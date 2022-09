[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Premiership match against Livingston has been brought forward 24 hours.

The Dons were due to take on Livi on Wednesday November 9 at 7.45pm.

But the game has been moved to Tuesday November 8 with a 7.45pm start at the request of both clubs.

