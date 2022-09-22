Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign more international calibre players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign more international capped players in future transfer windows.

Four of Goodwin’s 11 summer signings are on senior international duty this week.

The Reds boss wants to sign more capped stars as part of his bid to bring success back to the Pittodrie club.

In form striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is in the Cape Verde squad to face Bahrain away in a friendly clash on Friday.

Striker Bojan Miovski is set to feature for North Macedonia in UEFA Nations League action against Georgia on Friday and Bulgaria on Monday.

Miovksi, 23. has netted six times for the Reds this season and has been capped 10 times.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani, capped 15 times, is in the Albanian squad for the Nations League game against Israel on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is also set to face Iceland on Tuesday.

On loan Celtic defender Liam Scales was also a late call up to the Republic of Ireland squad to face Scotland at Hampden on Saturday and Armenia on Tuesday.

Scales was drafted in as replacement for Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele who picked up an injury at the weekend.

Goodwin aims to use future transfer windows to bring more players with an international pedigree to Pittodrie.

He said: “I want to bring as much international quality players to the club as possible.

“We want to try to sign good quality players who have that international pedigree

“I would be very surprised if Bojan isn’t leading the line for North Macedonia in their games this week.

“Liam Scales has also got into the Republic of Ireland national team.

“And if Matty Kennedy gets back to the levels we know he is capable of, then he will be back in that Northern Ireland squad.”

Transfer fees paid for internationals

Aberdeen spent more than £1.5 million in transfer fees during an extensive summer rebuild.

The Reds splashed the cash to secure players capped at senior international level.

Marquee signing Miovski cost £535,000 from Hungarian MTK Budapest.

However the Reds secured a bargain with Miovki’s capture.

MTK Budapest rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03m) from Rapid Vienna for the striker last summer.

It is also understood Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski in January, but were quoted a price of between €1.5m to €2m (£1.28m to £1.71m).

MTK Budapest’s relegation from the top flight in the summer prompted a fire sale of their top talent.

Aberdeen also signed midfielder Ramadani from the Hungarian club for £100,000.

Attacker Duk was signed from Portuguese giants Benfica for a six-figure sum.

The 22-year-old, capped once by Cape Verde, has netted in each of Aberdeen’s last three games.

Duk has represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level but made his Cape Verde debut in a friendly against Ecuador in June this year.

Fresh bid to sign Scales permanently

Aberdeen boss Goodwin attempted to sign centre-back Scales on a permanent deal from Celtic earlier in the summer window.

Celtic were not open to selling and a season long loan move was the only route open to get Scales to Pittodrie.

Scales is contracted to Celtic until summer 2025.

Left-sided centre-back Scales was controversially sent off in the 3-1 loss at Hibs.

Scales is subsequently suspended for the next match at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday, October 1.

Boss Goodwin recently confirmed he aims to launch a fresh bid to sign Scales on a permanent deal in the January transfer window.

‘Aberdeen is a great platform’

The Dons also have rising stars on international duty this week.

Teenage Aberdeen winger Ryan Duncan started for Scotland U19’s in a 2-0 loss to Croatia in the Slovenia Nations Cup opener on Wednesday.

Aberdeen recently opened contract talks with Duncan, contracted until summer 2024, in a bid to get the 18-year-old tied to a longer deal.

Aberdeen’s Evan Towler, on loan at Cove Rangers, was also on the bench for the Scottish U19’s against Croatia.

Goodwin said: “Aberdeen is a great platform for all of these players to go and showcase their talents.

“It all bodes well for the future.

“Leighton Clarkson (on loan from Liverpool) is knocking on the door of the English U21’s as well.”