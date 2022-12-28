Aberdeen slump to fourth defeat in a row as they are beaten by Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen slump to fourth defeat in a row as they are beaten by Kilmarnock

By Paul Third
December 28, 2022, 9:41 pm Updated: December 28, 2022, 10:09 pm
Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski (R) are dejected as Kilmarnock score a second goal to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.
The end of 2022 cannot come quick enough for Aberdeen following a 2-1 defeat by Kilmarnock.

Following three defeats in a row Dons fans would have been hoping for a response in Ayrshire in the club’s final game of the year.

Instead they were treated to a pitiful display as the fourth defeat on the spin was added to the record books with the minimum of fuss.

Killie controlled this game from the first minute and wasted numerous chances to the extent the final score was generous on the Dons.

With captain Anthony Stewart suspended following his Christmas Eve red card in the 3-1 defeat by St Mirren in Paisley, Ross McCrorie skippered the side with Jack MacKenzie taking the suspended Stewart’s place in the back three.

Ryan Duncan was the other change as he was handed his first start for the Dons in the absence of Leighton Clarkson.

Dons arrived at Rugby Park with an excellent recent record

There was arguably no better venue for the Dons to try to get back to winning ways following three straight defeats since returning to action after the World Cup.

Aberdeen were unbeaten in their last 16 top flight trips to Rugby Park with 12 wins and four draws, largely thanks to the efforts of the man now in the home dugout, Killie boss Derek McInnes.

The former Aberdeen manager enjoyed his trips to Rugby Park when in charge at Pittodrie and he would have been thrilled at what he saw from his team against his former club as Killie swarmed over the Dons in the first half.

Scott Robinson saw a shot trickle wide for Kilmarnock before Christian Doidge saw his header saved by Kelle Roos as Aberdeen were put under pressure from the first whistle.

It took the Dons until the 17th minute to get a sight of the Kilmarnock goal but Ylber Ramadani blazed his effort from the edge of the box over the crossbar after Killie had cleared a Matty Kennedy free kick.

Killie were quickly back on the front foot, however, and when Hayden Coulson was caught in possession, Doidge missed a great chance at the back post to put the home side ahead.

Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson was booked after going down under a challenge from Kilmarnock’s Ben Chrisene. Image: SNS.

Duncan showed why he had been selected as he fired in a shot which was parried by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Sam Walker before Coulson went to ground as he tried to convert the rebound, but the on-loan Middlesbrough full back was booked for simulation by referee Don Robertson.

Defensive malaise punished by Killie

When Aberdeen mustered an attack, however rare it was, they looked a threat.

But unfortunately, they looked anything but secure at the back as Killie carved out chance after chance.

Roos made a fine save to deny Rory McKenzie from close range as Killie continued to probe and having survived a few scares you had the feeling the Dons were living on borrowed time.

So it proved as Killie opened the scoring just after the half hour when Walker’s long ball found McKenzie who set-up Robinson to score from close range.

The Dons lost Coulson to injury soon after and with Vicente Besuijen replacing him it meant a switch to a 4-4-2 formation for the visitors.

However, the size of the task increased as Killie doubled their lead.

Kilmarnock celebrate as Joe Wright scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

Ash Taylor’s throw-in was cleared back to him on the left wing and the Killie captain crossed for Joe Wright to beat Roos with a glancing header to give the home side a deserve 2-0 interval advantage.

Dons’ struggles continue in second half

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes and Kilmarnock’s Ash Taylor compete for the ball. Image: SNS.

The chances continued to flow the way of the home side in the second half and Armstrong should have made it 3-0 after a stepover from Robinson gave him clear sight of goal but he curled his low effort wide.

Aberdeen were so far off the pace here the lesser spotted Christian Ramirez made a rare appearance off the bench but it was to no avail.

Killie, two goals to the good, were content to absorb the pressure on the edge of their own box and hit on the counter.

Given the slightest hint of pressure on the defence left the Dons looking shaky it was an understandable and logical tactic.

With the seconds closing down Matty Kennedy pulled a goal back for the Dons with a stunning 25-yard free kick but it was too little too late for the visitors.

For Aberdeen, the pressure is mounting as their need to stop the rot becomes urgent.

The visit of bottom club Ross County on Monday is a pivotal one.

KILMARNOCK (4-4-2) – Walker 6, Mayo 6, Taylor 7, Wright 7, Chrisene 6, Armstrong 7, Donnelly 6, Polworth (Alston 89) 6, McKenzie (Stokes 86) 6, Robinson (Murray 86) 6, Doidge 6. Subs not used – Hemming, McInroy, Lyons, Jones, Wales, Shaw.

ABERDEEN (3-4-3) – Roos 6, McCrorie 5, Scales 5, MacKenzie 5, Kennedy 6, Barron (Watkins 77) 5, Ramadani 6, Coulson (Besuijen 39) 4, Duncan (Ramirez 56) 5, Miovski 5, Duk 6. Subs not used – Lewis, Morris, Polvara, Richardson, Milne, Marshall.

REFEREE – Don Robertson 7.

ATTENDANCE – 6,171.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Danny Armstrong.

