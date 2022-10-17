‘John Lambie swore when he realised I wasn’t 6ft’ – Former Aberdeen forward Andy Gibson recalls swapping the Dons for Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘John Lambie swore when he realised I wasn’t 6ft’ – Former Aberdeen forward Andy Gibson recalls swapping the Dons for Partick Thistle

By Danny Law
October 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Andy Gibson in action for Aberdeen in a match against Falkirk in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
Andy Gibson in action for Aberdeen in a match against Falkirk in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen take on Partick Thistle on Wednesday night with a place in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup up for grabs.

One man with a foot in both camps is former Dons and Partick player Andy Gibson.

The striker spent five years at Pittodrie before joining the Maryhill Jags in 1993 under legendary Firhill boss John Lambie.

He later enjoyed spells at Clyde, Forfar Athletic and Peterhead before a successful five-year stint in charge of Aberdeen juniors Culter FC.

Danny Law finds out about Gibson’s memories of playing under Dons boss Alex Smith and his Partick counterpart Lambie, how he almost became Cove Rangers manager and clears up one of Scottish football’s urban myths.

How big an impact did Alex Smith have on your early career? 

It was massive as I was really disillusioned with football. I was very close to signing for Rangers on a YTS scheme when Jock Wallace was the manager.

Jock was sacked and there was a hitch with the deal. The youth manager Stan Anderson said I would need to wait as the new manager Graeme Souness wanted a different approach.

It fell through and I went back to playing boys club football at under-18s for a local team in Falkirk.

Alex Smith, who was manager of Stirling Albion at the time, was one of these guys who was always at games at any level.

He knew everything that was going on in youth football. He saw me playing and asked me to sign for Stirling Albion after the game.

I wasn’t sure because of everything that had happened with Rangers.

He turned up at my house the following night and he was so convincing I thought I’d give Stirling Albion a go. It was the right decision. I was only 16 and playing in their reserves but before I knew it I was in the first team.

So how did the move to Aberdeen materialise? 

Alex Smith left Stirling Albion for St Mirren in 1986 and then joined Aberdeen as manager in 1988.

At Stirling, we’d played Dundee United in a pre-season friendly and I did really well. Norwich City had someone at the game and I was invited down for a week.

I’ve still got the programme from the reserve game with Crystal Palace that week – Gareth Southgate and John Salako were playing for Palace and Ruel Fox was in the Norwich team.

Alex Smith, who had a brother who was still a director at Stirling, got wind of this and he was on the phone and urged me not to make a decision on Norwich before coming up to Aberdeen.

I went up to see him at Pittodrie and again Alex convinced me the Dons were the right club for me. I signed on 21 December 1988 which I’ll always remember as it was the same day as the Lockerbie bombing.

Andy Gibson who signed for Aberdeen in 1988.

How did you adjust to life at Aberdeen? 

It was hard.

There were some great young lads at the club – Eoin Jess, Stephen Wright, Graham Watson, Gregg Watson, Stephen McAnespie.

When I signed you still had Willie Miller and Alex McLeish in the team, Theo Snelders was in goals and you had players such as Stewart McKimmie, David Robertson, Jim Bett, Robert Connor, Charlie Nicholas and Davie Dodds.

Hans Gillhaus signed not long after so the calibre of player was different class.

Drew Jarvie was one of the coaches and he had a big influence on a lot of the young players.

Drew and Jocky Scott would take you out on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and work you so hard.

They instilled a discipline in you. I had so much respect for Drew and he had a big influence on me – even in terms of the attitude you should approach life with.

In those days you only had two on the bench. It was difficult enough to get a game for the reserves, never mind the first team.

I had to find my feet and it took me time to settle. I only played eight to 10 games at the Dons and I probably stayed there too long but it was such a good club and you were so well looked after it was hard to leave.

I signed a three-year contract with Alex Smith and Jocky Scott and then Willie Miller took over. I had a great relationship with Willie and he gave me a two-year contract.

Craig Robertson (left) meets new Aberdeen signing Andy Gibson on the week of his £30,000 move from Stirling Albion.

When did you realise it was time to leave? 

I went to Stockport County on loan and when I came back I knew it was time to move on. I had been at Aberdeen for five years. I was getting chances here and there.

We won 4-1 against Dundee United at Tannadice in Jim McLean’s last ever game in 1993. I scored, Scott Booth got a couple and Brian Grant scored.

Scoring at Tannadice gave me the taste for wanting to play regularly. I was in my early 20s.

Gregg Watson, who I was in digs with, was really friendly with this guy from Glasgow called Struan Marshall.

He went on to be a very successful agent to Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Gary McAllister, Dion Dublin, Robbie Keane and quite a few more.

He was starting out and had a few of the younger boys at Aberdeen on his books. He was touting me about and Motherwell were interested as were Partick.

Andy Gibson joined Partick Thistle in 1993.

So why did you opt for Partick? 

Motherwell kept saying they were interested but no bid came in. The Partick manager John Lambie agreed a deal with Aberdeen of £50,000 and it happened very quickly.

I hadn’t even spoken to Lambie. I travelled down and met Struan at Firhill and went in to speak to Lambie which was certainly memorable.

Chic Charnley wrote in his book that Lambie had signed the wrong player when he bought me but that wasn’t quite true. His opening line to me was ‘F***ing hell, I thought you were 6ft.’

I was 5ft 10in with my boots on so I was thinking this isn’t a very good start.

What was life at Partick Thistle like?

John Lambie was a very old school character and it was very different to Aberdeen. You were so well looked after at Aberdeen with everything from the kit to your lunch to the standard of training.

I signed for Thistle on the Friday and I turned up on the Saturday and we were playing Dundee United at Firhill.

Forty minutes before kick-off, John Lambie still hadn’t named the team. He stormed in and introduced me to the team. All he said was “This is the new boy, I thought he was 6ft but he’s f***ing 5ft 10in.”

He named the team but didn’t go into anything in any detail, such as set pieces. I asked what he wanted to do for corners and he just replied that I wasn’t 6ft so it would be better to stay up the park.

And that was it! It was completely different to what I was used to. We ended up winning the game and I had a reasonable start as we also beat Celtic a couple of weeks later.

The report in the Evening Express following Andy Gibson’s winner for Partick against the Dons in 1994.

And you returned to haunt your former side by scoring the winner against Aberdeen in 1994… 

Someone sent me the link to that one recently. Billy Dodds scored for Aberdeen, Albert Craig equalised and I got the winner. I hit the post just after that but that was one of my high points at Thistle.

I did celebrate the goal but that was probably more relief than anything. I had always wanted to play in the middle of the park. You can get pigeon-holed in a position and that was what happened to me.

I was never an out-and-out goalscorer. I could run the channels, hold it in half-decent and I could score a goal.

But I always preferred facing the goal rather than having my back to goal. I remember playing Aberdeen at Pittodrie and we got a 1-1 draw. The Dons were in a transitional period then.

You left Partick for Clyde in 1996 – how was that experience?  

Murdo MacLeod replaced John Lambie at Partick in 1995 and we started really well under him but went on to get relegated, losing to Dundee United in the play-offs.

A heap of players were released at the end of the season and I was one of them. I probably enjoyed my time at Aberdeen more but I learned a lot at Partick Thistle.

Clyde was great for me as that was the first place I got to play centre midfield. It was dropping down the divisions but it was still full time.

I didn’t realise how big the rivalry was between Partick and Clyde.

Some fans didn’t take to me initially because I was from Partick, although I think I won them over because I stayed there a few seasons and played pretty much every week and even captained the team for a wee while.

There were spells at Forfar and Peterhead before hanging up the boots. You had a successful time in charge of Culter FC, winning three Superleague titles. Did you enjoy being in the dugout? 

I really enjoyed my time at Culter. Man-management is vital. It is so important to know people’s strengths and weaknesses and know how to get the best out of them.

Some people need a cuddle, others need a boot up the backside. At Culter, we had a good bunch of players and we gave them a bit of belief.

We drew 1-1 with Partick Thistle at Crombie Park in the Scottish Cup in 2011 and it was close to being one of the biggest ever upsets.

It went the other way in the replay and they battered us but the home tie was probably the biggest game that a lot of those players will have played in.

Thistle were going well under Jackie McNamara at the time. It just showed what you could do if you got belief into players.

And you almost ended up as Cove Rangers manager…

I spoke to Cove a couple of times. I spoke to Keith Moorhouse and a couple of directors there.

At that point I wasn’t enjoying Culter as much. It had been five years and we were very successful but I wanted to spend more time with my daughter.

Cove was going to be a big commitment and I felt taking a break from football was right for me.

It was the best thing I did and it worked out perfectly for Cove because John Sheran came in and they won the Highland League a couple of times and promotion to the Scottish leagues.

I’m at every home Cove game now, working for Stats Perform. I enjoy going to watch them on a Saturday and not having to do all the training and travelling that comes with being involved in football.

Finally, how do you see the cup tie going between your two former clubs? 

I would fancy Aberdeen at home as they have been playing their best football at Pittodrie.

Jim Goodwin took a lot of players in over the summer and they need time to settle.

Partick will try to frustrate them. They are going well in the Championship but if Aberdeen get a good start then you would expect them to be too strong.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Luis Duk Lopes (11) of Aberdeen celebrates his goal against Hearts.
Aberdeen fan view: Duk seizes his moment and makes strong case to be a…
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous and Aberdeen's Liam Scales hit the deck at Easter Road.
Paul Third: Patience needed as the VAR era begins in Scotland
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'We owed the fans a win'
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen's Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Duk delivers in style as Aberdeen returning to winning ways against Hearts
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter. (Image: Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women's search for first SWPL 1 win of the season continues after 3-0…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson feeling positive after overcoming a difficult start to the…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie disappointed after scoring an own goal.
Ross McCrorie warns Aberdeen must eradicate 'silly mistakes' in battle for third place
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is confident his side will bounce back from heavy loss at Dundee United.
Jim Goodwin admits Aberdeen let supporters down with Tannadice shocker but vows to make…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin WILL be in the Aberdeen dugout this weekend as appeal date confirmed
Aberdeen's Callum Roberts in the Premiership opener against Celtic at Parkhead.
Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts making 'good progress' from long-term hamstring injury, confirms boss Jim…

Most Read

1
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
2
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
3
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
4
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
5
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
6
Jo Jamieson has gained strength from the death of her son Dean to support others. Picture: Derek Ironside
Mother of Aberdeen dad Dean Jamieson murdered in 2006 returns to Scotland after 11…
7
The Shetland coastguard helicopter was dispatched.
Fisherman airlifted to hospital after going overboard off Fraserburgh’s coast
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Kieran Kizmucki assaulted a man in Mither Tap bar,. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Pool table queue jumper bottled man who called him out for breaking ‘50p rule’
9
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2
10
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod
Inside Dornoch Cathedral. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirk looks to reduce Sutherland parishes - and move Sunday worship online
Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen.
Accused admits sneaking into Peterhead woman's home - but denies sexually assaulting her
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon, NHS being let down by A&E system and the Stone…
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Ross County teenager Adam Mackinnon living early stages of a dream that started during…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager's one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street

Editor's Picks

Most Commented