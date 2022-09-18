Aberdeen Women beaten by 10-women Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women beaten by 10-women Spartans

By Paul Third
September 18, 2022, 2:56 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 6:41 pm
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header

Aberdeen FC Women’s disappointing start to the season continued after they were beaten 2-0 by Spartans.

Despite being reduced to 10 women the home side scored twice in the final half hour to secure victory against the Dons.

Defeat at Ainslie Park leaves Aberdeen still searching for their first Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 win of the season.

Chances were at a premium in a well-contested first half.

The home side came close to an opener in the 16th minute when winger Louise Mason saw her first-time effort from the edge of the box bounce off the post.

Spartans were reduced to 10 women 11 minutes into the second half.

The home side’s appeals for a penalty for handball were dismissed and winger Hannah Jordan’s displeasure at the decision led to her being sent off for dissent.

Despite their numerical advantage the Dons struggled to make much headway and it was Spartans who continued to threaten with captain Alan Marshall having a close range effort saved by goalkeeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach.

Marshall did not miss her next chance, however, as she fired in a long range effort in the 63rd minute to give Spartans a deserved lead.

The visitors responded with a Fran Ogilvie header which went narrowly wide and that missed opportunity proved crucial as the home side doubled their advantage 14 minutes from time.

Spartans skipper Marshall turned creator for the second, sending Rebecca Galbraith through on goal and the striker made no mistake as she beat Meach with a powerful drive.

In the Scottish Women’s Championship a late penalty gave Caley Thistle Women all three points in a five-goal thriller at Dryburgh Athletic.

Inverness had led 2-0 before the home side scored twice to restore parity before the late spot kick earned the Highlanders all three points.

Westdyke Ladies hit the goal trail as their unbeaten start to the SWF League 1 continued with a resounding 10-0 win at Dundee West.

The visitors led 6-0 at the break with Kayleigh Traynor netting a first half hat-trick while Lyndsey Brown and Julie Binne (2) were also on the scoresheet.

Traynor grabbed another two after the break with Ciara Craig and Christie Houston also getting on the scoresheet in an impressive afternoon’s work.

Grampian Ladies, meanwhile, were edged out 2-1 by league leaders Falkirk at the Falkirk Stadium.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Women's Football

Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Aberdeen Women's Nadine Hanssen on joining partner Kelle Roos as a Dons player, and…
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Caley Thistle Women looking to put things right against Dryburgh, says boss Karen Mason
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Rachel Corsie: I felt for sides who missed out on record opening weekend crowds…
0
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Orkney hope to grow girls and women's football after hosting Shetland in first inter-island…
0
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter
Aberdeen Women prepared to face a 'determined' Spartans side, says co-manager Emma Hunter
0
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Rachel Corsie: The Scotland Women's group chat is buzzing after World Cup play-off draw…
0
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
'It's how I learn as a player': Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick on what it's…
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Scotland Women to play Austria in 2023 World Cup qualifying play-off
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…

More from Press and Journal

Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after sending off in 3-1…
0
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
'Just like any other neighbour': Ballater gathers around Queen's Jubilee Cairn for minute's silence
0
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Venue switch for North of Scotland Cup final due to 'transport issues'
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
The Queen’s funeral: Far from London, in silent sadness, Ballater mourns a friend
0
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
Francesca Ogilvie went close with a header
Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday
0

Editor's Picks