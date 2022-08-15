Aberdeen fan view: Expansive approach is causing defensive headache for Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Expansive approach is causing defensive headache for Dons

By Chris Crighton
August 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen fans during the match against Motherwell.

At five goals a game, Pittodrie season tickets are running at outstanding value for money to the neutral observer.

Most inside the ground, though, would have been far more contented had Saturday’s scoring ended after Aberdeen’s quickfire turnaround, and before Motherwell responded in kind.

The Dons’ ambition is to be playing an open and expansive style, but if it regularly results in the best part of 40 shots being fired over the 90 minutes, they will need to take care to ensure that a greater proportion of them are directed at the opposition keeper than their own.

Motherwell’s Kevin Van Veen celebrates against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

If Oscar Wilde were Aberdeen’s manager he would have had to find new ways to describe the laxity of his team’s defending.

Blair Spittal finding so much space so close to the Dons’ goal may have been down to the misfortune of Jayden Richardson’s slip, but Callum Slattery’s unchecked sneak under the crossbar was pure carelessness, and the ease with which Spittal and Kevin van Veen jogged through the heart of the Reds’ back line was something else again.

Aberdeen’s willingness to stand off rather than engage their opposite numbers made for a breathless and entertaining spectacle, but it is no way to run a business when league points are at stake.

Certainly, having seemingly pulled themselves out of the fire either side of the interval, to be caught standing in the smouldering embers smoking cigars is negligent in the extreme.

It is still early in this team’s development, but that can work both ways.

Whilst, with time, they will inevitably get better at what they do, there will also be increasing evidence available to other managers of what that is.

If they see that Aberdeen can be attacked with as little resistance as this, they will be increasingly willing to give it a crack.

 

