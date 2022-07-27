Sean Wallace: Parkhead the ideal stage for rebuilt Aberdeen to make a clear statement of intent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s rebuilt squad can deliver an explosive statement of intent to Scottish football at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Pittodrie board have splashed more than £1 million in transfer fees during an extensive summer overhaul.

Few clubs in the Scottish Premiership have changed their squad to such an extent as Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen.

This is, thankfully, a completely different squad to the one which crashed to an unacceptable 10th-placed Premiership finish last season.

That was then. This is now.

What a difference two months makes.

Goodwin has not only changed the player roster, he has also switched up the playing philosophy.

Gone is the ponderous football of last season. In its place is, so far, a vibrancy.

The majority of Goodwin’s signings have been young, attacking players who have pace, creativity and skill.

There can be no better stage to deliver a message to Scottish football than a Premiership opener at the defending champions.

This is the right game for Aberdeen at the right time.

Getting a result at Parkhead can be the catalyst to fully ignite the new dawn under Goodwin.

The new-look Aberdeen have delivered so far with four wins from four in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Aberdeen topped Group A with 12 goals scored and none conceded.

There will inevitably, and rightly, be questions over the effectiveness of this ongoing Reds’ revolution until the Dons are deep into the Premiership campaign.

That is because Aberdeen have only played lower league opposition so far in Raith Rovers, Stirling Albion, Dumbarton and Peterhead.

There is also the added caveat that we have all been here before.

Aberdeen supporters have experienced this level of optimism before.

When? Only 12 months ago.

There was a similar expectation last year following former Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass’ summer rebuild.

This rebuilt Aberdeen team will have to deliver far more than four group stage wins to to convince some that bright times are ahead.

And there is no better stage than away to the defending champions with the whole of Scotland watching.

For the record I believe this Aberdeen squad have the quality to deliver on the investment – which must be a minimum third placed finish and European qualification.

Goodwin’s new look side has a feel of cohesion, balance and danger.

They look potent in attack and have added pacey, creative players who can deliver the ammunition for striker Bojan Miovski to convert.

Aberdeen invested £535,000 to sign North Macedonian international Miovski from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Having taken just six minutes to net on his debut it already looks like a sound investment.

Aberdeen now have a solid spine, imperative for any successful team.

The centre-back partnership of Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart is looking solid already.

Scales, however, is ineligible to face parent club Celtic on Sunday due to the terms of his loan deal from the Parkhead club.

There is the powerful midfield two of Ylber Ramadani, in a holding position, and Ross McCrorie who is pushing on. Connor Barron is also a superb option in that role.

Wingers Vicente Besuijen and Callum Roberts can both play No.10 and there is Miovski spear-heading the attack.

The signings have been made, the group stage cup games have been played.

Now the real pressure is on at Parkhead.

If Aberdeen can register a win it could ignite the season.

I’m not suggesting there can be a title push.

But there could be an explosive start similar to the 2015-16 season when Aberdeen won the opening eight league games of the season to deliver real excitement.

Over to you Aberdeen. The money has been invested – now it is time to deliver.

Rise of winger Roberts continues

Anyone not excited by Aberdeen’s signing of Callum Roberts should take heed of Ian Brown.

The Stone Roses front-man famously said: ‘It’s not where you’re from, it’s where you’re at’.

That relates perfectly to Aberdeen’s £100,000 capture from Notts County of Roberts.

Granted the 25-year-old was signed from the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

However, it is where he is now at – and where Roberts is going.

Roberts was the standout player in the National League last season and is on the rise after suffering the setback of being released by Newcastle United.

The right-sided winger, who can also play as a No. 10, has risen up through the leagues in recent seasons.

Roberts has the tricks, skill, speed and eye for goal to light up the Scottish Premiership.

He has played in the Scottish Premiership previously during a loan spell at Kilmarnock.

Roberts will know what to expect in the Scottish top flight.

He also played alongside fellow summer signing Jayden Richardson at Notts County last season.

Roberts forged a strong partnership on the flank with right-back Richardson, who was on loan at Notts County from Nottingham Forest.

The hope is that relationship will immediately continue at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin now has options for that right wing.

Matty Kennedy has impressed, primarily in that role, so far this season.

Goodwin is creating strong competition in every position.

Something that is needed and was sorely absent last season.

Billy Stuart registers stoppage victory

Northern Sporting Club’s Billy Stuart took a step closer to a title shot with an impressive stoppage of Viktor Vezhlivtsev in Newcastle.

The super-bantamweight was in action for the first time since a points defeat of Alexandru Ionita in Aberdeen in November.

Stuart Forces the Stoppage🥊 An impressive performance from Billy Stuart as he gets the first stoppage of the evening. He landed some big shots throughout and Viktor Vezhlivtsev's corner throw in the towel.💥 The first time Viktor has been stopped in his career.👊 pic.twitter.com/GMafTIWKln — Fightzone (@fightzonetv) July 23, 2022

Stuart was so dominant in the defeat of Vezhlivtsev that his opponent’s corner threw in the towel in the sixth round.

Boasting a pro record of 12 wins and just one loss, Stuart aka ‘The Butcher’ will be closing in on a title shot soon.

He is one of the most exciting young talents in Scottish boxing.