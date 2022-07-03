Striker Bojan Miovski won’t feel any pressure with £535,000 price tag, insists boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Summer signing Bojan Miovski won’t be affected by pressure to deliver on his high price tag, insists Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

The Dons splashed out €625,000 (£535,000) to sign North Macedonian international Miovski from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Striker Miovski, capped 10 times, signed a four-year contract.

Aberdeen beat off interest from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Belgium, Poland and Switzerland to land the 23-year-old.

The fee to land Miovski took the total summer transfer window spend close to £1m.

Goodwin said: “I don’t think this guy is bothered by pressure.

“In speaking with him, he is a very good character with good confidence and self-belief.

“You don’t get to the level he’s been playing at without those qualities.

“North Macedonia only barely missed out on qualifying for the World Cup and had a great result against Italy not so long ago.

“So Bojan has to be a certain type of character to be playing at that sort of level.”

Aberdeen board splash the cash

Miovski met up with the Dons at their Spanish training camp before passing a medical to complete his move.

However, the striker hasn’t flown back to Scotland with the Dons as his Visa is still being processed.

🇪🇸 ✈️ A new arrival jets into the camp. pic.twitter.com/SwKHDTSims — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 28, 2022

But Miovski has said he aims to be Aberdeen’s number one striker and deliver the goals to get the club back into Europe.

Goodwin has signed six players as part of his ongoing summer transfer window rebuild.

Miovski is one of three players the Dons have secured for a transfer fee.

The striker’s former MTK Budapest team-mate Ylber Ramadani was secured from the Hungarian club for £100,000.

Aberdeen also paid £300,000 to sign right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest.

The Dons also secured keeper Kelle Roos (Derby County) and defender Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers).

Both players arrived on frees as their contracts had expired at their clubs.

Celtic defender Lim Scales was secured on a season-long loan from Celtic.

Miovski netted 10 times in 31 games in all competitions last season for an MTK Budapest side who were relegated.

He played in North Macedonia’s shock 1-0 World Cup play-off semi-final victory over Euro 2020 champions Italy in March.

The new Don, however, will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar in November.

North Macedonia lost the play-off final 2-0 to Portugal, with Miovski also playing in that match.

Signing a striker a main priority

Signing an experienced, proven goal-scoring striker, was one of the priorities for Goodwin during the summer transfer window.

Christian Ramirez was the only senior No.9 at the club last season.

There was too much reliance on Ramirez and too little competition for the 31-year-old, who netted 15 goals.

Although he netted a penalty in the 2-1 friendly defeat of Buckie Thistle, striker Ramirez has yet to score competitively under Goodwin.

Aberdeen are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Ramirez.

It is understood a return to the MLS is a possibility for the United States international.

Goodwin gave Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray a profile of the ideal striker he wanted to secure in the summer.

Miovski ticked every box.

Lengthy Miovski negotiation process

However, there was fierce competition to sign Miovski, who was contracted to MTK Budapest until summer 2024.

Goodwin said: “When you’re in the free agent market and guys are available, you can make them an offer today and sign them tomorrow.

“But when you’re actually trying to sign players who are already contracted to clubs, there’s quite a lengthy negotiation process that needs to go on.

🇪🇸 📸 🇲🇰 Straight to work in Spain for Bojan Miovski. pic.twitter.com/DoqD5FjXBi — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 29, 2022

“To get a transfer fee agreed and to get personal terms agreed with the player and the agent.

“Because of the situation with Brexit, we’ve also had quite a lengthy visa process to go through as well.”

Frustration at post Brexit red-tape

The Reds are based at La Finca resort in Costa Blanca this week as preparations for the new season ramp up.

As the players sweat under the sun in Spain, Goodwin insists his recruitment team are working over-time to get Miovski’s Visa processed.

He said: “We’ve got to go through red tape, which is a bit frustrating.

“It depends on how long the VISA application process takes.

“But we’ll work as hard as we can to get it done.

“The guys here behind the scenes are doing everything they can legally to try and hurry things up.

“But we’re in the same boat as everyone else out there applying for Visas and passports at the moment.

“It doesn’t happen quite as quickly as any of us would like.”