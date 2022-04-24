Aberdeen Women out to cause an upset against under-pressure SWPL 1 league leaders Rangers, says co-manager Emma Hunter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter says her side will be out to cause an upset when they play SWPL 1 league-leaders Rangers at Ibrox.

It’s a historic game for Rangers as they play at their club stadium for the first time, but one that also has a great deal of weight as the Glasgow side close in on the SWPL 1 title.

Malky Thomson’s side only need to win three out of their four remaining games to be crowned champions and end Glasgow City’s 14-year dominance in the top flight.

But City are hot on their heels in second spot, and Rangers will be under pressure to not let any points slip.

Hunter reckons that Rangers could be at their most vulnerable due the heightened occasion, and she hopes the Dons will use that in their favour at Ibrox.

“We need to try and take advantage of that pressure,” Hunter said.

“They will be out to prove something and are trying to win the league as early as possible, but we need to find a way to cause an upset.

“If we can be compact and difficult to break down and create some chances, they might get more frustrated and anxious.

“We’ve got a point to prove as well and want to show that we’ve improved, so let’s see if we can make another really good case for Aberdeen.”

The last time the two sides met the pressure was on the Dons to deliver in front of almost 2,000 fans as they hosted Rangers at Pittodrie in their homecoming match.

But this time it will be Glasgow side who are in the hot seat, and Aberdeen will be looking to gatecrash the party on the pitch.

Hunter added: “Pittodrie was an unforgettable experience, but there was a bit of pressure.

“There was something to lose because we wanted to impress the home crowd.

“At Ibrox, that pressure is on Rangers, so we’re not out to make a spectacle. We’re not out to make it an enjoyable experience for Rangers – we’re there to try upset them and cause them problems.

“If it becomes a difficult and scrappy game then that’s fine by us.”

‘Play for the shirt, the badge and each other’

For Hunter, it’s important that Aberdeen make a good account of themselves, which they know they can do against Rangers.

The two sides have played three times already this season, and other than an 8-0 thrashing in October, the Dons have impressed against the professional outfit.

At Pittodrie, they held their own despite it finishing 2-0 in Rangers favour, and were equally competitive in the 5-2 defeat in the league cup earlier in the season.

Hunter recognises it will be a tough test of character for her young squad, who will have the Ibrox crowd against them – but it’s one that she knows they will be well up for.

She said: “In all the occasionsthis squad have had to step up, I’ve never been disappointed.

“You can never tell what’s going to happen on the pitch on the day, but what I always know is that we can trust this squad to play for the shirt and badge, and for each other.

“That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”