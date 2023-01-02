Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash

By Jenni Gee
January 2, 2023, 6:58 pm Updated: January 2, 2023, 7:58 pm
Bilal Amla appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court
A man has appeared in court accused of dangerous driving and causing serious injury following a crash on the A9 on New Year’s Day.

Bilal Amla, 29, is also charged with drink-driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Amla, who comes from the Leicester area, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court where he made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

The next date for the case to call has yet to be confirmed.

Three-vehicle crash closed A9

The appearance came less than 24 hours after a three-vehicle crash closed the A9 at Tomich, north of Invergordon, for six hours on New Year’s Day.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Easter Ross just before 5.30pm on January 1.

Fire crews from Tain, Dingwall, Invergordon, Inverness and Balintore were also called in to assist.

Police Scotland confirmed that the incident involved a VW Scirocco, Vauxhall Astra and Ford Transit van.

Police and paramedics attended the incident alongside five fire crews. Image: JaserImage.

Driver’s condition ‘serious but stable’

The 24-year-old male driver of the Ford and the two female occupants of the Vauxhall, both aged 26, were all taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance.

Police Scotland said: “The 24-year-old man’s condition is described by medical staff as being serious but stable. One woman remains in hospital in a stable condition. The second lady was discharged.”

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay, from the roads policing unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact police. Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 3333 of Sunday, 1 January 2023.”

