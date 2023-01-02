Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 2, 2023, 6:00 am
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw insists Ross County go into the New Year determined to prove they are still Premiership class.

The Staggies slumped to the foot of the table after a 3-0 defeat at Dundee United on Wednesday in a game where they squandered big opportunities, especially when just a goal down in the first half.

They aim to notch victories early this month, starting against an Aberdeen side who, like them, have lost four matches on the spin.

Shot-stopper Laidlaw explained there is immense pride within the walls at the Global Energy Stadium at being an almost constant fixture in the top 12 for more than a decade.

County ‘contribute’ to Premiership

And no one at the club is willing to let that go as they bid to rise above nearest rivals Dundee United and Motherwell, who they trail by one and three points respectively.

He said: “We’ve only been out of the top-flight for one season since the club was first promoted (in 2012).

“We want to stay in the Premiership. No one has a right to be there, but we believe we can contribute to this league. There is not much of a difference between many sides.

“We just need to cut out wee mistakes and be a bit more clinical – that’s how this league is decided and we need to improve on that.

“The bottom half of the league is especially tight. We just want to go on a strong run, have a spell unbeaten where we can try and bridge the gap.

“We don’t want to get detached and be needing two or three wins to try and catch teams.

“We’re still so close to the teams above us and we want to get a win. Over the next five games we have the chance to do that. It will be difficult, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“The boys are disappointed with the defeat at Dundee United, but we want to prove we should be in this league and we’re fighting to get into a better position that we’re in.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we’re all sticking together. It’s not a bad camp and everyone here wants the same things.”

Jordan White has scored four goals for Ross County this season. Image: SNS

Keeper confident of future goals

County have scored just 14 goals in 19 league games this season, with Jordan White the top marksman on four goals.

Laidlaw says the team believe the net will soon be bulging with goals at the right end.

He said: “The hardest thing in football is to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We had some really big chances on Wednesday and in the Rangers game recently where we probably should have scored.

“We’re creating chances, but just not putting them away, but games can change on one goal going in for us. It would give us a bit more confidence. When you keep missing chances, it’s frustrating.

“We still have the belief the boys can put the ball in the back of the net.”

County believe they can net result

Before losing 1-0 and 3-2 to Celtic and Rangers respectively in December, Aberdeen had been in powerful and free-scoring at home this season, with their only other Pittodrie slip-up being a 3-2 reversal against Motherwell in August. 

Laidlaw, 30, says the Dons have shown what they’re capable of in the Granite City, but also pointed to County’s 1-0 away win in April, which secured a top-six spot last term.

He added: “Pittodrie is still a difficult place to go. You just need to look at Aberdeen’s results there, especially at the start of the season when they were flying at home.

“They have had a wee blip recently and that can happen. They are the same as us, they’ve had Celtic and Rangers during their recent spell.

“It’s such a tight league and confidence can be affected a bit (by poor results), but it’s still a difficult place to go.

“That said, we went there last season and got a good result, so we believe we can take something.”

When County hosted Aberdeen in September, the sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, with Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes’ late goal cancelled out at the death by William Akio.

Dundee United celebrate their opener against Ross County, courtesy of a Connor Randall own goal. Image: SNS

Key moments so costly for Staggies

Looking back at the defeat at Tannadice, in a game where Owura Edwards was also sent off and County had a goal ruled out by VAR, Laidlaw feels pivotal moments prevented a swing in their favour.

He said: “We had three massive chances in the first half after they scored, including one off the post (from Keith Watson), and we just couldn’t quite convert them.

“If we’d taken one of those chances, it would have been a completely different game, which is frustrating.

“We then conceded a cheap goal from a set-piece to make it 2-0, which was also disappointing. The third goal came when the game was gone and we were trying to chase it.

“It’s still positive. We’re creating chances and we just need to believe we’re going to take the next ones that come along.”

