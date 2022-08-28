Ross County’s Jordy Hiwula expected Rangers defender James Sands to be dismissed in early stages of Ibrox encounter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County forward Jordy Hiwula spoke of his surprise that Rangers defender James Sands remained on the pitch during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Ibrox.

Sands was booked for an early foul on Hiwula, but avoided any punishment for what looked to be an even more blatant offence on the Englishman on 17 minutes.

As Hiwula prepared to run through on goal Sands clearly bundled him to the ground, with referee Don Robertson failing to award even a foul.

It came at a point when the game was still locked at 0-0, before Rangers went on to triumph comfortably.

American Sands was withdrawn by Gers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst at half-time.

Hiwula says he expected Sands to be red carded at the time, and he said: “The ball got played over the top. I have tried to run in behind, and the defender has wrapped his arms around me.

“I don’t know what the referee has seen, or whether he has seen it or not.

“I was just concentrating on the ball, I saw it going over the top. The defender wrapped his arms around me and I thought he would be sent off, but it wasn’t to be.

“I would have been one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The referee and the linesman had a decision to make and they didn’t make the decision.

“I just had to carry on playing and hope I could affect the game.”

‘It could have been a lot different’

Hiwula insists the decision not to penalise Sands proved a major blow to County’s hopes of causing an upset.

The former Doncaster Rovers player insisting a different outcome could have been reached with the help of VAR – which will be introduced in Scottish football later this season.

He added: “It could have been a lot different if they went down to 10 men.

“I think VAR would have been a big help for the referees. But it’s not in yet, so you’ve just got to play to the whistle.

“I think it shows their bench thought the next one he did he probably would have been sent off.

“That’s probably why they took him off and brought someone else on.”

Staggies ultimately beaten by better side

Although Hiwula felt the Staggies made a strong start to the match, he insists they were powerless to prevent Rangers running riot.

The Gers were fresh from qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League in midweek, and Hiwula says their confidence was plain to see.

Hiwula added: “It was a really tough afternoon. Coming to Ibrox, especially after the result they got in midweek, it was going to be a tough place to come.

“We saw with the team they put out as well, it was really strong.

“They made it really difficult, they moved the ball well, got into dangerous areas and they took their chances.

“The better team won. I felt we did well in the first 20 minutes, but after they got the first goal it was hard to try and get back into the game.”