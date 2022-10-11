All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen

By Andrew Dykes
October 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 10:31 am
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Aberdeen firm AEL looking to build on international expansion after taking on 50th employee
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Aviemore and Glenmore Community Trust consider options over campsite lease
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Aberdeen kombucha firm plans new flavours after beating sales expectations
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
2
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer

Most Read

1
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
A bumper attendance is expected at P&J Live.
ANALYSIS: Can Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw contend for a place in Scotland squad?

Editor's Picks