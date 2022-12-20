Aberdeen implode by conceding twice in injury time to lose 3-2 to Rangers at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen implode by conceding twice in injury time to lose 3-2 to Rangers at Pittodrie

By Sean Wallace
December 20, 2022, 10:29 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 10:40 pm
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks dejected at full time after 3-2 loss to Rangers.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen’s inability to hold onto a lead in injury time cost them a first win over Rangers at Pittodrie since September 2016.

The Dons were on course for a deserved win after sensational goals from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Leighton Clarkson.

Four minutes into injury time the Reds were on course to end a 13-game winless streak against the Ibrox club.

But in a sensational and brutal end to a pulsating match the Dons imploded when Scott Arfield netted an unlikely injury time double.

Arfield levelled five minutes into injury time to stun the Reds.

The Red Army were still in shock when Arfield netted the winner two minutes later.

Aberdeen went on the attack from the offset against Rangers, but also kept it tight at the back.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos celebrates as Leighton Clarkson makes it 2-1 against Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin looked to have finally found the formula to hurt the Old Firm.

Criticised for ‘parking the bus’ in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Celtic and for going ‘gung-ho’ in an earlier 4-1 reverse to ‘Gers at Ibrox.

Goodwin had to find a middle ground and balance to prove his side can hurt the Glasgow giants.

They did with a performance full of attacking intent, midfield power and defensive solidity.

For 90 minutes. Then they imploded in injury time when sitting too deep.

There was pressure on Goodwin and his side to deliver after a brutal 90 minutes where they went ultra defensive against Celtic.

Aberdeen supporters made their frustrations at those tactics clear after the loss to Celtic.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin celebrates Luis Lopes’ goal against Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Attacking intent needed… and delivered

Facing Rangers was a match where Aberdeen’s style of play was arguably as important as the result.

After going ultra defensive against Celtic the onus was on boss Jim Goodwin to set up the Dons to show attacking intent.

Aberdeen boss Goodwin and chairman Dave Cormack had both promised to deliver entertaining, attacking football.

They had done it at Pittodrie prior to the Celtic game. Against the Premiership champions they fell woefully short of that remit.

Against Rangers the Dons were a completely different animal – for the regulation 90 minutes.

There was attacking intent right from the outset – and desire and belief to win the game.

The real conundrum is why when Aberdeen can be this dangerous they set up to be so negative against Celtic.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Two changes made by Goodwin

Aberdeen made two changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Celtic.

On loan Celtic centre-back Liam Scales returned having been ruled out of the clash with his parent club due to the terms of his loan deal.

Jack MacKenzie dropped to the bench.

Matty Kennedy was ruled out having picked up a knock with Jayden Richardson replacing him.

A ‘stand free’ flag in flown by Aberdeen fans against Rangers.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Aberdeen began positively and indicated early attacking intent.

In the 10th minute Ryan Kent was given the space to shoot 25 yards out but his curling effort flew well wide of Kelle Roos’ far post.

Sakala fires Rangers into early lead

Rangers went ahead in the 12th minute when Alfredo Morelos played a through ball to Fashion Sakala from the right side of the penalty area.

Sakala’s low drive was blocked but he pounced on the rebound to shoot home from 10 yards.

Rangers’ Fashion Sakala celebrates making it 1-0 against Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

It was nearly 2-0 moments later when Malik Tillman brilliantly stepped past Liam Scales before laying off  pass to Morelos.

Striker Morelos took a touch then shot powerfully from 12 yards but Roos did well to block at the near post.

Aberdeen threatened in the 18th minute when Jayden Richardson broke beyond Adam Devine on the right and flashed in an enticing cross.

It found Duk whose effort cracked off the post. He latched onto the rebound but shot into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes’ pass is blocked by Rangers’ James Sands at Pittodrie. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Aberdeen should have levelled moments later when Duk drilled a low cross along the face of goal.

Keeper Allan McGregor was stranded and Ylber Ramadani, breaking into the box, had the goal at his mercy – only to shoot wide from 15 yards.

It should have been the leveller.

In the 41st minute Sakala picked up a pass from Kent before firing a vicious 20 yard shot just over the bar.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes fires his free kick into the top corner to make it 1-1 against Rangers.<br />Image: SNS.

Duk delivers a wonder strike to level

Aberdeen secured a deserved equaliszer with an wonder strike from Duk.

Strike partner Bojan Miovski was brought down by James Sands, who was booked, 22 yards out.

Duk stepped up and fired a sublime right footed strike over the defensive wall and curled beyond the despairing Allan McGregor into the top far corner.

The accuracy and pace were unstoppable.

It was a wonder strike from Duk who has a habit of delivering spectacular goals.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates as he makes it 1-0 against Rangers with a sensational free-kick. (Photo by Craig Willamson / SNS Group)

Half-time: Aberdeen 1 Rangers 1

Aberdeen went ahead with another sensational goal.

Leighton Clarkson collected a cross, touch a touch and let it drop.

Then he unleashed a sublime 25-yard right footed volley that dipped beyond McGregor.

It was a goal of immense composure and talent.

The Dons were flying – and Rangers’ title aspirations were being ripped apart.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates with Luis Lopes as they make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

In the 73rd minute Ramadani found substitute Jonny Hayes with a pass.

Hayes unleashed a 20-yard drive that flashed just wide.

Moments later keeper Roos produced a fantastic save to block a point blank shot from Scott Arfield.

The shock of two injury time goals

Aberdeen were dealt a hammer blow five minutes into injury time when Kent’s shot was save by Roos.

Arfield was well placed to shoot home.

If that was painful, it was only to get worse for Aberdeen.

Two minutes after that hammerblow Rangers grabbed an unlikely winner through Arfield.

The Dons and Red Army were in shock.

Rangers’ Scott Arfield celebrates making it 3-2 against Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Full-time: Aberdeen 2 Rangers 3

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 7; McCrorie 7,  Stewart 7, Scales 7; Richardson 8, Barron 8, Ramadani 7, Clarkson 7 (Morris 65), Coulson 7 (MacKenzie 81); Miovski 7 (Watkins 65) , Duk 8 (Hayes 65)

Subs not used: Lewis, Besuijen,  Duncan, Milne, Ramirez

RANGERS (4-3-3): McGregor 6; Tavernier 6, Goldson 6, Sands 5(Arfield 57), Devine 6; Kamara 6, Jack 6 (Lundstram 57), Kent 6;  Tillman 7, Morelos 6, Sakala 6 (Wright 57)

Subs not used: McLaughlin, Matondo, Davies, McCann,  King, Lowry

Referee: Willie Collum

Attendance: 18,023

Man-of-the-Match: Connor Barron (Aberdeen)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
