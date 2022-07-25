Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski vows to make Premiership scoring impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski vows to make Premiership scoring impact

By Sean Wallace
July 25, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: July 26, 2022, 8:06 am
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 on his Aberdeen debut.
Aberdeen marquee summer signing Bojan Miovski aims to be top scorer in the Premiership this season.

The 23-year-old is already off the mark in cup action for the Dons, having netted within six minutes of his debut.

A £535,000 acquisition from MTK Budapest, the striker won, and converted, a penalty in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Raith Rovers.

Miovski, who arrived on a four-year deal from the Hungarian club, is confident many more goals will come.

Ultimately Miovski aims to emulate £8 million Liverpool signing Calvin Ramsay in earning a big money move to the English top-flight.

He knows the only way to achieve that in the future is to fire Aberdeen to success.

North Macedonian international Miovski will make his Premiership debut away to champions Celtic on Sunday – and is going for a win at Parkhead.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.

Miovski said: “I think every striker wants to be number one in the league.

“I like the style at Aberdeen because they play offensive, so for a striker it is good when you have a lot of crosses and you are in the box.

“I predict I can score more goals here, no problem.”

English top-flight a future target

Aberdeen fought off competition from clubs in Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Russia and Switzerland to sign Miovski.

After one game and less than a week in the Granite City, Miovski is already confident opting for the Dons was the right decision.

The striker is the largest investment of a summer rebuild which has already exceeded £1 million in transfer fees.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie.

Capped 10 times, Miovski insists he was attracted to Aberdeen because they have a reputation for developing young talent.

He was aware of the transfer of teenage right-back Ramsay to Liverpool earlier in the summer window.

Aberdeen secured an initial £4.5m for Ramsay and could land an additional £3.5m in add-ons should he meet certain landmarks with Liverpool.

Ultimately Miovski, contracted until summer 2026, would like to follow Ramsay to the world’s richest league.

He said: “I wanted to go to a club where I can improve.

“I think this is my best decision already.

“The club (Aberdeen) has a lot of young players here.

“I saw this (Ramsay to Liverpool) before.

“I know they sell players to the Premier League and this is what I want in the future.”

Manager Jim Goodwin congratulates striker Bojan Miovski.

Miovski aiming to win at Parkhead

Miovski is relishing a Premiership debut against defending champions Celtic.

He warned the rebuilt Aberdeen squad are targeting three points at Parkhead.

Miovski said: “I am excited for my debut in the league. We go there to win.

“We go there and will try to play our style, how we play every game.

“Everybody wants to play in the big stadiums and it gives you more motivation.

“I hope everyone will enjoy it and give everything in this game.”

Summer signing Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Raith Rovers after just six minutes.

Supporters give Miovski motivation

Although signed on June 28, Miovski had to wait almost a month to make his Aberdeen debut.

That was due to the drawn out process of the Visa application process following Brexit.

Miovski finally arrived in the Granite City on Thursday last week.

Just days later he was pitched in from the start against Raith Rovers.

The striker was given a standing ovation from the Red Army when substituted on the hour mark.

Miovski wants to score goals to pay back supporters for their backing.

He said: “I am so excited to have started very well.

“From the first day when I signed they (fans) have given me a lot of support and I appreciate that.

“They gave me motivation to give everything on the pitch and get a lot of goals.

“I am thankful that I had the penalty as it gave me more confidence in the game and for the future in the league.

“The guys here are so amazing as they have helped me so much in training and with everything.”

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani made his long-awaited debut against Dumbarton.

Striker Miovski is not the only player Aberdeen signed from MTK Budapest this summer.

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani was secured on a three-year deal from the Hungarian club for £100,000.

Miovski said: “We know each other. We spent one year at MTK and we help each other here.”

Miovski given number nine shirt

Miovski has been given the number nine shirt previously held by Christian Ramirez who netted 15 goals from open play last season.

Ramirez, who started the first three games of this season as No.9,  was subsequently given the number 99 shirt.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin confirmed giving Miovski the number nine shirt was part of the negotiations to sign the striker from MTK Budapest.

Miovski insists there is no friction between himself and Ramirez.

He said: “We don’t have any problem with all this.”

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez with his new squad number of 99.

Strong argument to take penalties

Miovski is grateful to his team-mates for letting him take the penalty after earning the spot-kick when fouled against Raith.

Aberdeen’s recognised penalty-taker last season, Lewis Ferguson, has now left the club.

Scotland international Ferguson transferred to Italian Serie A club Bologna in a £3m move.

Miovski hopes he can get the nod to be the club’s penalty taker going forward.

He said: “The coach didn’t say about the penalties.

“When we got the penalty, my team-mates said I can take it.

“The coach also said that I can shoot.

“I hope to be the penalty-taker – if I score why not?

Bojan Miovski wins a penalty for Aberdeen after being brought down by Sam Stanton.

“My team-mates gave me the penalty and I was so happy.

“I stayed calm and knew where I would shoot.”

Miovski trained with the Dons at their week-long training camp in Alicante, Spain, during pre-season.

However, he was unable to journey to Scotland with them as his Visa application was still ongoing at the time.

Bojan Miovski Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training with his new team-mates in Spain. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

While waiting for the Visa to be secured, Miovski worked on a training programme provided by the Dons.

He said: “My legs were a little bit heavy because I had not played games.

“That was my first game of the season.

“I trained along with the programme from the club.

“It was hard to train alone, but finally I am here and I am happy about that.”

 

