Skye Live Festival shows Scotland how to get back to the party

For many it was their first festival in three years, but they couldn’t have hoped for a better return.

Skye Live Festival is all about the music, no frills, no fuss.

It showcases some of the best bands in Scottish traditional music set beside outstanding electro-fusion Celtic funk and rock.

A crowd of all ages came to the island over the weekend to hear the roar of the small but perfectly-formed festival, set in the centre of Portree.

Set in a striking red tent, the event itself was surrounded by a natural amphitheatre on the hillside.

Portree Perch

Branded “Portree Perch” by the hundreds of people who were resting from yet another band to jig to inside the tent, a good sit down was welcomed.

On Thursday night singer Donnie Munro was joined by friends and Celtic rockers Manran, The bands played to a mixture of festival goers and hundreds of key workers who were given entry to the festival for free.

On Friday and Saturday bands such as Nightworks, Elephant Sessions, Trail West too to the stage. They went hand in hand with other headliners such as Diamh, Kinnaris Quintet and Talisk.

With so much talent, a crowd from across the UK and beyond enjoyed some toe tapping and outright dancing tunes.

Special mention should be given to Project Smok who really rocked the crowd with such wonderful musicianship – a band to watch. No doubt they will be headlining all over the country before long.

Blazin Fiddles put on a spectacular show – with frontman Bruce MacGregor frankly showing off what exceptional talent we have right here in Scotland.

‘A gig to remember’

Crowd-ready fun from Trail West saw more outstanding singing from choirs both inside and outside tent.

The band’s accordion player Ian Smith said: “Apart from our 10 Years of Trail West concert in the Barrowlands last September, this was only the second time we’d performed in front of such a large audience since before the pandemic and Skye certainly didn’t disappoint.

“What an atmosphere. From bouncing along to the jigs and reels to singing every word of both our English and Gaelic songs, this was a gig to remember.”

In a post online, organisers said: “Wow. We’re blown away.

“Thank you to all of you for your incredible love and energy, we’ve never seen a crowd like that – it was so so special. You are the best.

“To all the amazing artists, every single one of you smashed it out the park. To everyone involved in pulling the event together, we couldn’t do it without you – thank you.

“See you all next year.”