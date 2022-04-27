Aberdeen Women’s Bayley Hutchison nominated for PFA Scotland Women’s Young Player of the Year By Sophie Goodwin April 27, 2022, 1:53 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 1:58 pm Bayley Hutchison has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Women's Young Player of the Year award. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Women’s Young Player of the Year award. The 18-year-old has been in great form this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions thus far, with 12 of those coming in SWPL 1. She has scored her 12 league goals in just 16 top-flight appearances – after missing the first seven games of the season due to injury. It’s not the first personal accolade Hutchison has been in the running for since playing with the Dons senior squad, as she won SWPL Player of the Month awards in 2018 and 2020. Bayley Hutchison was named SWPL Player of the Month in October 2020. Hutchison has also performed well for her country, having scored in each of her four Scotland Under-19 appearances. She netted the winner against Kosovo which confirmed Scotland’s promotion to UEFA’s European League A. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Regan Charles-Cook of Ross County and Aberdeen duo Connor Barron and Calvin Ramsay among nominees for PFA end of season awards Aberdeen Women gave a good account of themselves at Ibrox despite the result, says defender Loren Campbell Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith ‘immensely proud’ of his side despite 4-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox Aberdeen Women out to cause an upset against under-pressure SWPL 1 league leaders Rangers, says co-manager Emma Hunter