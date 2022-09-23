Aberdeen in no rush over Connor Barron new contract talks, says boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists there is no rush to get midfielder Connor Barron secured on a new long-term contract.

The Dons opened talks to tie down Barron to a longer deal in June.

Negotiations are still ongoing between Aberdeen and the Scotland U21 international’s agent.

Barron, shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year last season, is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024.

Celtic were reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old along with English Premier League Brentford and Belgian club Genk.

Barron has yet to feature this campaign due to a knee injury suffered during a pre-season friendly.

Goodwin insists the main priority for the midfielder is to end his four month injury frustration and return to full fitness.

And the Dons boss is confident the bid to tie down Barron on an extended contract will not drag on.

Goodwin said: “These things take time.

“Connor is out injured at the moment so there is no great rush to do anything.

“He has just under two years of his current deal left.

“We have made Connor aware of what we think of him.

“Negotiations are ongoing between the director of football (Steven Gunn) and Connor’s agent.

“Last season when I came in I think Connor had played one league game prior to that.

“However he was a mainstay in the team for me.

“We would love Connor to commit his long term future to Aberdeen.

“Connor knows what we think of him here.

“I don’t think it will be one that drags on too long.”

The rapid rise of midfielder Barron

Barron is the latest graduate of the club’s Youth Academy to make a major impact in the Dons first team.

During the summer transfer window the Dons sold 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay to Euro giants Liverpool in a deal that could be worth up to £8million.

The Anfield club agreed an initial fee of £4.5m for the right-back who signed on a five-year contract.

Liverpool also agreed up to £3.5 million in add-ons should Ramsay hit certain appearance-related milestones.

A promising mix of experience for his age and significant scope for more improvement 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022

It is a club record fee received for Aberdeen and also made Ramsay the most expensive Scottish teenage footballer ever.

Barron who was the stand-out performer for the Dons in the second half of last season.

Goodwin views the midfielder as a key part of his plans to bring success to the club.

Barron was recalled from a loan spell at eventual League 2 title winners Kelty Hearts in January.

Within weeks of his return to Pittodrie, the midfielder penned a contract extension until summer 2024.

Midfielder Barron only made his Dons debut as a late substitute in January this year.

His first start came in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on February 15 under then interim boss Barry Robson.

On his arrival at Pittodrie as manager in mid February Goodwin kept Barron in the starting line-up for his first game in charge.

He started every game under Goodwin for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Barron would also go on to earn international recognition with the Scotland U21 squad last season.

Injury setback for rising Dons star

However the Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate suffered a knee injury this summer and has been out for four months.

Now Aberdeen and Goodwin aim to reward Barron with an improved financial package after his first team breakthrough.

Securing Barron on a longer contract would give the Dons extra security should any clubs move to sign the midfielder in the future.

Barron has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in a 2-1 friendly defeat of Highland League Buckie Thistle in June.

‘Focus fully on getting himself fit’

He returned to training recently and is scheduled to have a mini pre-season to get him back to match fitness.

It is hoped Barron will be fit for action sometime in October.

Goodwin said: “Connor is another excellent product of the Academy.

“The most important thing at this moment is that Connor focuses fully on getting himself fit.

“And getting himself back to the standard he showed last year.

“He has had a significant knee injury similar to the one he had in the past on the same knee.

“So we have to manage it properly and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”