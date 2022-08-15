Aberdeen woman’s unpredictable condition that leaves her in ‘excruciating’ pain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For 33 years, Frances McCormick has suffered regular spells of excruciating pain which often leave her in hospital for weeks at a time.

The Aberdeen admin officer, originally from Nigeria, was diagnosed with sickle cell anaemia when she was just six months old – and it’s taken a major toll on her life.

The inherited condition changes the shape of some of her red blood cells, causing them to get stuck together and clog up blood vessels.

It affects around one in 2,000 babies and is most common among people of African or Caribbean descent.

Frances explained: “It starts with me feeling dizzy and having sharp pains throughout my body.

“Then I have a throbbing pain which matches my heartbeat, it just doesn’t go away without painkillers.”

Pain so severe it needs an ambulance

Frances suffers between three to five major flare-ups of sickle cell anaemia each year.

Sometimes they appear out of nowhere, and other times factors like stress, freezing weather or dehydration can trigger them.

These can be so severe she has to call an ambulance, and often needs to spend around a fortnight in hospital recovering.

New treatments are being approved for use in Scotland, which could help patients like Frances who are struggling with their condition.

“When the pain starts, I take strong painkillers, fluids and sometimes antibiotics,” she explains.

“I’ve had some blood transfusions and they haven’t been very effective with me.

“They aren’t as effective as just having fluids, so it’s really just waiting it out.”

‘I try not to get excited for anything’

Frances says the unpredictability of her illness has caused large issues in her personal and professional life.

Thankfully, she’s able to complete her admin officer tasks from home, making it easier to manage spells of tiredness or pain.

But her sickle cell anaemia means it’s hard for her to make plans and look forward to them, just in case they’re derailed last-minute.

“If there’s a big event coming up, I try my best not to get excited for anything,” she said.

“I’ve been sick on big events and felt perfect all week leading up to it, then that night I have aches, my arms hurt, my leg hurts, I have to call an ambulance.”

There have been instances where I’ve been the one having to explain [to my doctor] what happens.”

Frances believes there’s a lack of awareness surrounding sickle cell anaemia – to the extent she’s found herself explaining her condition to experts looking after her.

“I’m really thankful to my doctor because she really knows a lot about what she’s talking about,” Frances adds.

“But there have been instances where I’ve been the one having to explain: ‘This is what usually happens, this is what you need to give me.’

