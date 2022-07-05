European qualification the minimum target for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
European qualification the minimum target for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
July 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin aims to get the club back into Europe.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his rebuilt squad to get the club back into Europe.

The Dons failed to deliver Euro qualification last season having finished a lowly 10th in the Premiership.

This season will be the first time since 2014 the Reds have not competed in Europe.

Goodwin is in the process of an extensive squad overhaul to ensure it is a one season Euro blip.

The Reds’ gaffer has already secured six new signings and shelled out almost £1 million in transfer fees this summer.

Up to four more signings have still to be secured in the transfer window.

Goodwin says Aberdeen must challenge for third spot and Euro qualification in the upcoming season – at a minimum.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin training the squad at Cormack Park.

Goodwin said: “Europe is where this club belongs.

“It is the expectation of everyone involved.

“We have a budget now on a par with Hearts and Hibs and should be competing with them for third place – at a minimum.

“No doubt Robbie Neilson (Hearts manager) and Lee Johnson (Hibs manager) will be saying the same thing.

“Aberdeen want to be competing for Europe as the club is used to it.

“The club had a real blip last season but in previous seasons they have been in Europe.

“And that’s where I need to get them back to.”

Jim Goodwin during pre-season training.

Europe first, then impact Old Firm

Steering the Dons back into Europe is Goodwin’s initial target – although the ambitious manager’s next step is making an impact on Celtic and Rangers.

However he accepts after a disastrous season and major squad rebuild it is one step at a time.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is determined to deliver a successful summer rebuild.

He said: “How do we force our way in to impact upon the Old Firm?

“That has to be the next step.

“But look, we finished 10th in the league last year.

“So me talking about chasing down Celtic and Rangers right now is a little bit naïve I would suggest.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin aims to secure the club’s latest rising star on an extended contract.

Costly failure to deliver Euro action

Aberdeen delivered European qualification for seven successive seasons until the dismal 2021-22 campaign.

Stephen Glass paid for the crash in form and was axed in February with Goodwin appointed as his replacement.

During that extended Euro run from 2014 to 21 the Reds failed to reach the lucrative group stages.

They came within one round of reaching the UEFA Conference League groups.

However the Reds lost 4-1 on aggregate to Azerbiajan side Qarabag in the play-offs.

The Aberdeen players trudge off at full-time after being knocked out of the Conference League by Qarabag.

Missing out on European qualification last season was particularly costly.

Hearts are guaranteed continental action until Christmas and will pocket more than £3 million from Euro qualification.

The Edinburgh club, who finished third, qualified for the Europa League play-offs by reaching the Scottish Cup final.

They are just one two legged tie away from the lucrative Europa League group stages.

Should they lose that tie they will parachute down into the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages.

Signing players with Euro pedigree

Goodwin insists he has signed players with the pedigree to compete on the European stage… when it is secured again.

Striker Bojan Miovski was signed in a £535,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski, 23, has been capped 10 times by North Macedonia and played in the shock 1-0 World Cup play-off semi-final defeat of Euro champions Italy in March.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani, 26,  was also signed from MTK Budapest, in a £100,000 deal.

Ramadani has been capped 15 times by Albania.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training with his new team-mates in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Goodwin said: “Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani are both playing for senior international teams.

“Liam Scales has done it (Europe) with Shamrock Rovers and Celtic.

“We have brought in players who have that pedigree and have done it already.

“There are also players in the group who have that experience and are used to playing at the highest level.

“The rest of us would certainly like a taste of it (Europe), there’s no doubt about it.”

Albanian international Ylber Ramadani ahead of a clash with Spain in Barcelona in March 2022.
Ambition to manage in Europe

As part of a summer transfer window overhaul Goodwin has taken in six players and 14 have left Pittodrie.

It is all in a bid to get the club back on track, and back into Europe.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is determined to bring European football back to the club,

Asked if it is a personal ambition to manage in Europe, the former St Mirren and Alloa boss said: “Without a doubt, yes.

“Apart from on the international front when I was younger playing with Ireland I have never had that (European) experience at club level.

“Unfortunately all the clubs I played for were relegation contenders so the wrong end of the table for that kind of thing.

“I would love to be there.”

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has lost out in the race to sign Tobias Lauritsen, but landed Bojan Miovski.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he is ready to work his squad hard in Spain.

No squad overhaul next summer

Aberdeen will kick off the season with a Premier Sports Cup group tie away to Peterhead on Sunday.

It is the first time the Dons have been involved in the group stages following the tournament’s revamp.

Clubs involved in Europe do not play in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

New signing Jayden Richardson, a £300, 000 capture from Nottingham Forest, leads the way in training.

With an extensive rebuild of the squad still ongoing Goodwin insists being thrust straight into Europe this month could have been problematic.

However he is confident the Reds will be ready for Europe in summer 2023.

He said: “It would have been tough this season being involved in Europe because of the turnaround of players we have had.

“Hopefully next season when we do get there we will be far better prepared for it.

“And we won’t have this having to replace a dozen players- it will be four or five.”

Tags


Tags

Conversation

