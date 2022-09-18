Aberdeen Women beaten by 10-women Spartans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen FC Women’s disappointing start to the season continued after they were beaten 2-0 by Spartans.

Despite being reduced to 10 women the home side scored twice in the final half hour to secure victory against the Dons.

Defeat at Ainslie Park leaves Aberdeen still searching for their first Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 win of the season.

Chances were at a premium in a well-contested first half.

The home side came close to an opener in the 16th minute when winger Louise Mason saw her first-time effort from the edge of the box bounce off the post.

Spartans were reduced to 10 women 11 minutes into the second half.

The home side’s appeals for a penalty for handball were dismissed and winger Hannah Jordan’s displeasure at the decision led to her being sent off for dissent.

Despite their numerical advantage the Dons struggled to make much headway and it was Spartans who continued to threaten with captain Alan Marshall having a close range effort saved by goalkeeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach.

Marshall did not miss her next chance, however, as she fired in a long range effort in the 63rd minute to give Spartans a deserved lead.

The visitors responded with a Fran Ogilvie header which went narrowly wide and that missed opportunity proved crucial as the home side doubled their advantage 14 minutes from time.

Spartans skipper Marshall turned creator for the second, sending Rebecca Galbraith through on goal and the striker made no mistake as she beat Meach with a powerful drive.

In the Scottish Women’s Championship a late penalty gave Caley Thistle Women all three points in a five-goal thriller at Dryburgh Athletic.

Inverness had led 2-0 before the home side scored twice to restore parity before the late spot kick earned the Highlanders all three points.

Westdyke Ladies hit the goal trail as their unbeaten start to the SWF League 1 continued with a resounding 10-0 win at Dundee West.

The visitors led 6-0 at the break with Kayleigh Traynor netting a first half hat-trick while Lyndsey Brown and Julie Binne (2) were also on the scoresheet.

Traynor grabbed another two after the break with Ciara Craig and Christie Houston also getting on the scoresheet in an impressive afternoon’s work.

Grampian Ladies, meanwhile, were edged out 2-1 by league leaders Falkirk at the Falkirk Stadium.