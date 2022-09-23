Aberdeen in no rush over Connor Barron new contract talks, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen in no rush over Connor Barron new contract talks, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
September 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen want to sign midfielder Connor Barron on a long term deal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists there is no rush to get midfielder Connor Barron secured on a new long-term contract.

The Dons opened talks to tie down Barron to a longer deal in June.

Negotiations are still ongoing between Aberdeen and the Scotland U21 international’s  agent.

Barron, shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year last season, is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024.

Celtic were reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old along with English Premier League Brentford and Belgian club Genk.

Barron has yet to feature this campaign due to a knee injury suffered during a pre-season friendly.

Goodwin insists the main priority for the midfielder is to end his four month injury frustration and return to full fitness.

And the Dons boss is confident the bid to tie down Barron on an extended contract will not drag on.

Midfielder Connor Barron is set to return to training this week after a three month injury absence.

Goodwin said: “These things take time.

“Connor is out injured at the moment so there is no great rush to do anything.

“He has just under two years of his current deal left.

“We have made Connor aware of what we think of him.

“Negotiations are ongoing between the director of football (Steven Gunn) and Connor’s agent.

“Last season when I came in I think Connor had played one league game prior to that.

“However he was a mainstay in the team for me.

“We would love Connor to commit his long term future to Aberdeen.

“Connor knows what we think of him here.

“I don’t think it will be one that drags on too long.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Connor Barron at full-time against Motherwell.

The rapid rise of midfielder Barron

Barron is the latest graduate of the club’s Youth Academy to make a major impact in the Dons first team.

During the summer transfer window the Dons sold 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay to Euro giants Liverpool in a deal that could be worth up to £8million.

The Anfield club agreed an initial fee of £4.5m for the right-back who signed on a five-year contract.

Liverpool also agreed up to £3.5 million in add-ons should Ramsay hit certain appearance-related milestones.

It is a club record fee received for Aberdeen and also made Ramsay the most expensive Scottish teenage footballer ever.

Barron who was the stand-out performer for the Dons in the second half of last season.

Goodwin views the midfielder as a key part of his plans to bring success to the club.

Barron was recalled from a loan spell at eventual League 2 title winners Kelty Hearts in January.

Within weeks of his return to Pittodrie, the midfielder penned a contract extension until summer 2024.

Impressive debut for Aberdeen, Connor Barron against Edinburgh City.

Midfielder Barron only made his Dons debut as a late substitute in January this year.

His first start came in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on February 15 under then interim boss Barry Robson.

On his arrival at Pittodrie as manager in mid February Goodwin kept Barron in the starting line-up for his first game in charge.

He started every game under Goodwin for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Barron would also go on to earn international recognition with the Scotland U21 squad last season.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara closes down Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron.

Injury setback for rising Dons star

However the Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate suffered a knee injury this summer and has been out for four months.

Now Aberdeen and Goodwin aim to reward Barron with an improved financial package after his first team breakthrough.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron in action against St Johnstone.

Securing Barron on a longer contract would give the Dons extra security should any clubs move to sign the midfielder in the future.

Barron has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in a 2-1 friendly defeat of Highland League Buckie Thistle in June.

‘Focus fully on getting himself fit’

He returned to training recently and is scheduled to have a mini pre-season to get him back to match fitness.

It is hoped Barron will be fit for action sometime in October.

Teenage midfielder Connor Barron has yet to play this season due to injury.

Goodwin said: “Connor is another excellent product of the Academy.

“The most important thing at this moment is that Connor focuses fully on getting himself fit.

“And getting himself back to the standard he showed last year.

“He has had a significant knee injury similar to the one he had in the past on the same knee.

“So we have to manage it properly and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

