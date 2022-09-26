Aberdeen Women can take confidence from performance against Celtic, says defender Millie Urquhart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women can take confidence from performance against Celtic, says defender Millie Urquhart

By Sophie Goodwin
September 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 6:25 pm
Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart in action against Celtic. (Photo by Chris Sumner/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart in action against Celtic. (Photo by Chris Sumner/DCT Media)

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart says her side can take confidence from their performance against Celtic, despite the game ending in defeat.

The Dons lost their fifth game of the season against Celtic on Sunday, but were unlucky to be beaten 3-0 after a solid performance against the professional outfit.

Aberdeen managed to keep the score at 1-0 until the 76th minute, when Celtic scored two goals in quick succession, putting the game to bed.

The 17-year old says her side have to look at the positives of their performance against the Hoops, despite a result which leaves them sitting second-bottom of SWPL 1.

Urquhart said: “We played well, especially in the first-half. We said in the changing room at half-time if we had another half like that then we’d get something out the game.

“We definitely didn’t disgrace ourselves. In the second-half, we were just unlucky that we conceded those two goals in quick succession.

“Against a team like Celtic, you can’t afford to lose focus and I think it was just a lack of concentration and communication.

“It happens in football, but I thought before that that we’d maybe be able to nick a goal and a point – but it is what it is.

“It’s a disappointing result, but we go again, and hopefully we can take confidence from the performance and get something against Glasgow City in the cup.”

Taking Celtic display into the cup

The Dons travel to Petershill Park for the second-round of the SWPL Cup on Sunday, where they will face the six-time champions and six-time runners up Glasgow.

Urquhart believes they can take confidence from their performance against Celtic, and against City back in August, and use it to their advantage in the cup.

She said: “The last time we played City it was only 2-1 and we had them time-wasting at the end. I think they’ll be just as scared for the game as we will after that result.

“The performance against them and Celtic will boost our confidence for the game. We were a bit down in the dumps after Spartans, but Sunday has given us a boost.

“It’ll definitely lift our spirits and confidence. We’ll go down there and try and give them a good game like we did last time.”

