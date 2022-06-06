Former Aberdeen stars roll back the years in Cash For Kids fundraiser match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen stars roll back the years in Cash For Kids fundraiser match

By Sean Wallace
June 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Eugene Dadi in action in a Cash for Kids charity match at Balmoral Stadium.
Eugene Dadi in action in a Cash for Kids charity match at Balmoral Stadium.

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess was amongst the former players in action in a fundraising match in aid of Cash For Kids.

Former Dons attacker Jess, 51, jetted in from his Barcelona home to play in the match at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium.

The match offered the opportunity for the Red Army to see Pittodrie great Jess in action yet again.

In his two spells at Aberdeen, Jess made 442 appearances, scoring 107 goals.

Jess starred for the Former Players’ Blues team which triumphed 3-2 on penalties following a 4-4 draw.

Also in action at a sun-kissed Balmoral Stadium were former Aberdeen players Eugene Dadi, Eric Deloumeaux, Phil McGuire, Darren Young, Darren Mackie, Mark Perry and Chris Clark.

Former Aberdeen FC players took part in a charity Cash for Kids match. In action is Eugene Dadi

Cove Rangers star also in action

Cove Rangers star Fraser Fyvie also played on his home pitch.

Aberdeen FC Women’s stars including Francesca Ogilvie and Hannah Innes also played in the charity match.

Former Aberdeen FC players took part in a charity Cash for Kids football match at Balmoral Stadium.

Also in action was Scottish wrestler and television star Grado.

The Cash For Kids charity football match returned after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Legends in the dugout as managers

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper and former Dons boss Craig Brown managed the teams with Willie Garner and Gothenburg Great Willie Miller assistants.

Brown was boss of the triumphant Blues’ team.

King of the Beach End Harper and Brown – the last manager to lead Scotland to the World Cup finals – have been involved in the event since the first year in 2018.

Former Dons defender McGuire opened the scoring with a 30-yard strike to put the Yellow team 1-0 up.

Blues won on penalties in the former Aberdeen stars Cash for Kids charity match.

Midfielder Fyvie equalised before a Mark Perry own goal put the Blues 2-1 ahead.

A sublime 30-yard chip from Hannah Innes made it 3-1 to the Blues at half-time.

The second half ended all square at 4-4 with Francesca Ogilvie on target as well as Fyvie in an entertaining match.

The yellow team at the Aberdeen FC former player Cash For Kids charity match.

It went to a penalty shoot-out with Blues triumphing 3-2.

The real winner however was Cash For Kids, the charity that helps children in need.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]