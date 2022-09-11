Returning Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron will be like a new signing, says boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Returning Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron will be like a new signing, says manager Jim Goodwin.

Scotland U21 international Barron is set to end a 10-week injury nightmare when returning to training this week.

The 20-year-old has not featured this campaign having suffered a knee injury in a pre-season friendly.

Barron sustained a medial ligament injury in a 2-1 defeat of Highland League side Buckie Thistle on June 25.

Goodwin hailed the Dons’ medical team for their work with the influential midfielder.

The Reds gaffer confirmed the midfielder will still have to undertake a ‘mini pre-season’ before returning to competitive action.

He said: “Connor is set to return to training this week.

“He is on the right road and has a great medical team helping him.

“Once he is back Connor will no doubt be like a new signing in the squad.

“Realistically he will need a mini pre-season.

“So that will be two or weeks with the sport scientists to try to get him up to speed fitness-wise.”

Barron key to Goodwin’s plans

Aberdeen boss Goodwin overhauled the squad in the summer transfer window by introducing 11 new signings.

That extensive rebuild cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Despite that squad reconstruction, Barron remains an integral part of Goodwin’s first team plans for this season and beyond.

The midfielder’s knee injury in pre-season delivered a major blow before the campaign had even began.

Barron was the Dons’ stand-out performer in the second half of last season, having only made his debut in January this year.

The midfielder was on loan at eventual League Two winners Kelty Hearts last season before being recalled in the January window.

Within weeks of his return to Pittodrie, Youth Academy graduate Barron penned a new long-term contract until summer 2024.

International recognition with the Scotland U21 team would follow.

Barron was also shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Premiership champions Celtic, Premier League Brentford and Belgian club Genk were all reportedly monitoring the midfielder.

Early in the summer window, Aberdeen opened contract talks with Barron in a bid to secure the teen midfielder on an extended deal.

Battling back from injury setback

The knee injury and three-month absence has been the first setback suffered by Barron.

Goodwin insists the teen has coped with the injury disappointment well.

He said: “Connor has been great, really good.

“When you are injured unfortunately there is not a great deal of crossover because he is in different parts of the building and training at different times to the rest of the group.

“I think it’s important to always make sure these boys feel a part of it.

“Especially young lads like Connor who have probably never experienced this kind of low point in their careers.”

More young talent breaking through

Barron is the latest product of the Aberdeen Youth Academy to make a major impact in the first team.

Two graduates of the youth system have progressed to the English top flight in recent seasons.

Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay was sold to Premier League giants Liverpool early in the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen could land up to £8 million for Scotland U21 international Ramsay.

The Dons received an initial £4.5m fee and could pocket a further £3.5m in achievable add-ons if the teen reaches certain milestones at Anfield.

Scotland international Scott McKenna also progressed through the Dons’ youth system before being sold to Nottingham Forest for £3m in September 2020.

McKenna was an integral part of the Forest team that won promotion to the Premier League last season.

He is now a regular starter for Forest in the top flight.

As part of Goodwin’s extensive rebuild in the summer, the Dons boss also promoted rising youth stars Ryan Duncan and Jack Milne to the first team squad.

Winger Duncan, 18, scored his first goal for the Reds in the 5-0 defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie last month.

Centre-back Milne recently signed a contract extension until summer 2025.

Goodwin said: “We have promoted a couple from the academy.

“Jack Milne and Ryan Duncan have joined the first team squad on a full-time basis.”