Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski vows to make Premiership scoring impact

Aberdeen marquee summer signing Bojan Miovski aims to be top scorer in the Premiership this season.

The 23-year-old is already off the mark in cup action for the Dons, having netted within six minutes of his debut.

A £535,000 acquisition from MTK Budapest, the striker won, and converted, a penalty in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Raith Rovers.

Miovski, who arrived on a four-year deal from the Hungarian club, is confident many more goals will come.

Ultimately Miovski aims to emulate £8 million Liverpool signing Calvin Ramsay in earning a big money move to the English top-flight.

He knows the only way to achieve that in the future is to fire Aberdeen to success.

North Macedonian international Miovski will make his Premiership debut away to champions Celtic on Sunday – and is going for a win at Parkhead.

Miovski said: “I think every striker wants to be number one in the league.

“I like the style at Aberdeen because they play offensive, so for a striker it is good when you have a lot of crosses and you are in the box.

“I predict I can score more goals here, no problem.”

⚽ 🇲🇰 Off and running in a Dons top for Bojan Miovski.#StandFree | @bojanmiovskii pic.twitter.com/opYaF7gKuE — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 25, 2022

English top-flight a future target

Aberdeen fought off competition from clubs in Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Russia and Switzerland to sign Miovski.

After one game and less than a week in the Granite City, Miovski is already confident opting for the Dons was the right decision.

The striker is the largest investment of a summer rebuild which has already exceeded £1 million in transfer fees.

Capped 10 times, Miovski insists he was attracted to Aberdeen because they have a reputation for developing young talent.

He was aware of the transfer of teenage right-back Ramsay to Liverpool earlier in the summer window.

Aberdeen secured an initial £4.5m for Ramsay and could land an additional £3.5m in add-ons should he meet certain landmarks with Liverpool.

Ultimately Miovski, contracted until summer 2026, would like to follow Ramsay to the world’s richest league.

He said: “I wanted to go to a club where I can improve.

“I think this is my best decision already.

“The club (Aberdeen) has a lot of young players here.

“I saw this (Ramsay to Liverpool) before.

“I know they sell players to the Premier League and this is what I want in the future.”

Miovski aiming to win at Parkhead

Miovski is relishing a Premiership debut against defending champions Celtic.

He warned the rebuilt Aberdeen squad are targeting three points at Parkhead.

Miovski said: “I am excited for my debut in the league. We go there to win.

“We go there and will try to play our style, how we play every game.

“Everybody wants to play in the big stadiums and it gives you more motivation.

“I hope everyone will enjoy it and give everything in this game.”

Supporters give Miovski motivation

Although signed on June 28, Miovski had to wait almost a month to make his Aberdeen debut.

That was due to the drawn out process of the Visa application process following Brexit.

Miovski finally arrived in the Granite City on Thursday last week.

Just days later he was pitched in from the start against Raith Rovers.

The striker was given a standing ovation from the Red Army when substituted on the hour mark.

Miovski wants to score goals to pay back supporters for their backing.

He said: “I am so excited to have started very well.

“From the first day when I signed they (fans) have given me a lot of support and I appreciate that.

“They gave me motivation to give everything on the pitch and get a lot of goals.

“I am thankful that I had the penalty as it gave me more confidence in the game and for the future in the league.

“The guys here are so amazing as they have helped me so much in training and with everything.”

Striker Miovski is not the only player Aberdeen signed from MTK Budapest this summer.

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani was secured on a three-year deal from the Hungarian club for £100,000.

Miovski said: “We know each other. We spent one year at MTK and we help each other here.”

Miovski given number nine shirt

Miovski has been given the number nine shirt previously held by Christian Ramirez who netted 15 goals from open play last season.

Ramirez, who started the first three games of this season as No.9, was subsequently given the number 99 shirt.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin confirmed giving Miovski the number nine shirt was part of the negotiations to sign the striker from MTK Budapest.

Miovski insists there is no friction between himself and Ramirez.

He said: “We don’t have any problem with all this.”

Strong argument to take penalties

Miovski is grateful to his team-mates for letting him take the penalty after earning the spot-kick when fouled against Raith.

Aberdeen’s recognised penalty-taker last season, Lewis Ferguson, has now left the club.

Scotland international Ferguson transferred to Italian Serie A club Bologna in a £3m move.

Miovski hopes he can get the nod to be the club’s penalty taker going forward.

He said: “The coach didn’t say about the penalties.

“When we got the penalty, my team-mates said I can take it.

“The coach also said that I can shoot.

“I hope to be the penalty-taker – if I score why not?

“My team-mates gave me the penalty and I was so happy.

“I stayed calm and knew where I would shoot.”

Miovski trained with the Dons at their week-long training camp in Alicante, Spain, during pre-season.

However, he was unable to journey to Scotland with them as his Visa application was still ongoing at the time.

While waiting for the Visa to be secured, Miovski worked on a training programme provided by the Dons.

He said: “My legs were a little bit heavy because I had not played games.

“That was my first game of the season.

“I trained along with the programme from the club.

“It was hard to train alone, but finally I am here and I am happy about that.”