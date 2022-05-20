CONFIRMED: Six Aberdeen development squad players to leave Pittodrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed six development squad players will leave the club.

Nottingham Forest transfer target Luke Turner is one of the players exiting Pittodrie.

Defender Turner, 19, enjoyed a successful season-long loan at Northern Irish side Cliftonville.

The other young players exiting Aberdeen are Tyler Mykyta, Jack MacIver, Mark Gallagher, Finn Yeats and Jamie Shingler.

Championship side Nottingham Forest have targeted defender Turner and have offered to take the teen on trial.

Turner was a regular first team starter with Cliftonville and won the League Cup with the Belfast based club in March this year.

Turner was named Northern Ireland Young Player of the Year earlier this month

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin recently confirmed Turner was not offered a new deal as he didn’t want to block the path of other young centre-backs.

Midfielder Mykyta was loaned to Highland League side Formartine United at the start of the season before joining Elgin City in February.

Mykyta returned to North Lodge Park for United’s final games of the season.

Attacking midfielder MacIver, 18, had a trial with Sheffield Wednesday in March and played in a bounce game with the Owls’ U23’s.

MacIver had two loan spells at Highland League Huntly this term, having returned in January to train with the senior squad,

Midfielder Gallagher, 20, spent the second half of the season on loan at Cliftonville.

He had spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two Forfar Athletic.

Gallagher signed for Aberdeen in January 2020 from Ross County on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Midfielder Yeats, 18, and keeper Shingler, 17, will also leave Aberdeen.

‘A privilege to work with’

Barry Robson, Development Phase Manager said releasing the players was a tough call as they have all been a ‘privilege to work with’.

He said: “It’s always very tough when we have to inform our young players their future lies elsewhere but we believe we have given them the very best start in their footballing career here at Aberdeen.

“All these players have given their all during their time at the club. They have been a privilege to work with.”