Christian Ramirez praised for positive attitude shown after first Aberdeen start in five months

By Paul Third
January 5, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 7:36 am
Christian Ramirez made his first start for the Dons since July on Monday. Image: Shutterstock
Christian Ramirez made his first start for the Dons since July on Monday. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez has been praised for his positive attitude after making a rare starting appearance for the Dons.

The American made his first start for the Dons since the 5-0 win at Stirling Albion in the League Cup on July 19 in Monday’s goalless draw with Ross County at Pittodrie.

While he failed to score, Dons boss Jim Goodwin has praised the former Houston Dynamo attacker’s positive attitude and work ethic while out of the team.

Ramirez ‘is a very good player’

The Aberdeen manager, who started all three of his main strikers against the Staggies, said: “Christian’s attitude has been spot on in training and he has been working hard.

“He is a very good player and a proven goal scorer at this level.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get him any good opportunities in and around the box.

“Christian played up top alongside Bojan Miovski.

“He is very good at dropping in and finding little pockets of space.

“We felt Duk would cause their defenders on that side a lot of problems if we could isolate him in one v ones.

“I think we saw glimpses of that in the first half. We probably starved him a little bit of supply in the second half.”

Wait for a win continues but Goodwin focuses on the positives

Aberdeen have failed to carry on where they left off in the World Cup break after picking up just one point from a possible 15 in the Premiership but Goodwin believes there are positives to be found from his side’s display at Pittodrie against County.

He said: “I thought there was a lot of good football.

“There were a lot of good, individual performances as well as I thought Ylber Ramadani in the middle of the park was excellent again.

Ylber Ramadani.

“He is Mr Consistent.

“Matty Kennedy was very positive and Duk in the first half did well and got the fans out of their seats and was exciting at times.”

Goodwin was also pleased with his defence’s display.

The Aberdeen boss reverted to a back four following four straight defeats and was rewarded with a first clean sheet since the 1-0 win against Dundee United on November 12.

He said: “Defensively we have come in for a lot of criticism.

“But we looked organised and coped with everything Ross County had to throw at us.

“Unfortunately the crucial element that was missing was in front of goal.

“We weren’t able to come up with the solutions required to win the game.”

