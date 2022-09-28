Sean Wallace: Glaring inconsistency with SFA charging Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Wallace: Glaring inconsistency with SFA charging Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been charged by the SFA for recent comments about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.
There has been a glaring inconsistency in the SFA’s reaction to Jim Goodwin’s comments regarding Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.

Aberdeen manager Goodwin accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” in the immediate aftermath of the 3-1 loss at Easter Road.

Goodwin’s comments have resulted in him being charged by the SFA and summoned to a disciplinary hearing at Hampden on Thursday, October 6.

The Dons boss has been charged with breaking rule 73, which covers offensive statements, and rule 77, which states all players and staff must act in the best interests of the game.

They were strong words from Goodwin and there is no real surprise that he has been summoned by the SFA to explain them.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.

However, what rankles is the inconsistency of Scottish football’s governing body.

Earlier this year, Hearts’ manager Robbie Neilson accused then Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson of “blatant cheating” during the Edinburgh club’s 2-0 win at Tynecastle.

Neilson’s comments came after referee Steven McLean awarded a penalty when Ferguson went down following a challenge by Nathan Atkinson.

Straight after the March 2 match Neilson said: “If they get that goal from the penalty it totally changes the dynamic of the game and they could go and get something out of the game after blatant cheating.

“I don’t blame the referee, I blame the player for doing it.”

Yet Neilson escaped any punishment from the SFA.

Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales

If the Hearts boss had no sanctions for accusing a player of “blatant cheating” how can the SFA charge Goodwin for the same comments six months later?

There needs to be consistency.

After the loss at Hibs, Goodwin was clearly frustrated at what he viewed as a glaring injustice against his team.

He was standing up for the Dons and Scales. Fighting their corner.

However, it was no heat-of-the-moment outburst from the Aberdeen manager at Easter Road.

He appeared to be calm, composed and knew exactly what he was saying – and the potential repercussions.

In his post-match press conference, Goodwin claimed he had warned his own players, and referee David Dickinson, about Porteous before the game.

The Reds were leading 1-0 prior to the flashpoint at a corner where Porteous put his arm around  Scales’ neck and dragged him to the ground.

Referee Dickinson wrongly awarded Hibs a penalty, converted by Martin Boyle, and Scales was shown a second yellow card.

Goodwin said the referee was caught “hook, line and sinker” by Porteous’ actions.

Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen is sent off against Hibs at Easter Road.

On studying footage of the incident Porteous clearly drags down Scales.

There is an injustice that Scales was punished on two levels. First, he was sent off and missed the second half as 10-man Aberdeen would go on to lose the match.

Scales is also suspended for Saturday’s home clash with Kilmarnock.

Despite the clarity that it was the Aberdeen defender who was fouled, there is no route to appeal the suspension because the dismissal came from a second booking.

The inability to appeal a dismissal from a second yellow is farcical and needs to be changed immediately.

Goodwin has also been charged for his comments by the SFA.

The only party who has escaped any punishment is Porteous.

It is not the first time the Aberdeen manager has been frustrated at Porteous.

Whilst manager at St Mirren Goodwin criticised Porteous for winning a spot-kick after grappling with Matt Millar in a 2-2  draw at Easter Road last September.

After that match, Goodwin said: “Porteous has a habit of winning cheap free-kicks over the years.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-1 loss at Hibs.

Goodwin will be able to explain his more recent comments after the loss to Hibs at the SFA hearing next month.

Ideally, there will be no ban for Goodwin because if there is it opens up questions as to why Neilson escaped any form of punishment for similar comments.

Warm reception for Derek McInnes

Hopefully, Aberdeen supporters will give former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes a warm reception prior to kick-off on Saturday.

To be clear that is before kick-off.

As soon as the game begins then all ties to the club are immediately forgotten.

McInnes will return to Pittodrie for the first time since he was axed by the club in March last year.

Derek McInnes holding up the League Cup having led Aberdeen to the trophy in 2014.

Now manager of Kilmarnock there is no doubt McInnes will be out to prove a point at Pittodrie.

However, before kick-off, there will hopefully be an appreciation from the Red Army of McInnes’ achievements at Aberdeen.

When McInnes took over the managerial hot-seat in 2013 the Dons had finished in the bottom six for three successive years.

In his first full season at Pittodrie, he ended a 19-year trophy drought when winning the League Cup at Parkhead in March 2014.

It was hoped that would be the catalyst for more silverware under McInnes.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be although he would lead them to two more League Cup finals and a Scottish Cup final.

They lost all three to Celtic. McInnes also delivered European football every season and the thrill of a title race in the 2015-16 season.

Ultimately McInnes’ time at Pittodrie became stale, as inevitably it does for all managers after a certain period when not delivering silverware.

However, McInnes brought many good times to Aberdeen and made them a force again.

That should be acknowledged when he returns to Pittodrie on Saturday.

Stop the Fury-Joshua fight farce

The ongoing will they won’t they saga with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is becoming ridiculous.

WBC champion Fury says his proposed heavyweight world-title fight with Joshua in December is off after his self-imposed deadline of this Monday expired.

Joshua’s team had already verbally accepted Fury’s offer of a 60-40 purse split for a fight on December 3.

Stop the procrastination and make the fight happen.

Otherwise, turn attention to the fight I want to see – Fury against Oleksandr Usyk.

Editor's Picks