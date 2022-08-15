Aberdeen fan view: Expansive approach is causing defensive headache for Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

At five goals a game, Pittodrie season tickets are running at outstanding value for money to the neutral observer.

Most inside the ground, though, would have been far more contented had Saturday’s scoring ended after Aberdeen’s quickfire turnaround, and before Motherwell responded in kind.

The Dons’ ambition is to be playing an open and expansive style, but if it regularly results in the best part of 40 shots being fired over the 90 minutes, they will need to take care to ensure that a greater proportion of them are directed at the opposition keeper than their own.

If Oscar Wilde were Aberdeen’s manager he would have had to find new ways to describe the laxity of his team’s defending.

Blair Spittal finding so much space so close to the Dons’ goal may have been down to the misfortune of Jayden Richardson’s slip, but Callum Slattery’s unchecked sneak under the crossbar was pure carelessness, and the ease with which Spittal and Kevin van Veen jogged through the heart of the Reds’ back line was something else again.

Aberdeen’s willingness to stand off rather than engage their opposite numbers made for a breathless and entertaining spectacle, but it is no way to run a business when league points are at stake.

Certainly, having seemingly pulled themselves out of the fire either side of the interval, to be caught standing in the smouldering embers smoking cigars is negligent in the extreme.

It is still early in this team’s development, but that can work both ways.

Whilst, with time, they will inevitably get better at what they do, there will also be increasing evidence available to other managers of what that is.

If they see that Aberdeen can be attacked with as little resistance as this, they will be increasingly willing to give it a crack.