Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has appeared in court accused of dangerous driving and causing serious injury following a crash on the A9 on New Year’s Day.

Bilal Amla, 29, is also charged with drink-driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Amla, who comes from the Leicester area, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court where he made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

The next date for the case to call has yet to be confirmed.

Three-vehicle crash closed A9

The appearance came less than 24 hours after a three-vehicle crash closed the A9 at Tomich, north of Invergordon, for six hours on New Year’s Day.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Easter Ross just before 5.30pm on January 1.

Fire crews from Tain, Dingwall, Invergordon, Inverness and Balintore were also called in to assist.

Police Scotland confirmed that the incident involved a VW Scirocco, Vauxhall Astra and Ford Transit van.

Driver’s condition ‘serious but stable’

The 24-year-old male driver of the Ford and the two female occupants of the Vauxhall, both aged 26, were all taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance.

Police Scotland said: “The 24-year-old man’s condition is described by medical staff as being serious but stable. One woman remains in hospital in a stable condition. The second lady was discharged.”

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay, from the roads policing unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact police. Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 3333 of Sunday, 1 January 2023.”