Former Aberdeen stars roll back the years in Cash For Kids fundraiser match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess was amongst the former players in action in a fundraising match in aid of Cash For Kids.

Former Dons attacker Jess, 51, jetted in from his Barcelona home to play in the match at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium.

The match offered the opportunity for the Red Army to see Pittodrie great Jess in action yet again.

In his two spells at Aberdeen, Jess made 442 appearances, scoring 107 goals.

Jess starred for the Former Players’ Blues team which triumphed 3-2 on penalties following a 4-4 draw.

Also in action at a sun-kissed Balmoral Stadium were former Aberdeen players Eugene Dadi, Eric Deloumeaux, Phil McGuire, Darren Young, Darren Mackie, Mark Perry and Chris Clark.

Cove Rangers star also in action

Cove Rangers star Fraser Fyvie also played on his home pitch.

Aberdeen FC Women’s stars including Francesca Ogilvie and Hannah Innes also played in the charity match.

Also in action was Scottish wrestler and television star Grado.

The Cash For Kids charity football match returned after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Legends in the dugout as managers

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper and former Dons boss Craig Brown managed the teams with Willie Garner and Gothenburg Great Willie Miller assistants.

Brown was boss of the triumphant Blues’ team.

King of the Beach End Harper and Brown – the last manager to lead Scotland to the World Cup finals – have been involved in the event since the first year in 2018.

Former Dons defender McGuire opened the scoring with a 30-yard strike to put the Yellow team 1-0 up.

Midfielder Fyvie equalised before a Mark Perry own goal put the Blues 2-1 ahead.

A sublime 30-yard chip from Hannah Innes made it 3-1 to the Blues at half-time.

The second half ended all square at 4-4 with Francesca Ogilvie on target as well as Fyvie in an entertaining match.

It went to a penalty shoot-out with Blues triumphing 3-2.

The real winner however was Cash For Kids, the charity that helps children in need.