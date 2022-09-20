Aberdeen open contract talks with teenage winger Ryan Duncan, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have opened up contract talks with Ryan Duncan in a bid to secure the young winger on a long-term deal.

The highly-rated 18-year-old is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2024.

However, manager Jim Goodwin wants to tie the Scotland U19 international to a longer deal.

Goodwin confirmed negotiations have opened with the winger and his representative, but insists there is no rush to get a new contract signed.

Winger Duncan is currently overseas on international duty with the Scotland U19 squad at the Slovenia Nations Cup.

Duncan scored a first senior goal in the 5-0 win over Livingston on August 27, and the winger has made six appearances as a substitute this season.

Duncan is latest star to emerge from Dons’ youth academy

He is the latest young star to emerge from the Aberdeen youth academy in recent years.

Another, teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay, only made his Dons debut 18 months ago.

Now Ramsay, 19, is at one of the biggest clubs in the world, six-time European Champions Liverpool.

Aberdonian Ramsay secured a life-changing transfer to the English Premier League giants this summer that could be worth up to £8 million to the Dons.

Aberdeen received an initial payment of £4.5m.

However, the Dons could land an additional £3.5m in achievable add-ons should Ramsay meet certain landmarks at Anfield.

Midfielder Connor Barron also broke into the first team in January this year.

Barron, 20, became a pivotal first-team starter for Goodwin and was short-listed for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Barron has yet to feature this season due to a knee injury and recently began light training with a return to action scheduled for next month.

Now Goodwin wants to safeguard the long-term Pittodrie future of latest rising star Duncan.

Goodwin said: “Conversations have started with Ryan and his representatives.

“Young lads such as Ryan are a big part of our plans.

“There is no great rush to get things completed in the next week or two.

“We have plenty of time to sort it out.”

Aberdeen boss Goodwin has shown he is willing to give youth a chance.

He has also put his faith in other emerging talents by rewarding them with long-term deals.

Aberdeen recently signed teenage centre-back Jack Milne on an extended contract.

Milne, 19, penned a new three-year contract in July to extend his stay with Aberdeen to 2025.

Breakthrough of teen talent Duncan

Winger Duncan made his first team debut for the Dons in a 4-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox in November 2020.

He then spent a successful loan spell at Peterhead last season where he made 17 appearances and scored three goals.

Duncan and Aberdeen team-mate Evan Towler (on loan at Cove Rangers) are currently in Slovenia with Billy Stark’s Scotland U19 squad.

#SCO19s | Billy Stark has named his Scotland Men's Under-19s squad for the upcoming Slovenia Nations Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ➡ More here: https://t.co/3BJNhAAKu0#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 3, 2022

Scotland will face Croatia on Wednesday at Stadion Brezice at 2.30pm UK time.

They will then play Malta at the same time and same venue on Friday, September 23.

Scotland’s U19s then play USA on Tuesday, September 27 (4pm UK time), at the Krsko Stadion.

Goodwin said: “Ryan Duncan and Evan Towler are too good young players who are away representing Scotland.”

Aberdeen must ‘go again’ after international break

Aberdeen are not in action this weekend due to the international break for the UEFA Nations League games.

Goodwin was frustrated to go into the break on the back of a 3-1 loss at Hibs.

The Dons boss was furious in the aftermath of the defeat at Easter Road,

Goodwin hit out at Hibs defender Ryan Porteous for his role in the sending off of Liam Scales and the subsequent penalty award which turned the game.

Ideally Goodwin would have preferred the opportunity to put things right immediately with a quickfire return to action.

The Dons will now have to wait until the home clash with Kilmarnock on Saturday, October 1 to try to get back to winning ways.

Goodwin said: “When you lose a game of football, you want to get back out playing as soon as possible and put things right.

“It is a long time to have to wait.

“We had been on a decent run and were unbeaten in four games prior to Hibs. We had only lost two of our previous 11 games before that.

“The lads are in a good place, but Hibs was a sore one.

“We will learn from it, dust ourselves down and go again after the international break.”