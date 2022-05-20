CONFIRMED: Six Aberdeen development squad players to leave Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CONFIRMED: Six Aberdeen development squad players to leave Pittodrie

By Sean Wallace
May 20, 2022, 10:31 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 3:16 pm
Aberdeen have confirmed six development squad players will leave the club.

Nottingham Forest transfer target Luke Turner is one of the players exiting Pittodrie.

Defender Turner, 19, enjoyed a successful season-long loan at Northern Irish side Cliftonville.

The other young players exiting Aberdeen are Tyler Mykyta, Jack MacIver, Mark Gallagher, Finn Yeats and Jamie Shingler.

Championship side Nottingham Forest have targeted defender Turner and have offered to take the teen on trial.

Turner was a regular first team starter with Cliftonville and won the League Cup with the Belfast based club in March this year.

Turner was named Northern Ireland Young Player of the Year earlier this month

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin recently confirmed Turner was not offered a new deal as he didn’t want to block the path of other young centre-backs.

Murray Thompson of Turriff United (Left) and Tyler Mykytar during his loan spell at Formartine United. Photo by Kenny Elrick

Midfielder Mykyta was loaned to Highland League side Formartine United at the start of the season before joining Elgin City in February.

Mykyta returned to North Lodge Park for United’s final games of the season.

Attacking midfielder MacIver, 18,  had a trial with Sheffield Wednesday in March and played in a bounce game with the Owls’ U23’s.

MacIver had two loan spells at Highland League Huntly this term, having returned in January to train with the senior squad,

Mark Gallagher during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.

Midfielder Gallagher, 20, spent the second half of the season on loan at Cliftonville.

He had spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two Forfar Athletic.

Gallagher signed for Aberdeen in January 2020 from Ross County on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Midfielder Yeats, 18, and keeper Shingler, 17, will also leave Aberdeen.

‘A privilege to work with’

Barry Robson, Development Phase Manager said releasing the players was a tough call as they have all been a ‘privilege to work with’.

He said: “It’s always very tough when we have to inform our young players their future lies elsewhere but we believe we have given them the very best start in their footballing career here at Aberdeen.

“All these players have given their all during their time at the club. They have been a privilege to work with.”

