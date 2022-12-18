Angolan midfielder Beni on Aberdeen’s January transfer window radar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angolan midfielder Beni is on Aberdeen’s January transfer window radar.

The Dons have reportedly made contact with Portuguese second tier side Trofense about the highly rated 20-year-old.

Beni, full name Benedito Mambuene Mukendi, is contracted to Trofense until next summer.

However the Dons could face a battle with Premiership rivals Rangers, who they play on Tuesday, to land the midfielder.

Rangers are reportedly considering a £500,000 January bid for Beni who has played in Portugal for the last three seasons.

It is understood Primeira Liga giants Braga are also considering a January swoop for the midfielder having monitored his progress closely.

Pittodrie boss Goodwin did not rule out reports linking Aberdeen to Beni.

When asked if there was anything in the link with Angolan midfielder Beni Mukendi, Goodwin said: “We are looking at loads of players, lots of good ones.

“We are going into the window and will be linked with numerous ones between now and then.

“Time will tell who we will end up with.”

Breaking into Angola senior squad

Beni has been selected for the Angolan senior squad but has yet to earn a cap.

He was an unused in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June this year.

Midfielder Beni has progressed through the youth ranks of the Angolan national side.

He started five games in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2019.

Beni also played four games in the U17 World Cup in Brazil.

Born in Angola’s capital Luanda he has been a regular first team starter for Trofonse for three seasons.

Beni has racked up 50 appearances for the Portuguese second tier side.

Aberdeen boss Goodwin has successfully raided the Portuguese transfer market recently.

He signed striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes from Portuguese giants Benfica for around £300,000 in the summer transfer window.

Duk has netted eight goals for the Dons so far this season.

Goodwin said: “We are always trying to strengthen the squad going into every window.

“I think it’s important that we don’t stand still.

“And that’s what we will try to do.”