Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart insists surviving cup scare proves Dons’ unity

By Sean Wallace
August 31, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.

Captain Anthony Stewart believes surviving a cup scare at Annan Athletic shows the unity of the rebuilt Aberdeen team.

The Dons were forced into extra-time by the League Two minnows before finally triumphing 4-1 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Centre-back Stewart is one of 11 summer signings secured during an extensive transfer window rebuild.

Boss Jim Goodwin overhauled the squad this summer with more than £1.5 million splashed out in transfer fees.

Stewart reckons the way the Reds battled through to the quarter-finals is proof the new-look Dons have quickly forged a strong team bond.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart leads his side out during a Premier Sports Cup match at Annan Athletic.

He said: “I think days like that one at Annan are important for a team.

“It’s all well and good when you are winning games easily, cruising and things are going for us.

“But when games are not going as we want to, that’s when we have to pull together and do things right.

“Fair play to Annan. They frustrated us and forced us into doing things we didn’t want to do.

“It was a test of character and we came out of it with the result we needed.

“We got the result so it was job done.”

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart in action against Annan Athletic.

‘Our mentality has been good… but Annan was an off day’

Aberdeen went into the last-16 clash against the part-timers with confidence high following a 5-0 defeat of Livingston.

In contrast Annan Athletic had not won in four games and sit second bottom of League Two.

After a difficult, tense night at Galabank Stadium, club captain Stewart insists the Reds did not underestimate Annan.

Anthony Stewart in action for Aberdeen.

He said: “We’ve been excellent in this competition.

“Until Annan Athletic we hadn’t conceded a goal in the Premier Sports Cup.

“Our mentality has been good… but Annan was an off day.

“Fair play to Annan.

“They shuffled in well and made it tough for us and sat in and denied us space.

“They let us have the ball at the back and every time we went somewhere they pressed us in numbers.

“Going forward together as a team is how we get the job done.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Anthony Stewart at full time after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

The importance of cup success

Aberdeen are just one win away from a semi-final clash at Hampden.

The Reds have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Stewart understands the importance of not just an extended cup run, but silverware success. to the club and supporters.

Around 1,000 Aberdeen fans made the 440 mile, eight hour round trip to cheer on the Dons against Annan.

Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time.

Stewart said: “Any chance you get to win a cup competition here is huge.

“We know that and we will be ready for the quarter-final.”

Frustration at conceding

Aberdeen looked on course to win a difficult tie in regulation time when Vicente Besuijen netted in the second half.

However Annan captain Steven Swinglehurt headed home from a corner in the 81st minute to shock the Reds.

Stewart was frustrated at conceding from a set-piece.

He said: “I don’t like conceding at any time, especially from a corner set piece.

“Ultimately it is all about learning for us all.

“We will look back at it and put things right.

“It is disappointing to lose a goal but we go again.”

Annan’s Tommy Muir (L) hits the post with a header against Aberdeen.

Adapting to a different way of playing

Centre-back Stewart signed on at Aberdeen on a two-year deal in the summer following the expiration of his contract with League One Wycombe Wanderers.

Such is boss Goodwin’s trust in the defender he made him club captain.

Aberdeen centre-bck Liam Scales in action against Annan Athletic.

He said: “It’s been amazing at Aberdeen.

“I’m still learning as I go up here and it is a different challenge for myself.

“It’s a new experience against players I haven’t played against.

“It’s a different way of playing than what I am used to.

“The style of play is different for me because we dominate the ball and we have a lot of possession.

“I’m used to being on the other side of that.”

“I am still learning with each game.”

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen, right, celebrates scoring.

‘It’s a squad game and everyone is needed’

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin made two changes at half-time against Annan that would prove key to edging the tie.

Jonny Hayes and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes came on for Matty Kennedy and Shayden Morris.

Veteran Hayes set up a goal and Lopes netted Aberdeen’s second.

Stewart said: “The boys who came off the bench made an impact and brought an intensity.

“They gave us a boost we needed. It’s a squad game and everyone is needed.

“Momentum is key at every level and we have to keep building momentum.

“We have to pull together in the right direction.”

 

 

