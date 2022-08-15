Aberdeen woman’s unpredictable condition that leaves her in ‘excruciating’ pain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen woman’s unpredictable condition that leaves her in ‘excruciating’ pain

By Chloe Irvine
August 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Frances Ekwue McCormick in the middle with sickle cells next to her
Aberdeen admin officer spends weeks in hospital every year with sickle cell anaemia which leaves her in agony

For 33 years, Frances McCormick has suffered regular spells of excruciating pain which often leave her in hospital for weeks at a time.

The Aberdeen admin officer, originally from Nigeria, was diagnosed with sickle cell anaemia when she was just six months old – and it’s taken a major toll on her life.

The inherited condition changes the shape of some of her red blood cells, causing them to get stuck together and clog up blood vessels.

showing difference between normal and sickle cell red cells. Normal red cells are round and sickle cells are crescent shaped

It affects around one in 2,000 babies and is most common among people of African or Caribbean descent.

Frances explained: “It starts with me feeling dizzy and having sharp pains throughout my body.

“Then I have a throbbing pain which matches my heartbeat, it just doesn’t go away without painkillers.”

Pain so severe it needs an ambulance

Frances suffers between three to five major flare-ups of sickle cell anaemia each year.

Sometimes they appear out of nowhere, and other times factors like stress, freezing weather or dehydration can trigger them.

These can be so severe she has to call an ambulance, and often needs to spend around a fortnight in hospital recovering.

Frances taking a selfie at her desk at work
Frances at work.

New treatments are being approved for use in Scotland, which could help patients like Frances who are struggling with their condition.

“When the pain starts, I take strong painkillers, fluids and sometimes antibiotics,” she explains.

“I’ve had some blood transfusions and they haven’t been very effective with me.

“They aren’t as effective as just having fluids, so it’s really just waiting it out.”

‘I try not to get excited for anything’

Frances says the unpredictability of her illness has caused large issues in her personal and professional life.

Thankfully, she’s able to complete her admin officer tasks from home, making it easier to manage spells of tiredness or pain.

But her sickle cell anaemia means it’s hard for her to make plans and look forward to them, just in case they’re derailed last-minute.

Frances on holiday in Greece- her first trip abroad apart from moving to the UK.

“If there’s a big event coming up, I try my best not to get excited for anything,” she said.

“I’ve been sick on big events and felt perfect all week leading up to it, then that night I have aches, my arms hurt, my leg hurts, I have to call an ambulance.”

There have been instances where I’ve been the one having to explain [to my doctor] what happens.”

Frances believes there’s a lack of awareness surrounding sickle cell anaemia – to the extent she’s found herself explaining her condition to experts looking after her.

“I’m really thankful to my doctor because she really knows a lot about what she’s talking about,” Frances adds.

“But there have been instances where I’ve been the one having to explain: ‘This is what usually happens, this is what you need to give me.’

Read more:

Campaign to increase awareness of sickle cell disorder

NHS boss asked by patient: ‘If I was white, would I be treated like this?’

Musa Watila: I’m a doctor who relies on your blood donations to survive

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]