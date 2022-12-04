Aberdeen step up their bid to sign Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen step up their bid to sign Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley

By Paul Third
December 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley (left) and Crewe Alexandra's Dan Agyei battle for the ball.
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley (left) and Crewe Alexandra's Dan Agyei battle for the ball.

Aberdeen are ready to step up their bid to sign Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Dons are keen on bringing the attacking right back to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been tracking Dacres-Cogley for months and the Dons did consider making a move for the former Birmingham City defender in the summer.

Aberdeen signed Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal but the Press and Journal understands Dons boss Goodwin remains keen on adding competition for the right back berth.

With Dacres-Cogley’s contract at Prenton Park nearing an end Aberdeen are ready to make their move when the transfer window opens next month.

Rovers, managed by former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon, know they risk losing Dacres-Cogley for nothing in the summer.

Tranmere are managed by former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon.

The Tranmere manager may be tempted to cash in on the wing back in January if he agrees a move to Scotland.

Dons boss Goodwin will be hoping Mellon is willing to do a deal for Dacres-Cogley as he bids to strengthen his defence for the second half of the season.

England has been a strong market for the Dons boss

Summer signing Kelle Roos has become Aberdeen’s first choice keeper.

Goodwin has scoured the lower leagues of English football on a regular basis for players, having added striker Jonathan Obika to the ranks while at Paisley.

He also brought former Dons and Motherwell striker Curtis Main back to Scottish football last season.

The trend of recruiting players from England has continued this season at Pittodrie.

Kelle Roos, Anthony Stewart, Callum Roberts and Shayden Morris have all moved north on permanent deals while Hayden Coulson and Leighton Clarkson are on season-long loans from Middlesbrough and Liverpool respectively.

Stewart was named captain upon his arrival from Wycombe while Roos has been an ever-present.

Clarkson and Coulson have both impressed while Roberts is set to return after the World Cup break from a hamstring injury he suffered against St Mirren on August 6.

Dacres-Cogley’s versatility would suit Aberdeen perfectly

Tranmere Rovers’ Josh Dacres-Cogley (left) has been an ever-present this season. Image: PA.

The Dons’ attacking play has been a feature of their campaign so far.

They are third in the Scottish Premiership and face Rangers in the semi-final of the League Cup at Hampden next month.

Goodwin does not want to sacrifice the attacking wing backs which have worked to good effect, particularly as far as Coulson is concerned.

With his side having won five of their last seven games since switching to a 3-5-2 formation prior to the World Cup, wing backs will be a vital component should the Dons boss persevere with the system.

But with 23 goals conceded in 15 league matches the Dons boss is looking to improve his side’s defensive record for the second half of the season.

It is not hard to see why Aberdeen have been keeping tabs on Dacres-Cogley.

The full back, who started his career as a winger, was a member of the Birmingham City squad which won the Birmingham Senior Cup in 2015 but was restricted to just 30 appearances in five seasons with the Blues.

However, it has been a different story since the full back swapped St Andrews for Prenton Park.

Since joining Rovers Dacres-Cogley has been a mainstay of the side.

He contributed five assists and a goal in 48 appearances for Tranmere last season as the club finished ninth in League Two, narrowly missing out on a play-off spot.

He has continued where he left off and has been an ever-present so far in this campaign, scoring once and contributing one assist.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: Time for Jim Goodwin to decide whether to keep faith with…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented