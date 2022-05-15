Aberdeen Women’s SWPL 1 season ends with a 3-2 defeat against Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women’s SWPL 1 season ended with a 3-2 defeat against Motherwell at Alliance Park.

Motherwell took the lead in the 12th minute through their captain Gill Inglis, before Francesca Ogilvie pulled the Dons level three minutes before half-time.

In the 79th minute, Ogilvie netted her second of the day and eighth SWPL 1 goal of the season, but the home-side equalised just five minutes later as Jemma Hughes’ effort made it 2-2.

Motherwell regained the lead in dramatic fashion, as Kaela McDonald-Nguah’s 90th-minute strike from distance secured all three points for the Women of Steel.

The defeat to Motherwell was the last game in Red for Kelly Forrest and team-mate Carrie Doig, after the defenders announced their retirement ahead of the final game of the season.

Both players got a chance to say their farewells on the pitch, as Forrest skippered the side from the start, while Doig came on as a substitute, replacing the captain in the 67th minute.

Highlands and Islands League

Buckie Ladies made sure they kept their place at the top of the Highlands and Islands table, as they beat second-placed Inverness Caley Thistle 3-1 away from home.

Clachnacuddin made it five wins from five, as they defeated basement side Brora Rangers 8-0 at Dudgeon Park.

Meanwhile, Sutherland earned their fourth win of the season, beating Orkney 4-1.