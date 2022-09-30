Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson aims to shine in ‘shop window’ of Scottish Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson aims to shine in ‘shop window’ of Scottish Premiership

By Sean Wallace
September 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Hayden Coulson during a training session.
Hayden Coulson during a training session.

Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson is determined to make an impact in the “shop window” of the Scottish top flight.

And the 24-year-old has refused to rule out the possibility of signing a permanent deal with the Dons.

The left-back’s contract with Championship Middlesbrough expires next summer.

With his deal ticking down the former England U18 international aims to raise his profile and move on to the radar of clubs.

He accepts a permanent switch to Pittodrie could also be a possibility, although the defender warned: “I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself”.

Coulson is on a season-long loan at Aberdeen.

After spells at Ipswich and Peterborough United last season, he wants to settle down at a club.

Coulson is set to face Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Saturday.

He said: “This is a chance to show what I can do and if that means staying at Aberdeen or progressing my career elsewhere.

“I just need to crack on.

“Over the past couple of years it has been tough for me personally – With loan moves not working out, either due to injury or managers moving on and things like that.

“I think it’s time to settle down now.

Hibernian’s Elie Youan and Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson challenge for the ball at Easter Road.

“I’m going into my last year at Middlesbrough, but I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself.

“I want to play this season up here to get up to scratch and show what I can do and then take it from there.

“This is definitely a big platform, especially with the teams in this league.

“There are good teams and it’s a good shop window for clubs to be looking at.”

Ross County’s Jordan White (L) and Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson in Premiership action.

Determined to rally from Hibs defeat

Gateshead-born Coulson joined Middlesbrough’s youth academy at the age of 13.

He penned a long-term contract in December 2019 tying him to the Championship club until summer 2023.

Coulson was a regular first-team starter for Middlesbrough in the 2019/20 season and racked up 30 appearances that term.

In total, he has made 57 appearances for the Riverside Stadium club, scoring three times.

However, he struggled to command a starting slot last season and was sent out on loan.

Hayden Coulson of Peterborough United clears the ball under pressure from Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City

He is set to be part of an Aberdeen side desperate to rally at the weekend from a disappointing 3-1 loss at Hibs in their last outing before the international break.

Coulson played a key role in Aberdeen’s early opener at Easter Road.

The left-back delivered the cross for Luis “Duk” Lopes to head in after just four minutes.

It was a dream start, but the game turned when centre-back Liam Scales was controversially sent off near half time.

A penalty was also awarded to Hibs in that contentious incident, which was converted.

The Dons had to wait two weeks for the chance to bounce back as the Hibs defeat came prior to the international break.

Coulson said: “It is always good to help out the team with assists.

“We knew Hibs was going to be a tough game and then the international break came.

“The lads are all positive after a good week’s training and looking forward to getting cracking again.

“You can’t dwell on things too much and you have to look forward to the next one.

“We just need to put the Hibs game behind us.

“We will be out to bounce back with a win.”

Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen is sent off against Hibs at Easter Road.

Balancing ‘chilling’ and hard work

The two-week international break offered an opportunity for players to get some down time and see family.

Coulson balanced “chilling out” with hard work ahead of a hectic schedule.

Aberdeen have eight league games and a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final to pack in before the Premiership goes into a five-week winter shutdown in November for the World Cup.

He said: “I didn’t get the opportunity to go home.

“It’s a bit of a drive for me to get home, but I don’t mind staying up here for the week.

“Everyone went and saw their families.

“I just chilled out, but obviously continued training from the start of the week to get ready for Saturday.

Summer signings Anthony Stewart (L), Hayden Coulson (C) and Ylber Ramadani during an Aberdeen training session.

“There’s a couple of busy weeks coming up with a cup game as well.

“It’s always nice having a bit of chill time before you get cracking again.

“We have been in working hard and working on shape.

“Now we have to do that on Saturday.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has looked at 'number of different scenarios' to fix Liam…
Rangers' Ryan Kent (left) exchanges words with Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes in the 1-1 draw last season.
Aberdeen's rearranged match against Rangers at Pittodrie given festive billing
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter hails SWPL's deal with Sky Sports as 'huge step'…
Derek McInnes holding up the League Cup having led Aberdeen to the trophy in 2014.
Joe Harper: Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will be out to prove a point…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been charged by the SFA for recent comments about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes 'common sense prevails' over SFA charge
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Aberdeen's Johnny Hayes applauds the travelling away fans during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Aberdeen at the Tony Macaroni Arena, on February 05, 2022.
Aberdeen's Premiership trip to Livingston rescheduled for November 8
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.
Russell Anderson believes former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will want to put on a…
Callum Roberts receives treatment against St Mirren
Out until after the World Cup: Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts will not be rushed…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been charged by the SFA for recent comments about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.
Sean Wallace: Glaring inconsistency with SFA charging Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks