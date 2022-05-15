Skye Live Festival shows Scotland how to get back to the party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Skye Live Festival shows Scotland how to get back to the party

By Louise Glen
May 15, 2022, 6:23 pm
Elephant Sessions at Skye Live. Picture by Tim Craig.
Elephant Sessions at Skye Live. Picture by Tim Craig.

For many it was their first festival in three years, but they couldn’t have hoped for a better return.

Skye Live Festival is all about the music, no frills, no fuss.

It showcases some of the best bands in Scottish traditional music set beside outstanding electro-fusion Celtic funk and rock.

A crowd of all ages came to the island over the weekend to hear the roar of the small but perfectly-formed festival, set in the centre of Portree.

Trail West at Skye Live. Picture by Tim Craig.

Set in a striking red tent, the event itself was surrounded by a natural amphitheatre on the hillside.

Portree Perch

Branded “Portree Perch” by the hundreds of people who were resting from yet another band to jig to inside the tent, a good sit down was welcomed.

On Thursday night singer Donnie Munro was joined by friends and Celtic rockers Manran, The bands played to a mixture of festival goers and hundreds of key workers who were given entry to the festival for free.

Saturday night at dusk during Skye LIve. Picture by Ryan Buchanan.

On Friday and Saturday bands such as Nightworks, Elephant Sessions, Trail West too to the stage. They went hand in hand with other headliners such as Diamh, Kinnaris Quintet and Talisk.

With so much talent, a crowd from across the UK and beyond enjoyed some toe tapping and outright dancing tunes.

Kinnaris Quintet. Picture by Ryan Buchanan.

Special mention should be given to Project Smok who really rocked the crowd with such wonderful musicianship – a band to watch. No doubt they will be headlining all over the country before long.

Blazin Fiddles put on a spectacular show – with frontman Bruce MacGregor frankly showing off what exceptional talent we have right here in Scotland.

‘A gig to remember’

Crowd-ready fun from Trail West saw more outstanding singing from choirs both inside and outside tent.

The band’s accordion player Ian Smith said: “Apart from our 10 Years of Trail West concert in the Barrowlands last September, this was only the second time we’d performed in front of such a large audience since before the pandemic and Skye certainly didn’t disappoint.

“What an atmosphere. From bouncing along to the jigs and reels to singing every word of both our English and Gaelic songs, this was a gig to remember.”

NIiteworks. Pictures by Tim-Craig.
Skye Live. Portree. Supplied by Skye Live Date; 15/05/2022

In a post online, organisers said: “Wow. We’re blown away.

“Thank you to all of you for your incredible love and energy, we’ve never seen a crowd like that – it was so so special. You are the best.

“To all the amazing artists, every single one of you smashed it out the park. To everyone involved in pulling the event together, we couldn’t do it without you – thank you.

“See you all next year.”

