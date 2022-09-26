Aberdeen Women can take confidence from performance against Celtic, says defender Millie Urquhart

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart says her side can take confidence from their performance against Celtic, despite the game ending in defeat.

The Dons lost their fifth game of the season against Celtic on Sunday, but were unlucky to be beaten 3-0 after a solid performance against the professional outfit.

Aberdeen managed to keep the score at 1-0 until the 76th minute, when Celtic scored two goals in quick succession, putting the game to bed.

The 17-year old says her side have to look at the positives of their performance against the Hoops, despite a result which leaves them sitting second-bottom of SWPL 1.

Urquhart said: “We played well, especially in the first-half. We said in the changing room at half-time if we had another half like that then we’d get something out the game.

“We definitely didn’t disgrace ourselves. In the second-half, we were just unlucky that we conceded those two goals in quick succession.

“Against a team like Celtic, you can’t afford to lose focus and I think it was just a lack of concentration and communication.

“It happens in football, but I thought before that that we’d maybe be able to nick a goal and a point – but it is what it is.

“It’s a disappointing result, but we go again, and hopefully we can take confidence from the performance and get something against Glasgow City in the cup.”

Taking Celtic display into the cup

The Dons travel to Petershill Park for the second-round of the SWPL Cup on Sunday, where they will face the six-time champions and six-time runners up Glasgow.

Urquhart believes they can take confidence from their performance against Celtic, and against City back in August, and use it to their advantage in the cup.

She said: “The last time we played City it was only 2-1 and we had them time-wasting at the end. I think they’ll be just as scared for the game as we will after that result.

“The performance against them and Celtic will boost our confidence for the game. We were a bit down in the dumps after Spartans, but Sunday has given us a boost.

“It’ll definitely lift our spirits and confidence. We’ll go down there and try and give them a good game like we did last time.”