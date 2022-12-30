Aberdeen left-back Kieran Ngwenya’s Raith Rovers loan extended until end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen left-back Kieran Ngwenya’s Raith Rovers loan extended until end of season

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
December 30, 2022, 9:49 pm
Kieran Ngwenya in action for Raith Rovers, left. Image: SNS
Kieran Ngwenya in action for Raith Rovers, left. Image: SNS

Aberdeen full-back Kieran Ngwenya will remain on loan at Championship Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

The left-back, 20, who has been capped by Malawi at international level, has made 16 appearances for Raith so far this term.

An extension to his loan at Stark’s Park suggests he is expected to remain behind Middlesbrough loanee Hayden Coulson and fellow youth academy graduate Jack MacKenzie in the Pittodrie first-team pecking order until at least the end of the campaign.

A Raith statement said Ngwenya “has impressed with his surging runs down the flank”, adding: “The extension of the loan agreement with Kieran allows the club to benefit from Kieran’s services, and the player will continue his development under the guidance of Ian Murray and Colin Cameron.”

Ngwenya is contracted to Aberdeen until the summer of 2024 and has previously spent time on loan at both Kelty Hearts and Cove Rangers.

