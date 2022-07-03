Striker Bojan Miovski won’t feel any pressure with £535,000 price tag, insists boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Striker Bojan Miovski won’t feel any pressure with £535,000 price tag, insists boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
July 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training with his new team-mates in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training with his new team-mates in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Summer signing Bojan Miovski won’t be affected by pressure to deliver on his high price tag, insists Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

The Dons splashed out €625,000 (£535,000) to sign North Macedonian international Miovski from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Striker Miovski, capped 10 times, signed a four-year contract.

Aberdeen beat off interest from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Belgium, Poland and Switzerland to land the 23-year-old.

The fee to land Miovski took the total summer transfer window spend close to £1m.

New signing Bojan Miovski on his first day of training with Aberdeen in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Goodwin said: “I don’t think this guy is bothered by pressure.

“In speaking with him, he is a very good character with good confidence and self-belief.

“You don’t get to the level he’s been playing at without those qualities.

“North Macedonia only barely missed out on qualifying for the World Cup and had a great result against Italy not so long ago.

“So Bojan has to be a certain type of character to be playing at that sort of level.”

Aberdeen signed North Macedonia international Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal.
Aberdeen summer signing Bojan Miovski in action for North Macedonia

Aberdeen board splash the cash

Miovski met up with the Dons at their Spanish training camp before passing a medical to complete his move.

However, the striker hasn’t flown back to Scotland with the Dons as his Visa is still being processed.

But Miovski has said he aims to be Aberdeen’s number one striker and deliver the goals to get the club back into Europe.

Goodwin has signed six players as part of his ongoing summer transfer window rebuild.

Miovski is one of three players the Dons have secured for a transfer fee.

The striker’s former MTK Budapest team-mate Ylber Ramadani was secured from the Hungarian club for  £100,000.

Aberdeen also paid £300,000 to sign right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest.

The Dons also secured keeper Kelle Roos (Derby County) and defender Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers).

Both players arrived on frees as their contracts had expired at their clubs.

Celtic defender Lim Scales was secured on a season-long loan from Celtic.

 

Miovski netted 10 times in 31 games in all competitions last season for an MTK Budapest side who were relegated.

He played in North Macedonia’s shock 1-0 World Cup play-off semi-final victory over Euro 2020 champions Italy in March.

The new Don, however, will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar in November.

North Macedonia lost the play-off final 2-0 to Portugal, with Miovski also playing in that match.

Signing a striker a main priority

Signing an experienced, proven goal-scoring striker, was one of the priorities for Goodwin during the summer transfer window.

Christian Ramirez was the only senior No.9 at the club last season.

There was too much reliance on Ramirez and too little competition for the 31-year-old, who netted 15 goals.

Aberdeen train at Castillo De Montemar, Torreveja, Spain
Aberdeen train at Castillo De Montemar, Torreveja, Spain, with Christian Ramirez front and centre. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Although he netted a penalty in the 2-1 friendly defeat of Buckie Thistle, striker Ramirez has yet to score competitively under Goodwin.

Aberdeen are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Ramirez.

It is understood a return to the MLS is a possibility for the United States international.

Goodwin gave Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray a profile of the ideal striker he wanted to secure in the summer.

Miovski ticked every box.

Lengthy Miovski negotiation process

However, there was fierce competition to sign Miovski, who was contracted to MTK Budapest until summer 2024.

Goodwin said: “When you’re in the free agent market and guys are available, you can make them an offer today and sign them tomorrow.

“But when you’re actually trying to sign players who are already contracted to clubs, there’s quite a lengthy negotiation process that needs to go on.

“To get a transfer fee agreed and to get personal terms agreed with the player and the agent.

“Because of the situation with Brexit, we’ve also had quite a lengthy visa process to go through as well.”

Frustration at post Brexit red-tape

The Reds are based at La Finca resort in Costa Blanca this week as preparations for the new season ramp up.

As the players sweat under the sun in Spain, Goodwin insists his recruitment team are working over-time to get Miovski’s Visa  processed.

Aberdeen players are put through their paces under the sun in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

He said: “We’ve got to go through red tape, which is a bit frustrating.

“It depends on how long the VISA application process takes.

“But we’ll work as hard as we can to get it done.

“The guys here behind the scenes are doing everything they can legally to try and hurry things up.

“But we’re in the same boat as everyone else out there applying for Visas and passports at the moment.

“It doesn’t happen quite as quickly as any of us would like.”

Dons signings summer 2022

