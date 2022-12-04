Aberdeen step up their bid to sign Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are ready to step up their bid to sign Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Dons are keen on bringing the attacking right back to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been tracking Dacres-Cogley for months and the Dons did consider making a move for the former Birmingham City defender in the summer.

Aberdeen signed Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal but the Press and Journal understands Dons boss Goodwin remains keen on adding competition for the right back berth.

With Dacres-Cogley’s contract at Prenton Park nearing an end Aberdeen are ready to make their move when the transfer window opens next month.

Rovers, managed by former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon, know they risk losing Dacres-Cogley for nothing in the summer.

The Tranmere manager may be tempted to cash in on the wing back in January if he agrees a move to Scotland.

Dons boss Goodwin will be hoping Mellon is willing to do a deal for Dacres-Cogley as he bids to strengthen his defence for the second half of the season.

England has been a strong market for the Dons boss

Goodwin has scoured the lower leagues of English football on a regular basis for players, having added striker Jonathan Obika to the ranks while at Paisley.

He also brought former Dons and Motherwell striker Curtis Main back to Scottish football last season.

The trend of recruiting players from England has continued this season at Pittodrie.

Kelle Roos, Anthony Stewart, Callum Roberts and Shayden Morris have all moved north on permanent deals while Hayden Coulson and Leighton Clarkson are on season-long loans from Middlesbrough and Liverpool respectively.

Stewart was named captain upon his arrival from Wycombe while Roos has been an ever-present.

Clarkson and Coulson have both impressed while Roberts is set to return after the World Cup break from a hamstring injury he suffered against St Mirren on August 6.

Dacres-Cogley’s versatility would suit Aberdeen perfectly

The Dons’ attacking play has been a feature of their campaign so far.

They are third in the Scottish Premiership and face Rangers in the semi-final of the League Cup at Hampden next month.

Goodwin does not want to sacrifice the attacking wing backs which have worked to good effect, particularly as far as Coulson is concerned.

With his side having won five of their last seven games since switching to a 3-5-2 formation prior to the World Cup, wing backs will be a vital component should the Dons boss persevere with the system.

But with 23 goals conceded in 15 league matches the Dons boss is looking to improve his side’s defensive record for the second half of the season.

It is not hard to see why Aberdeen have been keeping tabs on Dacres-Cogley.

The full back, who started his career as a winger, was a member of the Birmingham City squad which won the Birmingham Senior Cup in 2015 but was restricted to just 30 appearances in five seasons with the Blues.

However, it has been a different story since the full back swapped St Andrews for Prenton Park.

Since joining Rovers Dacres-Cogley has been a mainstay of the side.

He contributed five assists and a goal in 48 appearances for Tranmere last season as the club finished ninth in League Two, narrowly missing out on a play-off spot.

He has continued where he left off and has been an ever-present so far in this campaign, scoring once and contributing one assist.