Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson posting top attacking stats in Premiership, says boss Jim Goodwin

Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson is posting the top attacking stats of any left-back in the Scottish Premiership, says boss Jim Goodwin.

Coulson is on loan from Championship Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old produced another impressive performance in the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock.

The Dons boss hailed the former England Under-18 international’s impact in attack – and also praised his defensive strengths.

Coulson’s contract with Middlesbrough expires next summer when he will become a free agent.

The left-back recently refused to rule out the potential of signing a permanent deal with the Dons.

Goodwin said: “Hayden is one of the most consistent full-backs in the league.

“There were actually some stats sent to us prior to the Hibs game where he was the most offensive left-back in the league.

“His involvement in our forward play is huge.

“But defensively as well – no one tends to get the better of Hayden too many times in 1v 1s.

“That is what you want from full-backs.”

Aberdeen is Coulson’s fifth loan club

Coulson was a regular first-team starter for Middlesbrough in the 2019/20 season and racked up 30 appearances that term.

A product of the Middlesbrough youth system, Coulson made 57 appearances in total for the Riverside Stadium club, scoring three times.

However, he struggled to command a starting slot last season and was sent out on loan to Ipswich Town and Peterborough United.

When arriving at Pittodrie this summer it was the full-back’s fifth loan spell.

Coulson has not played for Middlesbrough since a 3-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers on May 8, 2021.

Arriving on loan just days before the Premiership opener against Celtic, he was pitched in from the start against the defending champions – a 2-0 loss.

The loan star has been a first-team starter ever since, only missing a 3-2 Pittodrie loss to Motherwell on August 13 due to injury.

Praise for Coulson’s defensive qualities

In the defeat of Kilmarnock at the weekend, loanee Coulson provided an assist for Bojan Miovski’s second goal.

However, he also pitched in defensively against Killie, registering three key tackles and two interceptions.

Goodwin said: “I’m a bit of an old-fashioned manager in that I want my defenders to defend first and foremost – for my full-backs and centre-halves to do their jobs and win their individual battles.

“But you also need to have a bit of quality on the ball as well in the full-back position.

“In the modern game, you need to be able to join in.

“Both Hayden and Jayden (Richardson, right-back) on the opposite side do that very well.

“I’m pleased for both of them.”

‘We are in a good place’

Coulson is expected to retain his starting slot for the Premiership clash against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

The New Firm derby was switched to a 6pm kick-off at the request of both clubs in an experiment to try to increase attendance numbers.

Aberdeen are set to welcome back two loan players from suspension.

Celtic centre-back Liam Scales and Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson will both return for the New Firm derby.

Midfielder Connor Barron is also set to end four months of injury frustration by returning for the Dundee United match.

Barron has yet to feature this campaign, having suffered a knee injury during a pre-season friendly.

Scotland U21 international Barron has returned to training and is expected to be in the squad at Tannadice.

Goodwin said: “We are in a good place but it is important we don’t get carried away.

“When we win games we shouldn’t get too high.

“And when we lose, like we did a couple of weeks ago (Hibs, 3-1), we shouldn’t allow ourselves to get too disappointed either.”