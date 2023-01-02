Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won’t panic or be fazed by fans’ boos as Aberdeen’s winless run hits five games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won’t panic or be fazed by fans’ boos as Aberdeen’s winless run hits five games

By Sean Wallace
January 2, 2023, 6:50 pm Updated: January 2, 2023, 8:06 pm
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.

Defiant boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not “panic” at Aberdeen’s winless streak or be fazed by supporters’ boos.

The struggling Dons are now five games without a win following a goalless stalemate against Premiership bottom club Ross County.

Pressure is mounting on Goodwin as Aberdeen have taken just one point from 15 since returning from the winter break.

Aberdeen remain in fourth spot in the Premiership but are five points behind third placed Hearts, who also have a game in hand.

Goodwin says he retains complete belief in his squad and remains confident he will lead the struggling Dons “out the other side” of the slump and back to form.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS.

He said: “I certainly won’t panic. That reaction at the end doesn’t faze me.

“I believe in my players and I believe in my staff.

“Also, I  believe in the strategy of the club and the vision we have in terms of recruiting good young players and trying to bring ones through the academy.

“Look at where we were this time last season to where we are now.

“We are sitting fourth in the table with a cup semi-final to look forward to.

“We have made progress – maybe not as quickly as some people would like because there is a real lack of patience in society and everybody wants instant success.

“Since the World Cup break we have not picked up enough points, it’s as simple as that.

“I have been in the game long enough to know how you come out the other side of it.”

Vicente Besuijen is denied on the line County keeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: Shutterstock

‘We recognise the fans’ frustrations’

Aberdeen were left frustrated in front of goal in a game where striker Christian Ramirez made his first Premiership start of the season.

The Reds came close to breaking the stalemate when Matty Kennedy had a shot cleared off the line in the first half.

At full-time many Dons fans made their frustrations clear as the Reds’ winless run continued.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes under pressure from Ross County’s Ross Callachan.

Goodwin said: “We recognise the fans’ frustration and we feel it as well.

“Supporters up and down the land are all very similar.

“When their team is winning they are happy with what they are seeing.

“When their team isn’t winning or picking up points they are not long in letting you know about it.

“Our supporters showed their frustration and disappointment at the end of the game.

“I hope it is not towards the players because they showed a lot of commitment and effort.

“I would imagine it is more aimed my way which is part and parcel of the game.

“That’s the game we are in.”

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart and Ross County’s Jordan White jostle for possession. Image: SNS.

Missed opportunities cost Aberdeen

Aberdeen had 22 shots at goal, six on target with Kennedy, Vicente Besuijen and Ross McCrorie having the best chances.

Yet despite the opportunities created the Reds could not deliver a breakthrough.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS.

Goodwin said: “Frustration is probably the word I would use to sum up the emotions.

“We were in control for the majority of the game and had plenty of possession.

“I felt we needed that goal in the first half with the amount of possession we had and chances we were creating.

“If we did get it then I think Ross County’s game plan has to change and they have to come out a little bit more.

“And I thought we would have been able to pick them off a little bit better.

“In the second half we still tried to get at them in the wide areas and did that.

“The only disappointing thing was that we lacked that bit of quality when we got there.”

 

