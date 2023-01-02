Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross County clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross County clash

By Paul Third
January 2, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie believes a shift in mentality is needed as well as a massive improvement if the Dons are to start 2023 with a win.

The Dons ended 2022 with four defeats in a row to slip to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

But it was the manner of the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock which is of the biggest concern with Dons boss Jim Goodwin labelling the display as his side’s poorest of the season.

With Ross County the visitors to Pittodrie today MacKenzie knows it is vital the Dons stop the rot.

He said: “We need to do a lot better than we did on Wednesday night.

“Kilmarnock were unfortunate not to score more than the two that they did. We need to be better as individuals. I don’t think any of us got pass marks. We were all miles off it.

“We need to do better than that on Monday because if we play like that against Ross County they will do us over.

“We need a massive improvement and hopefully a shift of mentality as well.”

Dons lucky to still be in fourth

Questions about the Dons and their manager are being asked by supporters following the alarming run of results and MacKenzie knows the only way to answer them is by getting points on the board.

Aberdeen have dropped to fourth in the table but are only two points ahead of eighth place.

MacKenzie knows another defeat to the Staggies could have damaging repercussions in terms of the club’s league position.

He said: “We had been fortunate to stay third after losing three games on the spin.

“I’m not surprised we have dropped down the table after losing four. We need to get back on track on Monday.

“The last four results haven’t been good enough and we are going to start sliding down the table if we don’t turn things around.

“We will need a reaction. We know what we need to do.

“We have had a decent record at home this season. But there is no reason for us to perform like we did at Rugby Park on Wednesday.

“That performance could easily happen on Monday if our mentality isn’t right. That needs to be our focus.

“We need to concentrate on putting in our strongest play and getting the three points.”

‘We were bullied by Kilmarnock’

The Dons came out of the World Cup break with home games against Celtic and Rangers.

The Glasgow clubs took maximum points at Pittodrie before Aberdeen suffered further defeats at St Mirren and Kilmarnock but MacKenzie insists there has been no hangover from the home losses.

He said: “We are a young team and are fit boys. The run of games we have had can’t be an excuse at all.

“In the Rangers game I thought we played quite well despite the result. So it has just been about keeping that going.

Jack MacKenzie in action at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

“We started well against St Mirren and the red card changed it. But Wednesday night was just miles off it. I think we as players need to step up and try to prove something on Monday.

“Our mentality wasn’t right against Kilmarnock. We didn’t look mentally strong at all.

“We were weak, we were bullied. Obviously four defeats on the spin pretty much mirrors that.

“It was nowhere near good enough. We didn’t start the game well enough and we were 2-0 down at half-time.

“To be honest, we were lucky it wasn’t four. Kilmarnock were by far the better team for the whole 90 minutes.

“That the final score was 2-1 probably flattered us.”

Duncan the only positive for the Dons at Killie

Ryan Duncan was Aberdeen’s best performer at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

The only positive for the Dons from Rugby Park was the performance of Ryan Duncan, who was easily the liveliest Aberdeen player on his first start for the club.

However, his first start was cut short due to a tactical reshuffle as the Dons trailed 2-0.

MacKenzie said: “I felt for him. It was his first start and for the rest of us to perform like we did is just not acceptable.

“It wasn’t a natural position for him playing in central midfield. I thought he was probably the best of a bad bunch.

“He got on the ball, got on the half-turn, tried to be positive.”

