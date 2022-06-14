Aberdeen have watched in-demand North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen have watched in-demand North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski

By Sean Wallace
June 14, 2022, 9:31 am Updated: June 14, 2022, 1:42 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is set for a summer squad rebuild.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is set for a summer squad rebuild.

North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski – a former team-mate of recent Dons signing Ylber Ramadani – is on Aberdeen’s radar.

The 22-year-old is currently at MTK Budapest, the Hungarian club Aberdeen secured Ramadani in a £100,000 deal earlier this month.

It is understood six-foot-two-inch striker Miovski is of interest to the Reds and has been watched by the club’s recruitment team.

Miovski scored nine goals in 29 appearances for MTK Budapest in the Hungarian top-flight last season, although the club were relegated.

World Cup play-off experience

The striker has been capped 10 times for North Macedonia.

He netted in the 4-0 UEFA Nations League defeat of Gibraltar at the weekend.

Miovski featured as a substitute in North Macedonia’s shock 1-0 defeat of Euro 2020 champions Italy in the World Cup play-off semi-final.

However, he will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar as North Macedonia lost the play-off final 2-0 to Portugal.

Miovski also featured as a substitute in the play-off final loss.

Aberdeen could face a fight to land the striker.

Clubs in Hungary, Russia, Belgium, Poland and Switzerland are reportedly tracking Miovski who is contracted until summer 2023.

Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were also keen on signing Miovski in January.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]