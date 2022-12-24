Frustrated boss Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen ‘shot ourselves in the foot’ to lose 3-1 at St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin insists Aberdeen “shot ourselves in the foot” after throwing away a lead to lose 3-1 at St Mirren.

The Reds were ahead courtesy of a superb Matty Kennedy strike until the game turned in the 35th minute when captain Anthony Stewart was red carded.

Goodwin insists he has no complaints about the dismissal as it was a mistake from his captain who “has to do a lot better.”

Stewart will now serve a one game ban and will miss Wednesday’s trip to Kilmarnock.

Referee Nick Walsh also awarded a penalty for Stewart’s foul on Jonah Ayunga which was converted to make it 1-1.

Walsh had initially awarded a free-kick but changed the decision to a spot-kick following a VAR check.

Goodwin’s initial reaction after the match was that it was outside the box.

He insists the defeat was a “tough one to take” after coming so close to levelling late on.

The Reds have now suffered three successive losses since returning from the winter break.

However Goodwin praised the 10-man Dons for refusing to “throw in the towel” as they pushed to salvage a result in Paisley.

Goodwin said: “To shoot ourselves in the foot in the manner we did is the hardest part of it.

“It is a tough one to take.

“At 1-0 we were in full control and you know what you are going to get with St Mirren as they are a very direct and physical team.

“Everything that is coming into your box you have to stand up and be counted.

“The boys did that brilliantly but the equaliser for St Mirren was our own doing.

“You don’t mind losing goals if the opposition does something special and cuts you open.

“I think we need to play forward in the first occasion but ended up coming back towards Anthony.

“Anthony is an experienced enough player to know he has to do a lot better in that situation.

“He has made a mistake.

“No arguments over the red card.

“The red card would have happened either way, whether it was a free kick or a penalty.”

Controversy over first penalty

Slack defending by Stewart was punished when Ayunga dispossessed the centre-back and then broke in on goal.

Stewart dragged down the attacker. Referee Walsh initially awarded a free-kick but VAR concluded the foul was inside the box and a penalty was awarded.

Mark O’Hara hit the post with his spot-kick but the rebound smacked off keeper Kelle Roos’ leg and into goal.

Goodwin said: “The angle that I have watched back it looks like Anthony fouls him outside the box.

“He gave a free kick initially but VAR overruled it.

“I was quite surprised the referee didn’t come over and have a look at the monitor and make his own decision.

“My angle is not as good as the angle they had so I don’t want to say they have got it wrong until I have seen it again.

“To give away three penalties in any game is quite strange.”

Goodwin praises Dons’ late push

St Mirren were awarded three penalties with O’Hara netting a second and Roos saving from Ayunga.

The Buddies netted a late third five minutes into injury time when Greg Kiltie netted on the break with keeper Roos up for a corner.

Goodwin said: “I thought in the last half hour the boys were excellent.

“Apart from the penalties we gave away and one or two poor decisions and poor decision making on our part.

“I thought when Kelle Roos saved that third penalty he gave us a real lift and they were excellent from there on in.

“If there was any team that was going to get another goal I thought it would be us.

“I have to credit the players as it would have been easy when we went behind to throw the towel in and go under.

“But I don’t think the players can be labelled with that. I thought they were terrific right up until the end.

“I thought we should have had an equaliser as Ramadani hit the bar and we had one or two other opportunities.

“We had a brilliant chance at the back post but I think Ryan Duncan and Christian Ramirez got in each other’s way in the end.

“If we had got that equaliser we would all be delighted and it would be a very important point.

“We threw everything at it to try to get a result and left Kiltie with an open goal.”