Aberdeen Women: Emma Hunter feels Dons showed good and bad side of themselves in 4-2 win over Partick Thistle

By Jamie Durent
May 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women players celebrate with Chloe Gover after she opens the scoring against Partick Thistle. Pictures by Paul Glendell
Aberdeen Women players celebrate with Chloe Gover after she opens the scoring against Partick Thistle. Pictures by Paul Glendell

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter felt her team showed the good and bad side of themselves in the 4-2 win over Partick Thistle.

The victory last night saw them round off their home campaign with a win, with Chloe Gover bagging a brace.

The first half saw Aberdeen race into a three-goal lead with some clinical attacking play, however defensive mistakes allowed Partick back into the game.

A red card for the visitors in the second half settled some Dons nerves and allowed them to retake control of the game and secure three points.

It completed a clean sweep of wins over the Jags this season and pushes Aberdeen closer to securing their target of fifth spot in SWPL1.

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter

“It was a big three points,” said Hunter. “We said at the start if we could get that three points it almost takes us away in that fifth spot.

“We knew Partick Thistle would come with real fighting spirit. It was a physical game but we needed to keep the ball on the ground and play our own game.

“The first 30 minutes we were really good. We could have scored four or five goals and made it an easier game for us.

“We’re disappointed in some of the goals – we allowed them back into the game but obviously the sending off changes it.

“We train at Cormack Park and you could see that. There were some really good moments but equally there were some really poor moments in the game with decision-making.

“You’re 3-0 up in the game and you really need to try see that out and not concede.”

Loren Campbell hit the woodwork twice early on before a well-placed finish from Gover opened the scoring on 19 minutes.

Bayley Hutchison tucked away a second after a quick free-kick from Eilidh Shore and Gover finished well for her second after Hutchison played her through.

Thistle were back in the game when Rachel Donaldson tapped in from Cara McBrearty’s cut-back and Linzi Taylor dispatched a free-kick into the net before half-time.

Aberdeen striker Bayley Hutchison tucks the second goal away
Aberdeen striker Bayley Hutchison tucks the second goal away

The Jags players were furious when Taylor Hamill was given a straight red card for an apparent elbow on Francesca Ogilvie, with the linesman flagging it up to the referee.

The visitors rallied despite being down a player but Bailey Collins slotted away her first goal of the season to make sure of the points.

“You can see that maybe Bailey is disappointed (not to be starting),” added Hunter. “That’s what you want – a player who comes on and gives you that energy.

“It makes us think as well that do we need to start her next week. That’s what we want, players coming back on to the pitch and giving it their all.

“Rotation is important at this time of the season. We’ve got a couple of midweek fixtures coming up so to see them coming on and making an impact is huge for us.

Bailey Collins is congratulated after getting Aberdeen's fourth goal
Bailey Collins is congratulated after getting Aberdeen's fourth goal

“We’ve got a lot to make up for against Glasgow City. We were really disappointed with our performance last time we went down there.”

The Dons now face three games on the road in succession, starting with Hibernian on Sunday and then Glasgow City next week, who they lost to 10-1 in March.

“We can relax a little bit but it’s still really important to us that we go out and perform. We’ll make sure we make it a game for them.

“We’ve spoken about Hibs and we think we can get points off them. It secures fifth place for us if we do.”

