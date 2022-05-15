Aberdeen Women’s SWPL 1 season ends with a 3-2 defeat against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women’s SWPL 1 season ends with a 3-2 defeat against Motherwell

By Sophie Goodwin
May 15, 2022, 6:10 pm Updated: May 15, 2022, 6:26 pm
Aberdeen Women's season ended with a defeat against Motherwell. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen Women’s SWPL 1 season ended with a 3-2 defeat against Motherwell at Alliance Park.

Motherwell took the lead in the 12th minute through their captain Gill Inglis, before Francesca Ogilvie pulled the Dons level three minutes before half-time.

In the 79th minute, Ogilvie netted her second of the day and eighth SWPL 1 goal of the season, but the home-side equalised just five minutes later as Jemma Hughes’ effort made it 2-2.

Motherwell regained the lead in dramatic fashion, as Kaela McDonald-Nguah’s 90th-minute strike from distance secured all three points for the Women of Steel.

The defeat to Motherwell was the last game in Red for Kelly Forrest and team-mate Carrie Doig, after the defenders announced their retirement ahead of the final game of the season.

Both players got a chance to say their farewells on the pitch, as Forrest skippered the side from the start, while Doig came on as a substitute, replacing the captain in the 67th minute.

Highlands and Islands League

Buckie Ladies made sure they kept their place at the top of the Highlands and Islands table, as they beat second-placed Inverness Caley Thistle 3-1 away from home.

Clachnacuddin made it five wins from five, as they defeated basement side Brora Rangers 8-0 at Dudgeon Park.

Meanwhile, Sutherland earned their fourth win of the season, beating Orkney 4-1.

