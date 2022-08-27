Impressive Aberdeen blow away 10 man Livington 5-0 to jump to third in the Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Impressive Aberdeen blow away 10 man Livington 5-0 to jump to third in the Premiership table

By Sean Wallace
August 27, 2022, 4:59 pm Updated: August 27, 2022, 9:19 pm
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.

Clinical Aberdeen swept aside 10 man Livingston with an impressive 5-0 win at Pittodrie.

It is the Dons’ biggest win since a 7-o defeat of Dundee in March 2017.

Aberdeen’s emphatic defeat of Livi is also the first time the Dons have registered back to back Premiership wins since December last year.

The impressive victory also jumped the Reds up to third in the Premiership table.

Aberdeen were 1-0 up at the break courtesy of a converted penalty by striker Bojan Miovski in the 41st minute.

Livingston’s Jack Fitzwater was red carded for a foul on Vicente Besuijen that resulted in the spot kick.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates as he scores his penalty against Livingston.

Ruthless Aberdeen made the extra man count after the break with a three goal salvo over a sensational five minute period.

Ross McCrorie netted in the 58th minute when smashing a 15 yard drive off the underside of the bar and over the line.

Four minutes later Besuijen was brought down in the box for a spot kick.

Livingston struggled to cope with the winger’s pace and direct play.

Besuijen converted from the spot.

A minute later Miovski drilled an eight yard shot home.

Substitute Ryan Duncan made if 5-0 when his 20 yard shot went in off the far post in the 87th minute.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates as he makes it 4-0 against Livingston.

Goodwin retains faith in staring XI

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin retained faith with the same starting XI that defeated St Johnstone 1-0 in Perth last weekend.

That delivered the Reds’ first Premiership away win of 2022.

Matty Kennedy retuned having missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

Winger Kennedy was named as a substitute.

Striker Christian Ramirez , who netted 15 goals last season, did not make the bench.

Livingston created the first opportunity in the sixth minute when Jason Holt broke beyond Hayden Coulson to cross from the right.

The delivery found striker Joel Nouble who headed over from 12 yards out.

It was a let off for Aberdeen.

A superb cross field cross from Ross McCrorie picked out Vicente Besuijen’s run towards the back post in the 10th minute.

Stretching to reach the cross Dutch winger Besuijen headed wide from eight yards.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski is challenged by Livingston’s Ayo Obileye at Pittodrie.

Livingston were beginning to dominate possession and a series of short sharp passes should have culminated in a goal.

The away side patiently passed, waiting for an opening. When that came it was a slick through ball to play Nouble in on goal.

He tamely shot across the face of goal and wide.

In the 19th minute Jonny Hayes received a pass from striker Bojan Miovksi in the heart of the penalty area.

Hayes’ powerful right footed drive flew over the cross-bar.

Livingston’s Joel Nouble battles with Aberdeen centre-back Liam Scales at Pittodrie.

Miovski nets from the penalty spot

A superb diving save from Kelle Roos denied Livingston in the 26th minute.

Jason Holt whipped in a free kick from 30 yards out on the left flank.

Centre-back Ayo Obileye met the delivery with a diving header from eight yards but Roos brilliantly dived to his left to block.

In the 32nd minute Hayes broke down the left flank and crossed deep to the far post.

Winger Besuijen met the cross but headed wide from 15 yards.

Livingston players take a water break in the Premiership match against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen went a goal and a man ahead in the 40th minute.

Winger Besuijen quickly closed down Jack Fitzwater who had received a short-pass in the box from keeper Shamal George.

Besuijen dispossessed the defender who reacted by hauling down the winger.

Referee Colin Steven issued a straight red card and pointed to the spot.

Livingston’s Jack Fitzwater leaves the pitch after he receives a red card.

North Macedonian international striker Miovski rifled home the penalty.

Aberdeen should have made it 2-0 near the stroke of half-time when a cross found Jayden Richardson at the back post.

However the right-back fired across the face of goal.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.

Half-time: Aberdeen 1 Livingston 0

Aberdeen threated early in the second half when Besuijen burst into the box and crossed from the right-byline.

He found Miovski racing in on goal but he headed over.

Moments later Hayes’ picked out Anthony Stewart from a corner but the centre-back headed wide from 12 yards.

Aberdeen had the ball in the net in the 55th minute when Miovski raced onto a Leighton Clarkson through-ball.

Miovski then nutmegged keeper George from 12 yards but the assistant referee had already flagged for offside before the striker shot.

It was tight but it was the right call. Miovski was marginally offside.

Ross McCrorie starts goal rush

Aberdeen made it 2-0 in the 58th minute when Ross McCrorie cracked a vicious 15 yard drive off the underside of the bar and over the line.

Aberdeen players celebrate with Ross McRorie after he scored to make it 2-0.

It was the start of a quick three goal salvo for the rampant Dons.

Substitut Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes then raced in on goal and was brought down Phillip Cancar.

Winger Besuijen then converted the spot kick to make it 3-0.

In the 63d minute Miovski raced onto a through ball from Hayes.

Striker Miovski then fired low with his left foot beyond keeper George.

It was a devastating period of play that blew away Livingston.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen scores to make to it 3-0

Aberdeen should have extended their advantage soon after when Miovski was played through on goal.

However he unselfishly squared a pass to the onrushing Hayes whose shot was charged down.

Ryan Duncan’s first Aberdeen goal

Substitute Ryan Duncan made it 5-0 in the 87th minute when his long range shot cracked off the far post.

Aberdeen left the pitch at full-time to a deserved ovation from the delighted Red Army.

 

Full-time: Aberdeen 5 Livingston 0

ABERDEEN (4-3-2-1): Roos 7; Coulson 7 (MacKenzie 80), Scales 7, Stewart 7, Richardson 7; Ramadani 7, McCrorie 7; Hayes 7 (Kennedy 72), Clarkson 6 (Lopes 56), Besuijen 8 (Morris 72); Miovski 8 (Duncan 80)

Subs: Lewis,  Watkins, Polvara, Milne.

LIVINGSTON (4-3-2-1): George 5; Montano 4 (Longridge 67), Obileye 5, Fitzwater 5, Devlin 5; Kelly 4(Cancar 46), Holt 5 (Penrice 67), Omeonga 5; Pittman 5, Shinnie 5 (Brandon 67); Nouble 5 (Goncalves 67)

Subs: Konovalov, Hamilton, Penrice, Mullin, Bitsindou.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 13,739

Man-of-the-match: Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen)

