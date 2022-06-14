Aberdeen have watched in-demand North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski – a former team-mate of recent Dons signing Ylber Ramadani – is on Aberdeen’s radar.

The 22-year-old is currently at MTK Budapest, the Hungarian club Aberdeen secured Ramadani in a £100,000 deal earlier this month.

It is understood six-foot-two-inch striker Miovski is of interest to the Reds and has been watched by the club’s recruitment team.

Miovski scored nine goals in 29 appearances for MTK Budapest in the Hungarian top-flight last season, although the club were relegated.

World Cup play-off experience

The striker has been capped 10 times for North Macedonia.

He netted in the 4-0 UEFA Nations League defeat of Gibraltar at the weekend.

Miovski featured as a substitute in North Macedonia’s shock 1-0 defeat of Euro 2020 champions Italy in the World Cup play-off semi-final.

However, he will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar as North Macedonia lost the play-off final 2-0 to Portugal.

Miovski also featured as a substitute in the play-off final loss.

Aberdeen could face a fight to land the striker.

Clubs in Hungary, Russia, Belgium, Poland and Switzerland are reportedly tracking Miovski who is contracted until summer 2023.

Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were also keen on signing Miovski in January.