Aberdeen Women can’t be too despondent after 3-0 defeat to Celtic, says co-manager Emma Hunter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women can’t be too despondent after 3-0 defeat to Celtic, says co-manager Emma Hunter

By Sophie Goodwin
September 25, 2022, 6:33 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 6:40 pm
Aberdeen Women were beaten 3-0 by Celtic in SWPL 1. (Photo by Wullie Marr/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women were beaten 3-0 by Celtic in SWPL 1. (Photo by Wullie Marr/DCT Media)

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter says her side can’t let a 3-0 defeat to Celtic lower their spirits in SWPL 1.

At Balmoral Stadium, Celtic took the lead in the 30th minute through Clarissa Larisey, but Aberdeen reacted well and made life difficult for the full-time professional side.

However, things started to unravel for the Dons in the final 15 minutes, as Jacynta and Lucy Ashworth-Clifford scored in the 76th and 77th minute to put Celtic 3-0 up.

The result leaves Aberdeen second-bottom of SWPL 1, still without a win after the first six games of the season. The Dons face Glasgow City in the SWPL Cup next weekend.

Aberdeen co-boss Hunter says that while the result is disappointing, her side must look focus on the positives after a solid performance against a professional team.

She said: “Overall, we can’t be too despondent. Celtic have been clinical this season and have been defeating teams by heavy score-lines.

“I think we competed really well for large parts of the game, but we just didn’t trouble them enough – it was the odd counter or chance.

“Of course there are things we could do better, but we competed well and I think it was a good performance, but we’re disappointed to have lost the two goals so quickly.

“It’s something that we speak about and something we need to stop doing – conceding goals in quick succession, so there are learnings we can take from this game.

“It’s about trying to be more consistent, so hopefully we can take that performance into the cup game against Glasgow City next week.”

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter.

The Aberdeen co-boss believes that conceding two late goals is another sign of the difference in levels between part-time and full-time teams in the Scottish top-flight.

Hunter explained: “It shows the gulf between part-time and full-time teams. You can see their physicality, strength and endurance.

“If it was a game of 60 minutes then we would’ve been fine – but it’s not.

“It’s a game of 90 minutes and we just couldn’t keep that concentration and momentum up for long enough in the game.

“If we had got to the 80th minute at 1-0, I think we would have been a bit braver and squeezed Celtic up the pitch a bit more, and created more chances.”

Celtic fail to make early penalty count

Celtic were awarded a penalty in the seventh minute after referee Joel Kennedy pointed to the spot after Millie Urquhart’s boot caught Caitlin Hayes’ head.

The current SWPL 1 goal scorer Larisey stepped up for the spotkick, but sent it the wrong side of the post and it remained 0-0.

Caitlin Hayes was replaced by Kelly Clark after sustaining a head knock.

Aberdeen’s first chance came as Bayley Hutchison played Francesca Ogilvie through with a perfectly weighted pass, but Ogilvie hit her effort into the side-netting.

The Dons had a penalty claim of their own after 20 minutes as subsitute Kelly Clark seemed to have handled the ball in the area, but referee Kennedy took no action.

Aberdeen had a decent spell on the front-foot where Hutchison was clear through on goal, but was deemed offside, before Eva Thomson hit a decent strike from a free-kick.

Hunter’s side were well in the game, but Celtic took the lead just after 30 minutes as Larisey was clear on goal and buried a low effort beyond AJ Meach to make it 1-0.

The Canadian almost scored an identical goal just two minutes later after she beat Donna Paterson for pace, but Meach was alert and did well to make the save.

Just one goal in it at half-time against the professional outfit

Celtic looked to double their advantage early in the second-half as Larisey almost netted her brace, but instead hit the post, before Shen Mengyu skied the rebound over the bar.

Aberdeen had a chance on the hour mark, as Ogilvie tried to beat Pamela Tajonar from distance, but the Celtic keeper collected it in the air to make her first save of the game.

Aberdeen Women’s Francesca Ogilvie battles with Claire O’Riordan of Celtic.

The Dons were unlucky to go 2-0 down having defended well in the second-half, but Jacynta scored in the 76th minute with a powerful strike on the edge of the box.

It was 3-0 a minute later as Celtic piled on the pressure and worked the ball into the box, where Ashworth-Clifford tapped the ball in from close-range.

Elsewhere in Scottish women’s football

Caley Thistle Women were beaten 3-2 at home against Livingston in the SWF Championship. The Caley Jags were 2-1 up but conceded two-second half goals.

In League One, Grampian Ladies were beaten 2-1 at home against Stenhousemuir, while Westdyke were in league cup action as they defeated Gleniffer Thistle 4-0.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Ryan Christie of Scotland celebrates scoring from the penalty spot to go 2-1 up against Republic of Ireland.
Penalty hero Ryan Christie targeting Nations League glory to boost Euro 2024 qualification bid
0
Caption 2 New Aberdeen director Dave Cormack Friday 9th June 2017, Aberdeen, Scotland - Aberdeen FC appointment to the board of Directors (Photo: Newsline Media)Friday 9th June 2017, Aberdeen, Scotland - Aberdeen FC appointment to the board of Directors (Photo: Newsline Media)
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack urges SPFL clubs to accept new broadcast deal
0
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
'It'll take the weight off my shoulders': Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison hopes to…
0
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen in no rush over Connor Barron new contract talks, says boss Jim Goodwin
0
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0.
Richard Gordon: Scotland exceeded all expectations and why Jim Goodwin felt he had to…
0
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
'We're not a million miles away': Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith backs squad ahead…
Aberdeen players Ryan Duncan, right, and Jack Milne.
Aberdeen youth academy director thinks setbacks put Ryan Duncan and Jack Milne on first-team…
0
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Raith Rovers on his Aberdeen debut.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign more international calibre players
0
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin protests to referee David Dickinson at Easter Road.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin CHARGED by SFA after 'blatant cheating' comments about Hibs' Ryan…
0
Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen is sent off against Hibs at Easter Road.
ANALYSIS: Numbers show Aberdeen were in trouble before red card woe at Hibernian
0

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks