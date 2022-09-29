IN FULL: All the graduates celebrating at UHI Inverness today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds or graduates from UHI Inverness are celebrating receiving their new degrees and qualifications today.

Nearly 800 people attended the ceremony at Eden Court for the event to mark the end of an education journey and the beginning of new careers.

The strongmen Stoltman brothers were guest speakers on the day and were given honorary Blues to celebrate their worldwide achievements.

Below is every single person who walked across the stage today to receive their new degrees and qualifications.

Doctor of Philosophy

A B-cell or a key player? The role of the humoral immune response in melanoma, highlighting the importance of method development: Chloe Barbara Rodgers

Masters of Arts

Art and Social Practice

Isabel Jane McLeish (with distinction) – UHI Shetland

Health and Wellbeing

Beverley Green – UHI Outer Hebrides

Master of Business Administration

Business Administration (Executive)

Giulia Penone (with distinction) Perth College UHI

Master of Education

Critical Enquiry

Emily Martha Michell, Lily Martha Jessie Scanlan

Digital Pedagogy

Fiona McConnell (with distinction) UHI Outer Hebrides

Master of Letters

Archaeological Studies

Catherine Elisabeth Caseman – Orkney College UHI, Lisa Anne Robertson

Coastal and Maritime Societies and Cultures

Elizabeth D’Arcy (with distinction)

History

Peter Sandford

History of the Highlands and Islands

Helen Barton (with distinction) – UHI North Highland

Master of Science

Engineering (General)

Rupert Read (with distinction) – UHI North Highland

Human Resource Management

Dixil Inocenta Ferrao e Carvalho, Bryony Keys, Sarah McCarvel (with distinction), Claudia Nasseri

Leadership and Management

Karen Boyd (with distinction), Mirela Malaescu

Psychology Conversion

Jaclyn Mary Conington, Amy Louise Hitchenes, Hayley Marie McMurray, TyLean Tuijl

Sustainable Rural Development

Susan Jane Lyons (with distinction) – UHI Outer Hebrides, Alana Michelle MacLeod (with distinction)- UHI Outer Hebrides, Stephen McDonach – UHI Outer Hebrides, Kara Ann Scott – UHI Outer Hebrides

Continuing Professional Development Level 11

Host Defence and Protection

Melanie Lyn Hawkins

Introduction to R and Data Visualisation

Mary Fagan, Jordan Jack Grigor

The Built Environment (Infection Prevention and Control)

Emma Georgina Baker, Jennifer Anne Barekat, Jennifer Barrett, Vhairi Marion Bateman, Richard Beattie, Karen Burnett, Carole Mary Callaghan, Mark John Clark, Darryl James Conner, Julia Ann Cook, Fiona MacQuarrie Cowan, Linda Dalrymple, Patricia Elizabeth Ferguson, Sarah Ann Fixter, Laura Gilchrist, Lindsay Jane Guthrie, Nykoma Hamilton, Jean Margaret Harper, Kathryn Grace Henderson, Catherine Lee, William Marr, Catherine Plyna McCullough, Donna Anne McLean, Simon Pybus, Gillian Rankin, George Reid, Bridget Spooner, Linda Thomas, Antonia Ann Younie

Postgraduate Diploma

Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Jacqueline Booker-Milburn, Megan Foulis

Archaeological Studies

Lucy Alexandra Morgan

Business Administration (Aviation)

Daniel Pagnam (with distinction)

Human Resource Management

Kira Cipriani

Infection Prevention and Control

Susie Donaldson (with distinction), Joanne Shackleton

Leadership and Management

Tomasz Bernhard

Psychology Conversion

Rosehannah Louise King

Postgraduate Certificate

Applied Data Science

George Maldonado (with distinction), Neil David Simpson

Health Leadership and Management

Gordon George Adamson (with distinction), Amanda Bonellie (with distinction), Emma Louise King-Venables, John Watt (with distinction), Caragh Sanders-Wright

Healthcare Quality Improvement

Joyce Banga (with distinction) – UHI Outer Hebrides, Kirstin Edmiston – UHI Outer Hebrides, Sara Perry – UHI Outer Hebrides

Human Resource Management

Lynn Jean Helen Bauermeister

Infection Prevention and Control

Jennifer Anne Barekat, Sarah Ann Fixter (with distinction), Johnny Lawson (with distinction), Mustapha Marah, Ashley Maria McGuinness, Helen Murtagh (with distinction)

Leadership and Management

Andrew Sean MacAuley (with distinction), Karen Anne Breen

Psychology Conversion

Jessica Isabelle Grande-Mann, Joanne Swan, Leanne Carol Alden (with distinction)

Resilience Leadership and Management

Kim Elizabeth Thain – Perth College UHI

Teaching Qualification Further Education

Angela MacLeod, Joachim Richard Glenn Boehm, John Ballantyne, Paul Shanks, Stephanie Elaine Smart

Tertiary and Higher Education

Fiona Grist (with distinction) – UHI Outer Hebrides, Sam Jayne McDonald (with distinction) – UHI Outer Hebrides

Professional Graduate Diploma in Education [PGDE]

Primary

Lindsey Aston, Hannah Baxter, Craig William Birnie, Nicola Dingwall, Catherine Duffus, Emily Rose Farquhar, John Lyons, Harry Richard MacKenzie, Joanna MacLean, Gillian Manson, Paul McCruden, Walter Oliveri, Rowena Dorothea Rountree, Hayley Joan Savage, Katharine Selkirk, Gavin Shaw, Georgia Rachel Smyth, Megan Taylor, Lesley Ann Weir

Secondary

Samantha Angela Darling, Amber Helena Friedman, Rachael Elizabeth Grist, Rochelle, Marie Hossack, Daniel Johnson, Thomas Michael Knox, Katya MacKenzie, Jack Sutherland, David Tough

Bachelor of Arts with Honours

Accounting and Finance

Rachel Hinde (First Class), Paula Scott (First Class), Kinga Staniszewska (First Class), Anna Maria Pieglowska, Kayleigh Mabel Ann Cursiter, Matilda Claire Hepburn-Wright

Applied Music

Matthew McGoldrick – UHI Outer Hebrides (First Class), Richard Stewart – UHI North Highland (First Class), Conner Pratt – UHI Outer Hebrides

Archaeology

Petra Kisgergely (First Class)

Archaeology and Criminology

Samira Simone Talbi

Art and Contemporary Practices

Isla Mae Jacobs

Business and Management

Reese William Ferguson

Business and Management with Enterprise

William A C Hickey (First Class), Nathalie Shakira Nobee-Marshall (First Class)

Business and Management with Finance

Rachel Victoria Couttie (First Class)

Business and Management with Human Resource Management

Lucy Martha Cameron, Euan Michael McShane

Business and Management with Marketing

Carla Louise McLeod (First Class)

Connor Stewart

Finlay Buick

Child and Youth Studies

Holly Davidson

Colleen MacKenzie

Terri Mae McIvor

Amy Victoria Stapleton

Shannon Young

Megan Leigh Boyle

Childhood Practice

Sheila Margaret Bowie

Creative Writing in the Highlands and Islands

Amanda Louise Gilmour (First Class)

Hazel-Ann Urquhart (First Class)

Siobhan Annabella MacKenzie

Drama and Performance

Marsaili Stewart

Drama and Production

Jill Alexandra Connor (First Class)

Amy Crook (First Class)

Lilia Emma Kristiina Malkonen (First Class)

Abby Margaret Bankier

Lucy Elizabeth Black

Crystal Jean Galbraith

Lucy Katrina Hogarth

Dulcie Rose Jacobs

Callum Ian Moray McLeod

Joanna Danuta Czesak

Talisha May Leonce

Health and Social Studies

Linda Hilton (First Class)

Catherine Pauline MacLennan (First Class)

Olivia Anne Millar

Karen Anne Maclellan – UHI Outer Hebrides

History

Michael Andrew Cutts (First Class)

Katherine Davidson

Lydia Jane Ilett

Kyle MacKenzie Christina Murray

History and Archaeology

Eile McLeod

History and Literature

Jayden Kane Lucian Tucker

History and Politics

Wojciech Kubiak

Isaac William Wilson

Literature

Lauren Hamill

Gemma Catherine Ross

Mathew Liam Anderson

Outdoor Education and Learning

Rachelle Campbell (First Class)

Social Sciences

Tracey Davidson

Sociology and Criminology

Sarah Jane Louise McPherson (First Class)

Emma Rachel Playfair

Sociology and Politics

Lewis Ian Whyte

Visual Communication and Design

Alice Hannah Lee

Bachelor of Engineering with Honours

Electrical and Mechanical Engineering

Jonathan Peter Sutton

Energy Engineering

Dimitrios Anogiatis

Graduate Apprentice: Civil Engineering

Rhianna Matheson-Smith (First Class), Emma Pender (First Class), Benjamin George Cuthbertson, Jamie Douglas, Fraser David Conway

Mechanical Engineering

Struan Finn Ross

Bachelor of Science with Honours

Applied Science

Wiktor Maziak, Adam Henryk Kubiak

Architectural Technology

Simon Francis Praill (First Class), Jody Smart (First Class), Kai Stewart-Sutherland (First Class), Scott Robert Ward (First Class), Blair Anderson, Ross MacTaggart, Maryam Mahmudi, Grant Stewart, Alexander Stewart, Cameron Lewis

Computing (Software Engineering)

Rory Cunningham (First Class), Nicky Murray Hunter (First Class), Matthew Ryan MacKinnon (First Class)

Environmental Science

Karla Ilic (First Class)

Forest Management

Euan Joshua Tomes (First Class), Jacques Simon Fiette, James Jacek, Shane O’Connor

Geography

Holly Gray (First Class), Jamie MacManaway (First Class), Tirzah Anne Bryan, Drew Ferguson, Fiona Sinclair

Psychology

Emma Louise Fraser (First Class), Stephanie McKenna (First Class), Annette Wilson (First Class), Jodie Sandra Black – UHI North Highland, Ryan McDonald, Rebecca Robertson, Lynne Williams, Mhairi Catherine Hunter

Sport and Fitness

Joe Buchanan (First Class), Fay Megan Prosser (First Class), Alexander MacGillivray Geddes, Anthony MacKay, Faye Elizabeth McInnes, Hannah Jody MacLean Welch, Thomas George Morrison, Cameron Wilson

Sustainable Development

John Joseph Mark Burnside

Bachelor of Arts

Accounting and Finance

Lynsey Daniel, Dylan MacKenzie, Robert Neil Murray, Aimee Dawn Smith, David Paul Thompson

Archaeology

Michael David Robertson

Art and Contemporary Practices

Ninel Davidson, Julie Williams (with distinction)

Business and Management

Anna MacPherson Campbell, Elena Campbell, Ross Laybourne Campbell (with distinction), Fraser Finlayson, Claire MacRae Fraser, Alvaro Tadeu Leal Costa Lobo, Amber Katie Rose MacInnes, Lewis Tulloch MacPhail (with distinction), Paulina Marta Pieklarz, Cristina Ruiz Romero

Child and Youth Studies

Audrey Jane Anderson

Lorraine Ann Cheyne

Natalie Craib

Ashley Daly

Angela Daly

Lauren Jayne Gordon

Amy Innes (with distinction)

Kerri Kernaghan

Isla Mackay – UHI Outer Hebrides

Niamh MacKenzie

Kelly Margaret McLeod

Caitlyn Munro

Elaine Murray

Olivia Catherine Paul

Claire Stimpson

Elizabeth Sarah Catherine Tanser (with distinction)

Kelly Jane Tudor

Mary-Ann Uys

Childhood Practice

Rebecca Louise Donaldson

Kolette Garry Fraser

April Rose Goodwin (with distinction)

Iona Mhairi Harrow

Stephanie Caroline Kitching

Donna MacRae

Rebecca Marsham

Donna Joanne Martin

Laura Morrison

Joy Smith

Alice Abigail Warren

Drama and Production

Lauren Dent

Health and Social Studies

Jayne Elizabeth Watt (with distinction)

History

Przemyslaw Choinka

History and Literature

Marc McCance

Literature

Rebekah Elizabeth MacGregor

Francesca Rezzesi

Outdoor Education and Learning

Emily Robinson

Claire-Anne Sutherland (with distinction)

Sports Management

Sophie Jane Morris

Theological Studies

Dugald Stuart Harbinson – Highland Theological College UHI

Visual Communication and Design

Heather MacLeod Blackley

Naomi Cameron

Jenna Murphy

Bachelor of Engineering

Electrical and Mechanical Engineering

Irtaza Hussain

Graduate Apprentice: Civil Engineering

Caroline Gordon (with distinction)

Bachelor of Science

Architectural Technology

Deborah Jane Allan, Steven Alexander Burgess, Alana Tyler Cameron, Christian Kabeya, Jordan Lisco, Michael Nicolson, Kayleigh Anne Torrance

Bioscience

Anna Othilia Føns Schrøder

Forest Management

Barry Andrew Blackwood (with distinction), Fiona Dobbie, Rory William Finlay, Manuel Hurtado Castillo, Joe John Peggie

Geography

Eoghann Donnchadh MacIllechiar

Oral Health Science

Nicole Lynn Boyle – UHI Outer Hebrides, Veronika Galanska (with distinction), Jessica Howat, Toni Keenan, Eleanore Faith Mitchell, Kelly-Anne Philip – UHI Outer Hebrides, Jeniffer Thomson Simpson (with distinction), Chloe Smart, Laura Thomsit (with distinction), Karys Isla Urquhart (with distinction), Holly Elizabeth Mary Weir

Psychological Studies

Leonora Balint, Donna Mackay, Niamh Macaulay-Wilson

Sport and Fitness

Calum Howarth (with distinction), Rhys Arran Langlands, Kyle Munro

Diploma of Higher Education

Business and Management

Annis McDonald Fitzsimmons, Jason Foy (with distinction), Rebecca Amy Victoria Harvey, Donna MacKenzie, Donna Louise MacLean, Maricela Alexandra McRitchie, Sara Pawlowska, Jack Spittal

Child and Youth Studies

Katie Knox, Bethany Jane Thomson

Childhood Practice

Gemma Cargill, Lucy Kate Farquhar, Samantha McCairn

Civil Engineering

Sean Kevin Grant, Thomas Scott McClenaghan

Engineering Systems

Ethan Tickle

Graduate Apprentice: Civil Engineering

Samuel Lawrie (with distinction), Jack William Skinner

Health and Social Studies

Julie Elizabeth Beaton, Megan Emma MacKenzie

History

Sarah Elizabeth Hamilton, Cassi Paton

History and Archaeology

Matthew Joseph Donaghy

History and Politics

Jenna Carty

Literature

May Isobel Duncan (with distinction)

Outdoor Education and Learning

Peter Ingleby

Person-Centred Counselling and Psychotherapy

Philip Robert Avery (with distinction), Kim Alice Brown, Sally Flanagan, Marlene Fraser (with distinction), Elena Lorente Guerrero (with distinction), Christine M Macleod (with distinction), John McDonald (with distinction), Pamela Muir (with distinction), Julie Ann Robb, Ria Sloan (with distinction)

Psychological Studies

Roseanne Maria Ruth Stowe

Continuing Professional Development Level 9

Leading and Managing Care Services

Jenni Anne Campbell, Carol-Ann Crossan Guruge, Elaine Marion Fetherston, Tracy Jane MacKay, Maureen Peden, Patricia Rodger, Leanne Wells

Teaching qualification further education

Colette Grant, James George Samuel Hendry, Alastair Douglas MacKay

Continuing Professional Development Level 8

Additional Teaching Qualification in Computing Studies

Katey Hillhouse, Fiona Houston, Andrew Laing, Zen Oconor, Susan O’Sullivan, Tim Probert, Amanda Sandilands, Sean Strachan, Catriona True

COSCA Certificate in Counselling Skills

Susan Barclay, June Audrey Eagles, Sarah Jane Flanagan, Catherine Mary Emma Giles, Gareth Halliday, Cassie Hogg, Fiona Jane Lees, Nina MacLean MacDonald, Sarah-Jane MacGregor, Donna MacMillan, Lydia MacRae, Katrina Fay Martin, Keri, Diane Miller, Eilidh Laura Morrison, Isabella Ann Morrison-Shand, Gabriela Polata, Lucy Ross

Higher National Diploma

Accounting

Anna Maria Borczyk, Caitlin Janice Mairhi Bremner, Olivia Corbett, Kirsten Crawford, Nikki Falconer, Edyta Piras Gil, Ashley Grant, Bailey Griffin, Monika Jesorska, Heather Frances Kendall, Agnieszka Sylwia Kowalska, Sian Le Maitre, Tristan Lee John MacKenzie, Clare Lorraine Menzies, India Jayne Mitchell, Natalie Helen, Simmers, Isabel Slater, Finlay David Sutherland, Joanna Monika Szybowska, Nina Cerys Urquhart, Katarzyna Joanna Wajda-Ahmadi, Elzbieta Wojcicka

Arboriculture and Urban Forestry

James Boyle

Beauty Therapy

Maya Brummer, Lucy Marie Churchyard, Niamh Summer Davis, Sharlene Fraser, Lana Elizabeth Gregson, Ebony Haggerty, Karolina Justyna Kubicka, Holly Leslie Ellen Lyall, Ellie Natasha MacDougall, Hannah Jo MacKenzie, Stevie Marie MacKenzie, Chloe MacKinnon, Elle Milne, Emma Lynn Norval, Rebecca Jane Tyson

Coaching and Developing Sport

Rachel Cumming, Luke Davidson, Neil Thomas Davidson, Hannah Louise Forbes, Chloe MacGregor, Laura Anne Stewart

Computer Science

Matthew John Beattie, Jack Paul Higgins, Pawel Hydzik, Gabor Benjamin Jonas, Cameron David Smith

Engineering Systems

Eleanor Heather Kave Briggs, Jerome Byaruhanga, Jordan Donaldson Chisholm, Adam Armstrong Green, Alexander John MacDonald, Callum Robert MacGregor, Mark McLeod, Connor Meeks, Neil McCuaig Pirritt, Darren Grant Richardson, Iain Ross, Allan Simpson, Jonathon Whitson

Fitness Health and Exercise

Finlay MacLean Anderson, Innes Alexander Donnachie, Valentina Fortuna, Lewis Josh McKenzie, Robert Scobbie, Owen Wemyss

Forestry

Daniel James Amos, Judith Carole Anderson, Lawrence Carlile, Michael Alasdair Conn, Caitlin Kyle Erskine, Heather Fraser, Josh Arran Gilbert, Fraser Gilchrist, Christopher Haywood, James Peter William Hendry, Angus David Highley, Marcel Loske, Robert Gerry McFarlane, Aurelien Moro, Stuart Picken, Gavin Peter Shand, Duncan Andrew Wells

Sports Therapy

Rosemary Sarah Bennett, Aimee Marie Bright, Laura McFarlane, Karen Ellise Watson

Visual Communication

Sophie Caulfield, Emily Jean Clark, Elaine Jennifer Fraser Daisy May Nash

Professional Development Award (Level 9)

Teaching Practice in Scotland’s Colleges

Nicola Margaret Harris, Steven Robert MacDonald, Sydney MacDonald, Fergal Brian MacKenzie, Catherine Hunter Mitchell, Paul Douglas Murphy, Luke David Saldias, Mirte Stevenson

Professional Development Award (Level 8)

Internal Verification of Workplace Assessment

Graeme Angus MacAffer, Andrea MacDonald, Hector MacPhee

Workplace Assessment Using Direct & Indirect Method

Fraser Brown, Mark Bryson, Iain James Goodlad, Anthony Graham, Margaret McCallum, Paul Douglas Murphy, Robert Stewart, Kenna Warren

Scottish Vocational Qualification SVQ4

Social Services and Healthcare

Margaret Evelyn Martin

Certificate of Higher Education

Applied Software Development

Davis Ansons

Business and Management

Kata Garzo, Rebecca Mathers, Taylor Ross, Lauren Watson

Child and Youth Studies

Jessica Gallagher, Katie-Louise Webber

Civil Engineering

Peniasi Seru

Creative Writing in the Highlands and Islands

Rachel Joanna Speirs

General

Benjamin Adams

Health and Social Studies

Emma Omeragic

History

Katie Leslie Smith

Outdoor Activities

Rhunne David Cassels-MacGregor

Philosophy Politics and Economics

Oliver Cameron Hughes

Professional Development Award Internal Verification of Workplace Assessment

Adrian McBain, Kenneth Simpson

Psychological Studies

Nicola Jayne Christine Carle, Rhona Clark (with distinction), Karen Wilson

Social Sciences

Jenna Elizabeth MacIver

Continuing Professional Development Level 7

Computing Studies for Teachers

Katharine Elizabeth Lumsden, Ellen Michie, Lisa Ann Tani

Counselling Skills

Paolo Cava Clare Gerrard, Gaye MacDonald

Introduction to Cyber Security

Aisha Ahmed, Claire Helen Bony, Grahame Brown, Catherine Buchanan, Mary Cook, Gillian Geddes, Neil Gordon, Syed Wasim Hussain, Bryan Irvine, Gavin Jardine, Gordy MacDonald, Dugal McCrow, Stewart McKerchar, Ken Milligan, Garath Partridge, Edmund Reavey, Marie Reilly, Natalie Stevenson, Julie-Anne Weir, James Whyte

Higher National Certificate

Accounting

Olga Almeida, Zoe Ann Finlayson, Jay Hayden, Aureja Kulbokaite, Rosie MacKenzie, Kirsty Ralston, Charlotte Ross, Weronika Sagan, Rebecca Stewart, Sylwia Tyczynska, Kristen Williamson, Thomas Young

Acting and Performance

Anna Connell, Jessica Mary Elizabeth Deigan, Kady Erin Lyon, Sophie Alba MacBean, Caitlin MacDonald, Niamh Elissa Mary Martin, John Andrew Scott Moar, Emily-Jane Stacey Netherton, Michelle Ross, Jessie Lauren Stewart, Charles David Wilkie, Aimee Williams

Administration and Information Technology

Wioletta Ewa Chruszcz, Charlene Bethany Henderson, Jennie Irvine, Lorraine McManus, Madison Alicia Miller, Megan Elizabeth Stewart, Catherine Margaret Sutherland, Ciaran Lucas Wilson

Applied Sciences

Matthew Johnston, Sarah Kennedy, Dominik Krogulec, Kamil Adam Ledzwa, Sarah MacDonald, Abbie MacLean, Sarah Nurfatihah Mahmudi, Sara Mohammed, George Shread, Jordanna Stewart

Arboriculture and Urban Forestry

Donald Hugh MacLeod Campbell, Peter John Scoones

Architectural Technology

Emma Keates, Dominic Melia, Joudi Mazen Sakaan, Howard John Williamson

Beauty Therapy

Leah Bennett, Sarah Campbell, Emily Ann Dickson, Chelsea Nicole Godsman, Tamzin Phoenix McHardy-Nugent, Tara McMillan, Jenna Lindsay Murcar, Aimee Nicol, Eilidh Ross-Brookman, Courtney Casey Wilkinson, Emily Beth Willox

Built Environment

Ben Johnstone, Pamela Christine King, Kyle MacKay, Gary MacKenzie, Lewis Stewart MacKenzie, Lewis Mosey Lyall, Gary Sinclair Smith, Thomas Scott Ward

Business

Finlay Brown, Samuel Michael Campbell, Estefania Clavel, Kerri Gilligan, Maria Gonzalez Garcia, Katarzyna Kleczar, Leah MacDonald, Christopher MacKay-Reid, Dylan Michael Robert MacLennan, Banthita Meeyod, Beata Dorota Nowakowski, Sandra Reina Hernandez, Mhairi Russell

Childhood Practice

Aleksandra Weronika Banach, Kasia Bloczynski, Amy Elisabeth Cadden, Megan Day, Lauren Fairbairn, Leila Mary Jack, Daniela Marie Lauder, Jenny Margaret Laurie, Joni MacKenzie, Melissa Jayne MacLeod, Hazel MacRae, Jade Marie McCabe, Ellie Platts, Kerry Postma, Bethany Ross, Bronagh Smith, Donna Sturrock, Kirsty Jane Turner – UHI North Highland

Civil Engineering

Adam Barnes, Kieran Birkett, Harry Fawkes, Thomas Alexander Inglis, Connor MacArthur, Duncan Alexander MacKnight, Andrew McCartney, Ross Thomas Megahy, Zander Robert Osborne, Xander Ross

Computing

Andrew Michael Airey, Daniel Stephen Beard, Edward Paul Dawkins, Kyle John Huggins, Matthew Leigh Lochhead, Blair Thomas MacLeod, Magnus MacPhee, Alister Matheson, Jean Aristide Ndjomo Etoundi, Maximilian Izuchukwu Nwosu, Jan Podpora, Vaida Rubyte

Contemporary Art Practice

Fay Ildiko Afra, Ellie Atkinson, Jane Finlayson, Sarah Dawn Forbes, Sophie Helen Martin, Julie McAleese, Rheanna Nicole McGorm, Charlie Mickel, Natalie Rattray, Codie Anne Reade, Alasdair Neil Risby

Electrical Engineering

Stephen Angus Beaton, John Connor Cross, Kristopher Kenneth Dey, Ryan John Donnelly, Rebecca Dooley, Kevin Duncan, Blair Duncan, Alasdair Iain Elder, Euan Forrest, Craig Thomas Girvan, Jack Halliday, Donald MacIver, Richard Cameron MacLeod, Shaun Bennett MacLeod, Scott Mathieson, Fraser McGlone, Ryan McKay, Stephen James Monk, Campbell John Murray, Sarah-Louise Polley, Nico Scally, Kirsteen Strachan, Danielle Jamaica Watson

Engineering Systems

Ian Ross Christie, Cole Jay Christie, Penny Cox, Laura Marie Fisher, Dominik Fitrzyk, Alistair Donald Fraser, Jordan Paul Geddes, Mark Grant, Matthew William Grant, James Edward John Ingleby, Kenneth MacInnes, Jessica Riach, Stephen Charles Ritchie, Robbie Smith, Taylor John Stewart, Jamie Whittet

Fashion Make-up

Chloe Ann Gallacher, Lindsay Rose Marie Graham, Ellie Leinster, Hannah Elizabeth Maggs, Yasmin McGuinness, Shannon Leigh Millar, Jade Ann Reid, Harriet Grace Margaret Sugden

Fitness Health and Exercise

Michela Giombetti, Kirsten Leeper, Tyler MacKay, Marianna MacLean, Coinneach MacDonald MacLeod, Daniel Pizon, Jasmine Potts, Isla Quate, Stefan Ian Gavin Ritchie, Megan Lavinia Short, Ross Grant Urquhart, Lewis Hugh Urquhart, Steven Wallace

Forestry

Martin Norman Adam, Ciaran Billany, Ben Andrew Campbell, Jack Buchan Foulsham, Javin Allan Hannah, Rhona Kay Maxwell, Dannay Meek, Julie Paton, James Paul Scott, Matthew Callum Simpson, Jade Rebecca Skea, Daniela Maria Thiele, Jamie Wallace

Hospitality Operations

Claudia Giaroli, Jamie Arran Jack, Sandra Izabela Lewandowska, Monika Raczko

Social Sciences

Donna Brandon, Alexandra Elsie Brown, Samuel Thomas Souter Currie, Angelika Kornelia Dominiarczyk, Rowan Ella Drever, Gabriel García, Glen Harper, Vincent Iain Kendall, Megan MacRae, Callum George McGreavy, Darren Michael McKandie, Carly Anne Nixon, Vikki Thompson, Louise Edith Watt

Social Services

Joseph Antoni Sabate Jephcote, Emma Elizabeth Smith

Soft Tissue Therapy

Altantsetseg Little, Morven-May MacCallum, Emma Nicole MacKay, Hollie MacLean, Scarlett Rose McNeil, Stacey Ross, Rhyian Skinner, Rhiann Sutherland, Ellie Louise Watson

Sports Coaching and Development

Daniel Joshua Courts, Ryan Gallie, Craig MacKenzie, Sam Mackintosh, Fraser MacNeil, Josh Ryan Smith, Aaron Sean Waugh

Visual Communication

Iona Anderson, Andrew McDonald, Derek Gordon Moffat, Llara Plaza

Professional Development Award (Level 7)

Book-keeping

Elizabeth Amos, Ewen MacKinnon Bradley, Dorota Kabala, Katarzyna Krukowska, Aleksandra Maria Kucharzyszyn, Sylwia Madueke, Roanne Murphy, Karolina Piechowka, Claire Aurore Cecile Smith, Erika Szignar, Kerrie Thomas, Bozena Zygmunt

Bricklaying

Taylor Sim, Leon Smith

Forestry

Alexandros Dourtmes, Jane Gibson, William James Huckerby, Jack Ibbotson, Rebecca Emily Kennedy, Daniel Leigh, Stuart JohnMcCluskey, David McQuat, Graeme Miller, Adam Walkden, Ruari Lewis Wild-Wood, Peter Willson, Philip Andrew Yielder

Health and Social Care Supervision

Julie Ann Cruickshanks, Heather Francome, Lorraine Jean Groundwater, Colin Hall, Shona Cameron Nicolson, Heidi Smith

Health and Social Care: Administration of Medication

Marianne Lee

Office Administration

Patrycja Ewa Szczepaniak