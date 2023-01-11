Evan Towler heads to Elgin City after Aberdeen recall him from Cove Rangers loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Evan Towler has been recalled by Aberdeen from his loan stint at Cove Rangers and sent for a second spell at Elgin City.

Teenage full-back Towler joined Cove in the summer upon their promotion to the Championship but illness and Scotland under-19 call-ups have limited his availability.

He made 10 appearances for Cove in all competitions, however his only start in the last three months came in the 7-0 Scottish Cup win over Dunipace.

Cove have since recruited Brody Paterson on loan for the remainder of the season to fill the left-back slot.

Towler is returning to familiar surroundings in Borough Briggs having spent the second half of last season with the League Two side.

He made 17 appearances for Elgin in the 2021-22 campaign and joins another Dons loanee in Aaron Reid, who was brought in by Gavin Price earlier this month.

