IN FULL: All the graduates celebrating at UHI Inverness today

Hundreds or graduates from UHI Inverness are celebrating receiving their new degrees and qualifications today.
Nearly 800 people attended the ceremony at Eden Court for the event to mark the end of an education journey and the beginning of new careers.
The strongmen Stoltman brothers were guest speakers on the day and were given honorary Blues to celebrate their worldwide achievements.
Below is every single person who walked across the stage today to receive their new degrees and qualifications.
Doctor of Philosophy
A B-cell or a key player? The role of the humoral immune response in melanoma, highlighting the importance of method development: Chloe Barbara Rodgers
Masters of Arts
Art and Social Practice
Isabel Jane McLeish (with distinction) – UHI Shetland
Health and Wellbeing
Beverley Green – UHI Outer Hebrides
Master of Business Administration
Business Administration (Executive)
Giulia Penone (with distinction) Perth College UHI
Master of Education
Critical Enquiry
Emily Martha Michell, Lily Martha Jessie Scanlan
Digital Pedagogy
Fiona McConnell (with distinction) UHI Outer Hebrides
Master of Letters
Archaeological Studies
Catherine Elisabeth Caseman – Orkney College UHI, Lisa Anne Robertson
Coastal and Maritime Societies and Cultures
Elizabeth D’Arcy (with distinction)
History
Peter Sandford
History of the Highlands and Islands
Helen Barton (with distinction) – UHI North Highland
Master of Science
Engineering (General)
Rupert Read (with distinction) – UHI North Highland
Human Resource Management
Dixil Inocenta Ferrao e Carvalho, Bryony Keys, Sarah McCarvel (with distinction), Claudia Nasseri
Leadership and Management
Karen Boyd (with distinction), Mirela Malaescu
Psychology Conversion
Jaclyn Mary Conington, Amy Louise Hitchenes, Hayley Marie McMurray, TyLean Tuijl
Sustainable Rural Development
Susan Jane Lyons (with distinction) – UHI Outer Hebrides, Alana Michelle MacLeod (with distinction)- UHI Outer Hebrides, Stephen McDonach – UHI Outer Hebrides, Kara Ann Scott – UHI Outer Hebrides
Continuing Professional Development Level 11
Host Defence and Protection
Melanie Lyn Hawkins
Introduction to R and Data Visualisation
Mary Fagan, Jordan Jack Grigor
The Built Environment (Infection Prevention and Control)
Emma Georgina Baker, Jennifer Anne Barekat, Jennifer Barrett, Vhairi Marion Bateman, Richard Beattie, Karen Burnett, Carole Mary Callaghan, Mark John Clark, Darryl James Conner, Julia Ann Cook, Fiona MacQuarrie Cowan, Linda Dalrymple, Patricia Elizabeth Ferguson, Sarah Ann Fixter, Laura Gilchrist, Lindsay Jane Guthrie, Nykoma Hamilton, Jean Margaret Harper, Kathryn Grace Henderson, Catherine Lee, William Marr, Catherine Plyna McCullough, Donna Anne McLean, Simon Pybus, Gillian Rankin, George Reid, Bridget Spooner, Linda Thomas, Antonia Ann Younie
Postgraduate Diploma
Advanced Nurse Practitioner
Jacqueline Booker-Milburn, Megan Foulis
Archaeological Studies
Lucy Alexandra Morgan
Business Administration (Aviation)
Daniel Pagnam (with distinction)
Human Resource Management
Kira Cipriani
Infection Prevention and Control
Susie Donaldson (with distinction), Joanne Shackleton
Leadership and Management
Tomasz Bernhard
Psychology Conversion
Rosehannah Louise King
Postgraduate Certificate
Applied Data Science
George Maldonado (with distinction), Neil David Simpson
Health Leadership and Management
Gordon George Adamson (with distinction), Amanda Bonellie (with distinction), Emma Louise King-Venables, John Watt (with distinction), Caragh Sanders-Wright
Healthcare Quality Improvement
Joyce Banga (with distinction) – UHI Outer Hebrides, Kirstin Edmiston – UHI Outer Hebrides, Sara Perry – UHI Outer Hebrides
Human Resource Management
Lynn Jean Helen Bauermeister
Infection Prevention and Control
Jennifer Anne Barekat, Sarah Ann Fixter (with distinction), Johnny Lawson (with distinction), Mustapha Marah, Ashley Maria McGuinness, Helen Murtagh (with distinction)
Leadership and Management
Andrew Sean MacAuley (with distinction), Karen Anne Breen
Psychology Conversion
Jessica Isabelle Grande-Mann, Joanne Swan, Leanne Carol Alden (with distinction)
Resilience Leadership and Management
Kim Elizabeth Thain – Perth College UHI
Teaching Qualification Further Education
Angela MacLeod, Joachim Richard Glenn Boehm, John Ballantyne, Paul Shanks, Stephanie Elaine Smart
Tertiary and Higher Education
Fiona Grist (with distinction) – UHI Outer Hebrides, Sam Jayne McDonald (with distinction) – UHI Outer Hebrides
Professional Graduate Diploma in Education [PGDE]
Primary
Lindsey Aston, Hannah Baxter, Craig William Birnie, Nicola Dingwall, Catherine Duffus, Emily Rose Farquhar, John Lyons, Harry Richard MacKenzie, Joanna MacLean, Gillian Manson, Paul McCruden, Walter Oliveri, Rowena Dorothea Rountree, Hayley Joan Savage, Katharine Selkirk, Gavin Shaw, Georgia Rachel Smyth, Megan Taylor, Lesley Ann Weir
Secondary
Samantha Angela Darling, Amber Helena Friedman, Rachael Elizabeth Grist, Rochelle, Marie Hossack, Daniel Johnson, Thomas Michael Knox, Katya MacKenzie, Jack Sutherland, David Tough
Bachelor of Arts with Honours
Accounting and Finance
Rachel Hinde (First Class), Paula Scott (First Class), Kinga Staniszewska (First Class), Anna Maria Pieglowska, Kayleigh Mabel Ann Cursiter, Matilda Claire Hepburn-Wright
Applied Music
Matthew McGoldrick – UHI Outer Hebrides (First Class), Richard Stewart – UHI North Highland (First Class), Conner Pratt – UHI Outer Hebrides
Archaeology
Petra Kisgergely (First Class)
Archaeology and Criminology
Samira Simone Talbi
Art and Contemporary Practices
Isla Mae Jacobs
Business and Management
Reese William Ferguson
Business and Management with Enterprise
William A C Hickey (First Class), Nathalie Shakira Nobee-Marshall (First Class)
Business and Management with Finance
Rachel Victoria Couttie (First Class)
Business and Management with Human Resource Management
Lucy Martha Cameron, Euan Michael McShane
Business and Management with Marketing
Carla Louise McLeod (First Class)
Connor Stewart
Finlay Buick
Child and Youth Studies
Holly Davidson
Colleen MacKenzie
Terri Mae McIvor
Amy Victoria Stapleton
Shannon Young
Megan Leigh Boyle
Childhood Practice
Sheila Margaret Bowie
Creative Writing in the Highlands and Islands
Amanda Louise Gilmour (First Class)
Hazel-Ann Urquhart (First Class)
Siobhan Annabella MacKenzie
Drama and Performance
Marsaili Stewart
Drama and Production
Jill Alexandra Connor (First Class)
Amy Crook (First Class)
Lilia Emma Kristiina Malkonen (First Class)
Abby Margaret Bankier
Lucy Elizabeth Black
Crystal Jean Galbraith
Lucy Katrina Hogarth
Dulcie Rose Jacobs
Callum Ian Moray McLeod
Joanna Danuta Czesak
Talisha May Leonce
Health and Social Studies
Linda Hilton (First Class)
Catherine Pauline MacLennan (First Class)
Olivia Anne Millar
Karen Anne Maclellan – UHI Outer Hebrides
History
Michael Andrew Cutts (First Class)
Katherine Davidson
Lydia Jane Ilett
Kyle MacKenzie Christina Murray
History and Archaeology
Eile McLeod
History and Literature
Jayden Kane Lucian Tucker
History and Politics
Wojciech Kubiak
Isaac William Wilson
Literature
Lauren Hamill
Gemma Catherine Ross
Mathew Liam Anderson
Outdoor Education and Learning
Rachelle Campbell (First Class)
Social Sciences
Tracey Davidson
Sociology and Criminology
Sarah Jane Louise McPherson (First Class)
Emma Rachel Playfair
Sociology and Politics
Lewis Ian Whyte
Visual Communication and Design
Alice Hannah Lee
Bachelor of Engineering with Honours
Electrical and Mechanical Engineering
Jonathan Peter Sutton
Energy Engineering
Dimitrios Anogiatis
Graduate Apprentice: Civil Engineering
Rhianna Matheson-Smith (First Class), Emma Pender (First Class), Benjamin George Cuthbertson, Jamie Douglas, Fraser David Conway
Mechanical Engineering
Struan Finn Ross
Bachelor of Science with Honours
Applied Science
Wiktor Maziak, Adam Henryk Kubiak
Architectural Technology
Simon Francis Praill (First Class), Jody Smart (First Class), Kai Stewart-Sutherland (First Class), Scott Robert Ward (First Class), Blair Anderson, Ross MacTaggart, Maryam Mahmudi, Grant Stewart, Alexander Stewart, Cameron Lewis
Computing (Software Engineering)
Rory Cunningham (First Class), Nicky Murray Hunter (First Class), Matthew Ryan MacKinnon (First Class)
Environmental Science
Karla Ilic (First Class)
Forest Management
Euan Joshua Tomes (First Class), Jacques Simon Fiette, James Jacek, Shane O’Connor
Geography
Holly Gray (First Class), Jamie MacManaway (First Class), Tirzah Anne Bryan, Drew Ferguson, Fiona Sinclair
Psychology
Emma Louise Fraser (First Class), Stephanie McKenna (First Class), Annette Wilson (First Class), Jodie Sandra Black – UHI North Highland, Ryan McDonald, Rebecca Robertson, Lynne Williams, Mhairi Catherine Hunter
Sport and Fitness
Joe Buchanan (First Class), Fay Megan Prosser (First Class), Alexander MacGillivray Geddes, Anthony MacKay, Faye Elizabeth McInnes, Hannah Jody MacLean Welch, Thomas George Morrison, Cameron Wilson
Sustainable Development
John Joseph Mark Burnside
Bachelor of Arts
Accounting and Finance
Lynsey Daniel, Dylan MacKenzie, Robert Neil Murray, Aimee Dawn Smith, David Paul Thompson
Archaeology
Michael David Robertson
Art and Contemporary Practices
Ninel Davidson, Julie Williams (with distinction)
Business and Management
Anna MacPherson Campbell, Elena Campbell, Ross Laybourne Campbell (with distinction), Fraser Finlayson, Claire MacRae Fraser, Alvaro Tadeu Leal Costa Lobo, Amber Katie Rose MacInnes, Lewis Tulloch MacPhail (with distinction), Paulina Marta Pieklarz, Cristina Ruiz Romero
Child and Youth Studies
Audrey Jane Anderson
Lorraine Ann Cheyne
Natalie Craib
Ashley Daly
Angela Daly
Lauren Jayne Gordon
Amy Innes (with distinction)
Kerri Kernaghan
Isla Mackay – UHI Outer Hebrides
Niamh MacKenzie
Kelly Margaret McLeod
Caitlyn Munro
Elaine Murray
Olivia Catherine Paul
Claire Stimpson
Elizabeth Sarah Catherine Tanser (with distinction)
Kelly Jane Tudor
Mary-Ann Uys
Childhood Practice
Rebecca Louise Donaldson
Kolette Garry Fraser
April Rose Goodwin (with distinction)
Iona Mhairi Harrow
Stephanie Caroline Kitching
Donna MacRae
Rebecca Marsham
Donna Joanne Martin
Laura Morrison
Joy Smith
Alice Abigail Warren
Drama and Production
Lauren Dent
Health and Social Studies
Jayne Elizabeth Watt (with distinction)
History
Przemyslaw Choinka
History and Literature
Marc McCance
Literature
Rebekah Elizabeth MacGregor
Francesca Rezzesi
Outdoor Education and Learning
Emily Robinson
Claire-Anne Sutherland (with distinction)
Sports Management
Sophie Jane Morris
Theological Studies
Dugald Stuart Harbinson – Highland Theological College UHI
Visual Communication and Design
Heather MacLeod Blackley
Naomi Cameron
Jenna Murphy
Bachelor of Engineering
Electrical and Mechanical Engineering
Irtaza Hussain
Graduate Apprentice: Civil Engineering
Caroline Gordon (with distinction)
Bachelor of Science
Architectural Technology
Deborah Jane Allan, Steven Alexander Burgess, Alana Tyler Cameron, Christian Kabeya, Jordan Lisco, Michael Nicolson, Kayleigh Anne Torrance
Bioscience
Anna Othilia Føns Schrøder
Forest Management
Barry Andrew Blackwood (with distinction), Fiona Dobbie, Rory William Finlay, Manuel Hurtado Castillo, Joe John Peggie
Geography
Eoghann Donnchadh MacIllechiar
Oral Health Science
Nicole Lynn Boyle – UHI Outer Hebrides, Veronika Galanska (with distinction), Jessica Howat, Toni Keenan, Eleanore Faith Mitchell, Kelly-Anne Philip – UHI Outer Hebrides, Jeniffer Thomson Simpson (with distinction), Chloe Smart, Laura Thomsit (with distinction), Karys Isla Urquhart (with distinction), Holly Elizabeth Mary Weir
Psychological Studies
Leonora Balint, Donna Mackay, Niamh Macaulay-Wilson
Sport and Fitness
Calum Howarth (with distinction), Rhys Arran Langlands, Kyle Munro
Diploma of Higher Education
Business and Management
Annis McDonald Fitzsimmons, Jason Foy (with distinction), Rebecca Amy Victoria Harvey, Donna MacKenzie, Donna Louise MacLean, Maricela Alexandra McRitchie, Sara Pawlowska, Jack Spittal
Child and Youth Studies
Katie Knox, Bethany Jane Thomson
Childhood Practice
Gemma Cargill, Lucy Kate Farquhar, Samantha McCairn
Civil Engineering
Sean Kevin Grant, Thomas Scott McClenaghan
Engineering Systems
Ethan Tickle
Graduate Apprentice: Civil Engineering
Samuel Lawrie (with distinction), Jack William Skinner
Health and Social Studies
Julie Elizabeth Beaton, Megan Emma MacKenzie
History
Sarah Elizabeth Hamilton, Cassi Paton
History and Archaeology
Matthew Joseph Donaghy
History and Politics
Jenna Carty
Literature
May Isobel Duncan (with distinction)
Outdoor Education and Learning
Peter Ingleby
Person-Centred Counselling and Psychotherapy
Philip Robert Avery (with distinction), Kim Alice Brown, Sally Flanagan, Marlene Fraser (with distinction), Elena Lorente Guerrero (with distinction), Christine M Macleod (with distinction), John McDonald (with distinction), Pamela Muir (with distinction), Julie Ann Robb, Ria Sloan (with distinction)
Psychological Studies
Roseanne Maria Ruth Stowe
Continuing Professional Development Level 9
Leading and Managing Care Services
Jenni Anne Campbell, Carol-Ann Crossan Guruge, Elaine Marion Fetherston, Tracy Jane MacKay, Maureen Peden, Patricia Rodger, Leanne Wells
Teaching qualification further education
Colette Grant, James George Samuel Hendry, Alastair Douglas MacKay
Continuing Professional Development Level 8
Additional Teaching Qualification in Computing Studies
Katey Hillhouse, Fiona Houston, Andrew Laing, Zen Oconor, Susan O’Sullivan, Tim Probert, Amanda Sandilands, Sean Strachan, Catriona True
COSCA Certificate in Counselling Skills
Susan Barclay, June Audrey Eagles, Sarah Jane Flanagan, Catherine Mary Emma Giles, Gareth Halliday, Cassie Hogg, Fiona Jane Lees, Nina MacLean MacDonald, Sarah-Jane MacGregor, Donna MacMillan, Lydia MacRae, Katrina Fay Martin, Keri, Diane Miller, Eilidh Laura Morrison, Isabella Ann Morrison-Shand, Gabriela Polata, Lucy Ross
Higher National Diploma
Accounting
Anna Maria Borczyk, Caitlin Janice Mairhi Bremner, Olivia Corbett, Kirsten Crawford, Nikki Falconer, Edyta Piras Gil, Ashley Grant, Bailey Griffin, Monika Jesorska, Heather Frances Kendall, Agnieszka Sylwia Kowalska, Sian Le Maitre, Tristan Lee John MacKenzie, Clare Lorraine Menzies, India Jayne Mitchell, Natalie Helen, Simmers, Isabel Slater, Finlay David Sutherland, Joanna Monika Szybowska, Nina Cerys Urquhart, Katarzyna Joanna Wajda-Ahmadi, Elzbieta Wojcicka
Arboriculture and Urban Forestry
James Boyle
Beauty Therapy
Maya Brummer, Lucy Marie Churchyard, Niamh Summer Davis, Sharlene Fraser, Lana Elizabeth Gregson, Ebony Haggerty, Karolina Justyna Kubicka, Holly Leslie Ellen Lyall, Ellie Natasha MacDougall, Hannah Jo MacKenzie, Stevie Marie MacKenzie, Chloe MacKinnon, Elle Milne, Emma Lynn Norval, Rebecca Jane Tyson
Coaching and Developing Sport
Rachel Cumming, Luke Davidson, Neil Thomas Davidson, Hannah Louise Forbes, Chloe MacGregor, Laura Anne Stewart
Computer Science
Matthew John Beattie, Jack Paul Higgins, Pawel Hydzik, Gabor Benjamin Jonas, Cameron David Smith
Engineering Systems
Eleanor Heather Kave Briggs, Jerome Byaruhanga, Jordan Donaldson Chisholm, Adam Armstrong Green, Alexander John MacDonald, Callum Robert MacGregor, Mark McLeod, Connor Meeks, Neil McCuaig Pirritt, Darren Grant Richardson, Iain Ross, Allan Simpson, Jonathon Whitson
Fitness Health and Exercise
Finlay MacLean Anderson, Innes Alexander Donnachie, Valentina Fortuna, Lewis Josh McKenzie, Robert Scobbie, Owen Wemyss
Forestry
Daniel James Amos, Judith Carole Anderson, Lawrence Carlile, Michael Alasdair Conn, Caitlin Kyle Erskine, Heather Fraser, Josh Arran Gilbert, Fraser Gilchrist, Christopher Haywood, James Peter William Hendry, Angus David Highley, Marcel Loske, Robert Gerry McFarlane, Aurelien Moro, Stuart Picken, Gavin Peter Shand, Duncan Andrew Wells
Sports Therapy
Rosemary Sarah Bennett, Aimee Marie Bright, Laura McFarlane, Karen Ellise Watson
Visual Communication
Sophie Caulfield, Emily Jean Clark, Elaine Jennifer Fraser Daisy May Nash
Professional Development Award (Level 9)
Teaching Practice in Scotland’s Colleges
Nicola Margaret Harris, Steven Robert MacDonald, Sydney MacDonald, Fergal Brian MacKenzie, Catherine Hunter Mitchell, Paul Douglas Murphy, Luke David Saldias, Mirte Stevenson
Professional Development Award (Level 8)
Internal Verification of Workplace Assessment
Graeme Angus MacAffer, Andrea MacDonald, Hector MacPhee
Workplace Assessment Using Direct & Indirect Method
Fraser Brown, Mark Bryson, Iain James Goodlad, Anthony Graham, Margaret McCallum, Paul Douglas Murphy, Robert Stewart, Kenna Warren
Scottish Vocational Qualification SVQ4
Social Services and Healthcare
Margaret Evelyn Martin
Certificate of Higher Education
Applied Software Development
Davis Ansons
Business and Management
Kata Garzo, Rebecca Mathers, Taylor Ross, Lauren Watson
Child and Youth Studies
Jessica Gallagher, Katie-Louise Webber
Civil Engineering
Peniasi Seru
Creative Writing in the Highlands and Islands
Rachel Joanna Speirs
General
Benjamin Adams
Health and Social Studies
Emma Omeragic
History
Katie Leslie Smith
Outdoor Activities
Rhunne David Cassels-MacGregor
Philosophy Politics and Economics
Oliver Cameron Hughes
Professional Development Award Internal Verification of Workplace Assessment
Adrian McBain, Kenneth Simpson
Psychological Studies
Nicola Jayne Christine Carle, Rhona Clark (with distinction), Karen Wilson
Social Sciences
Jenna Elizabeth MacIver
Continuing Professional Development Level 7
Computing Studies for Teachers
Katharine Elizabeth Lumsden, Ellen Michie, Lisa Ann Tani
Counselling Skills
Paolo Cava Clare Gerrard, Gaye MacDonald
Introduction to Cyber Security
Aisha Ahmed, Claire Helen Bony, Grahame Brown, Catherine Buchanan, Mary Cook, Gillian Geddes, Neil Gordon, Syed Wasim Hussain, Bryan Irvine, Gavin Jardine, Gordy MacDonald, Dugal McCrow, Stewart McKerchar, Ken Milligan, Garath Partridge, Edmund Reavey, Marie Reilly, Natalie Stevenson, Julie-Anne Weir, James Whyte
Higher National Certificate
Accounting
Olga Almeida, Zoe Ann Finlayson, Jay Hayden, Aureja Kulbokaite, Rosie MacKenzie, Kirsty Ralston, Charlotte Ross, Weronika Sagan, Rebecca Stewart, Sylwia Tyczynska, Kristen Williamson, Thomas Young
Acting and Performance
Anna Connell, Jessica Mary Elizabeth Deigan, Kady Erin Lyon, Sophie Alba MacBean, Caitlin MacDonald, Niamh Elissa Mary Martin, John Andrew Scott Moar, Emily-Jane Stacey Netherton, Michelle Ross, Jessie Lauren Stewart, Charles David Wilkie, Aimee Williams
Administration and Information Technology
Wioletta Ewa Chruszcz, Charlene Bethany Henderson, Jennie Irvine, Lorraine McManus, Madison Alicia Miller, Megan Elizabeth Stewart, Catherine Margaret Sutherland, Ciaran Lucas Wilson
Applied Sciences
Matthew Johnston, Sarah Kennedy, Dominik Krogulec, Kamil Adam Ledzwa, Sarah MacDonald, Abbie MacLean, Sarah Nurfatihah Mahmudi, Sara Mohammed, George Shread, Jordanna Stewart
Arboriculture and Urban Forestry
Donald Hugh MacLeod Campbell, Peter John Scoones
Architectural Technology
Emma Keates, Dominic Melia, Joudi Mazen Sakaan, Howard John Williamson
Beauty Therapy
Leah Bennett, Sarah Campbell, Emily Ann Dickson, Chelsea Nicole Godsman, Tamzin Phoenix McHardy-Nugent, Tara McMillan, Jenna Lindsay Murcar, Aimee Nicol, Eilidh Ross-Brookman, Courtney Casey Wilkinson, Emily Beth Willox
Built Environment
Ben Johnstone, Pamela Christine King, Kyle MacKay, Gary MacKenzie, Lewis Stewart MacKenzie, Lewis Mosey Lyall, Gary Sinclair Smith, Thomas Scott Ward
Business
Finlay Brown, Samuel Michael Campbell, Estefania Clavel, Kerri Gilligan, Maria Gonzalez Garcia, Katarzyna Kleczar, Leah MacDonald, Christopher MacKay-Reid, Dylan Michael Robert MacLennan, Banthita Meeyod, Beata Dorota Nowakowski, Sandra Reina Hernandez, Mhairi Russell
Childhood Practice
Aleksandra Weronika Banach, Kasia Bloczynski, Amy Elisabeth Cadden, Megan Day, Lauren Fairbairn, Leila Mary Jack, Daniela Marie Lauder, Jenny Margaret Laurie, Joni MacKenzie, Melissa Jayne MacLeod, Hazel MacRae, Jade Marie McCabe, Ellie Platts, Kerry Postma, Bethany Ross, Bronagh Smith, Donna Sturrock, Kirsty Jane Turner – UHI North Highland
Civil Engineering
Adam Barnes, Kieran Birkett, Harry Fawkes, Thomas Alexander Inglis, Connor MacArthur, Duncan Alexander MacKnight, Andrew McCartney, Ross Thomas Megahy, Zander Robert Osborne, Xander Ross
Computing
Andrew Michael Airey, Daniel Stephen Beard, Edward Paul Dawkins, Kyle John Huggins, Matthew Leigh Lochhead, Blair Thomas MacLeod, Magnus MacPhee, Alister Matheson, Jean Aristide Ndjomo Etoundi, Maximilian Izuchukwu Nwosu, Jan Podpora, Vaida Rubyte
Contemporary Art Practice
Fay Ildiko Afra, Ellie Atkinson, Jane Finlayson, Sarah Dawn Forbes, Sophie Helen Martin, Julie McAleese, Rheanna Nicole McGorm, Charlie Mickel, Natalie Rattray, Codie Anne Reade, Alasdair Neil Risby
Electrical Engineering
Stephen Angus Beaton, John Connor Cross, Kristopher Kenneth Dey, Ryan John Donnelly, Rebecca Dooley, Kevin Duncan, Blair Duncan, Alasdair Iain Elder, Euan Forrest, Craig Thomas Girvan, Jack Halliday, Donald MacIver, Richard Cameron MacLeod, Shaun Bennett MacLeod, Scott Mathieson, Fraser McGlone, Ryan McKay, Stephen James Monk, Campbell John Murray, Sarah-Louise Polley, Nico Scally, Kirsteen Strachan, Danielle Jamaica Watson
Engineering Systems
Ian Ross Christie, Cole Jay Christie, Penny Cox, Laura Marie Fisher, Dominik Fitrzyk, Alistair Donald Fraser, Jordan Paul Geddes, Mark Grant, Matthew William Grant, James Edward John Ingleby, Kenneth MacInnes, Jessica Riach, Stephen Charles Ritchie, Robbie Smith, Taylor John Stewart, Jamie Whittet
Fashion Make-up
Chloe Ann Gallacher, Lindsay Rose Marie Graham, Ellie Leinster, Hannah Elizabeth Maggs, Yasmin McGuinness, Shannon Leigh Millar, Jade Ann Reid, Harriet Grace Margaret Sugden
Fitness Health and Exercise
Michela Giombetti, Kirsten Leeper, Tyler MacKay, Marianna MacLean, Coinneach MacDonald MacLeod, Daniel Pizon, Jasmine Potts, Isla Quate, Stefan Ian Gavin Ritchie, Megan Lavinia Short, Ross Grant Urquhart, Lewis Hugh Urquhart, Steven Wallace
Forestry
Martin Norman Adam, Ciaran Billany, Ben Andrew Campbell, Jack Buchan Foulsham, Javin Allan Hannah, Rhona Kay Maxwell, Dannay Meek, Julie Paton, James Paul Scott, Matthew Callum Simpson, Jade Rebecca Skea, Daniela Maria Thiele, Jamie Wallace
Hospitality Operations
Claudia Giaroli, Jamie Arran Jack, Sandra Izabela Lewandowska, Monika Raczko
Social Sciences
Donna Brandon, Alexandra Elsie Brown, Samuel Thomas Souter Currie, Angelika Kornelia Dominiarczyk, Rowan Ella Drever, Gabriel García, Glen Harper, Vincent Iain Kendall, Megan MacRae, Callum George McGreavy, Darren Michael McKandie, Carly Anne Nixon, Vikki Thompson, Louise Edith Watt
Social Services
Joseph Antoni Sabate Jephcote, Emma Elizabeth Smith
Soft Tissue Therapy
Altantsetseg Little, Morven-May MacCallum, Emma Nicole MacKay, Hollie MacLean, Scarlett Rose McNeil, Stacey Ross, Rhyian Skinner, Rhiann Sutherland, Ellie Louise Watson
Sports Coaching and Development
Daniel Joshua Courts, Ryan Gallie, Craig MacKenzie, Sam Mackintosh, Fraser MacNeil, Josh Ryan Smith, Aaron Sean Waugh
Visual Communication
Iona Anderson, Andrew McDonald, Derek Gordon Moffat, Llara Plaza
Professional Development Award (Level 7)
Book-keeping
Elizabeth Amos, Ewen MacKinnon Bradley, Dorota Kabala, Katarzyna Krukowska, Aleksandra Maria Kucharzyszyn, Sylwia Madueke, Roanne Murphy, Karolina Piechowka, Claire Aurore Cecile Smith, Erika Szignar, Kerrie Thomas, Bozena Zygmunt
Bricklaying
Taylor Sim, Leon Smith
Forestry
Alexandros Dourtmes, Jane Gibson, William James Huckerby, Jack Ibbotson, Rebecca Emily Kennedy, Daniel Leigh, Stuart JohnMcCluskey, David McQuat, Graeme Miller, Adam Walkden, Ruari Lewis Wild-Wood, Peter Willson, Philip Andrew Yielder
Health and Social Care Supervision
Julie Ann Cruickshanks, Heather Francome, Lorraine Jean Groundwater, Colin Hall, Shona Cameron Nicolson, Heidi Smith
Health and Social Care: Administration of Medication
Marianne Lee
Office Administration
Patrycja Ewa Szczepaniak