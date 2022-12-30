Aberdeen left-back Kieran Ngwenya’s Raith Rovers loan extended until end of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen full-back Kieran Ngwenya will remain on loan at Championship Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

The left-back, 20, who has been capped by Malawi at international level, has made 16 appearances for Raith so far this term.

An extension to his loan at Stark’s Park suggests he is expected to remain behind Middlesbrough loanee Hayden Coulson and fellow youth academy graduate Jack MacKenzie in the Pittodrie first-team pecking order until at least the end of the campaign.

A Raith statement said Ngwenya “has impressed with his surging runs down the flank”, adding: “The extension of the loan agreement with Kieran allows the club to benefit from Kieran’s services, and the player will continue his development under the guidance of Ian Murray and Colin Cameron.”

Ngwenya is contracted to Aberdeen until the summer of 2024 and has previously spent time on loan at both Kelty Hearts and Cove Rangers.