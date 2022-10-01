Improvements at A96 ‘death trap’ junction fall short, says MSP Transport chiefs are being urged to fix a "death trap" junction on the A96, following concerns improvements have not gone far enough. By Adele Merson October 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 1, 2022, 10:25 am Transport Scotland is currently reviewing the notorious junction on the A96. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags A96 Aberdeenshire Huntly Transport Scotland More from Scottish politics North-east MSP demands ban on energy firms cutting off families struggling to pay bills EXCLUSIVE: North East Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget Review into increased neonatal death rates announced Listen: Stooshie podcast – Truss's grim week, and is it time to return the… John Curtice on how Tory collapse could play out in key north-east seats Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash Douglas Ross's Tories back Liz Truss tax cuts as Prime Minister breaks silence Watchdog highlights ‘continued failure’ of air quality limits in Scotland Rocketing interest rates plunge council building projects into doubt Aberdeen University rector tells SNP to rethink asthma inhaler plan 'before people die' More from Press and Journal Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie 'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen… Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win Editor's Picks See inside lovingly restored historic cottage right in the centre of Aberdeen Man sent schoolgirl sexual Snapchat messages asking ‘if we kiss will you keep it a secret?’ Inverness flight to Mallorca cancelled over contractual dispute Council co-leader Alex Nicoll refuses site visit at Union Terrace Gardens as he ‘doesn’t do hard hats and hi-viz’ Mum’s legacy lives on in daughter’s award-winning beauty salon