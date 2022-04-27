Aberdeen Women’s Bayley Hutchison nominated for PFA Scotland Women’s Young Player of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

The 18-year-old has been in great form this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions thus far, with 12 of those coming in SWPL 1.

She has scored her 12 league goals in just 16 top-flight appearances – after missing the first seven games of the season due to injury.

It’s not the first personal accolade Hutchison has been in the running for since playing with the Dons senior squad, as she won SWPL Player of the Month awards in 2018 and 2020.

Hutchison has also performed well for her country, having scored in each of her four Scotland Under-19 appearances.

She netted the winner against Kosovo which confirmed Scotland’s promotion to UEFA’s European League A.