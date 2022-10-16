Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: ‘We owed the fans a win’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists his side owed the supporters a response after they got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory against Hearts at Pittodrie.

Duk scored the first and set-up the second as the Dons struck twice in the final 20 minutes to secure a victory which takes them up to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

The result was important for Aberdeen following their shock 4-0 defeat at Dundee United in their previous outing and Goodwin hopes the display and result against Robbie Neilson’s side can begin to make amends.

He said: “I’m delighted and I thought it was the perfect reaction to what was a very disappointing and embarrassing result for us last weekend.

“We did that when we lost against Hibs at Easter Road. We bounced back with a great performance against Kilmarnock and I’m delighted we were able to do it again.

“It shows the character within the group. It’s now always easy to play in front of your own fans after such a poor performance but I thought the guys rose to the occasion.

“They gave the fans a little bit back. We felt we owed them one and hopefully they’ve gone away feeling happy.”

Win against Hearts shows Dons’ European ambition

The Dons were pushed all the way by Europa Conference League opponents Hearts at Pittodrie before netting their two late goals to move to within a point of third placed Hibernian, who have played a game more.

Goodwin believes beating the Jambos, who finished third last season, shows his side is up for the challenge of trying to win a return to European football this campaign.

The Dons’ eight-year run of European football came to an end last season and leading the team back to Europe is one of Goodwin’s targets.

He said: “We’re all competing for those European spots. Celtic and Rangers are the top two at the moment but there are plenty of teams out there who feel they have got an opportunity if they can put a run together.

“Due to the size of club we are and the level of expectation around us people expect us to be up there but we have no given right. We’ve got to earn it and work hard.

“Hearts set the bar last season, I felt. They were the third best team by a mile in the league and the level of consistency to win games when not at their best was impressive.

“They have probably been hindered by Europe but I’m sure Robbie Neilson and the Hearts directors, with the income which has come in on the back of it, would rather be involved in it.

“I feel for Robbie but not too much as we’re all competing against each other and want the three points. I’m just pleased my boys were able to take the three points.”

Dons showed too much respect

The Dons boss believes his side was guilty of showing Hearts too much respect in the first half but was delighted to see his players take the game to their opponents after the break.

He said: “I can’t remember Hearts having too many opportunities. The first half was like a basketball game at times but certainly we were a lot better in the second half.

“We had more composure and a bit more belief. We were playing against a very good team in Hearts and they have good players at the top end of the pitch in Lawrence Shankland, Stephen Humphrys and Barrie McKay.

“We maybe showed them too much respect in the first half but we scored two terrific goals and could have had more. To win 2-0 at home is a perfect response to what happened last weekend.”