In-form Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi could go to the very top, insists manager Jim Goodwin

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has warned Scottish defences the best has yet to come from in-form goal hero Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian striker Miovski netted a double in the 5-0 destruction of Livingston at Pittodrie.

A £535,000 summer signing from MTK Budapest the 23-year-old has netted six goals in his first six games.

Miovski’s brace rocketed the striker to the top of the Premiership’s scoring charts.

Goodwin believes the sky’s the limit for Miovski, insisting “this kid could be anything he wants.”

The Reds’ boss insists Miovski is so lethal in front of goal he looks capable of scoring every game.

He said: “Bojan looks like scoring every week.

“He is lethal in front of goal.

“This kid could be anything he wants as he has just turned 23.

“We made quite a significant investment in bringing him to the club.

“However we all believed we could continue Bojan’s development here at at Aberdeen.

“To give him a really good platform to go on and excel.

“Bojan has done that and is not really up to full speed yet in terms of match sharpness and match sharpness.

“That is because he came in late to pre-season.”

‘He has had an incredible start’

Aberdeen had to wait more than a month after Miovski signed for the striker to make his debut.

That was due to the drawn out process of securing a Visa due to Brexit red tape.

Capped 10 times, Miovski netted just six minutes into his first game for the Reds, in a 3-0 defeat of Raith Rovers.

Goodwin said: “If we keep creating the kind of opportunities we have been Bojan will be our main man this season.

“There is no doubt about it.

“Bojan is very intelligent in the final third and along the 18 yard line.

“He makes some really clever runs off the back of defenders.

“The players now behind him are starting to understand that.

“Vinny (Besuijen) is starting to play those passes and the midfielders are starting to thread through balls through.

“When he gets that side of defenders he is very hard to catch.

“Bojan is really clinical. He has had an incredible start.”

Goodwin ‘not in loop’ for pen call

Also on the scoresheet were Ross McCrorie, Vicente Besuijen and Ryan Duncan, the teen’s first senior goal for the Dons.

It is Aberdeen’s biggest winning margin since a 7-0 defeat of Dundee in March 2017.

In beating Livingston the Reds registered back to back league wins for the first time since December last year.

As Aberdeen’s penalty taker Miovski could have netted a hat-trick.

Instead he opted to give the Reds’ second spot kick to Besuijen, who converted.

Goodwin insists he was not part of that decision.

He reckons it is a call Miovski will regret as he missed out on a hat-trick.

The Dons boss also confirmed Miovski will take all penalties going forward.

On Miovski letting Besuijen take the pen, Goodwin said: “I wasn’t in the loop for that one.

“It is something I probably wouldn’t have encouraged before the game.

“Bojan is our penalty taker.

“I love the fact he wants to give his team mate a goal and that is very supportive of him.

“But at the same time he is the one who should have taken it.

“I think he will probably regret it sitting at home on Saturday night.

“Thinking he should have a match ball beside him on the couch.

“But at the same time Vinny did great and dispatched it very well.

“I don’t mind who scores but that will not be happening again going forward.”

Ramirez not named in match squad

As Miovski thrives last season’s number one striker Christian Ramirez was not even named in the Dons’ squad to face Livingston.

Ramirez. 31, has played just 18 minutes in the five Premiership games to date this season.

United States international Ramirez is contracted to Aberdeen until next summer.

Goodwin said: “I can only pick 20 and Christian missed out.”