Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with return to the United States

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s American striker Christian Ramirez has been linked with a return to his homeland.

The attacker, who joined the Dons from Houston Dynamo in the summer of 2021, is in the final six months of his contract at Pittodrie and has been a peripheral figure under Jim Goodwin.

Pro Soccer Wire in the US has reported MLS clubs Columbus Crew and San Jose Earthquakes are both keen on bringing Ramirez back from Scotland with Ohio side Columbus the favourites for his signature.

Ramirez netted 15 goals in 45 appearances in his first season in Scotland but failed to find the back of the net following Stephen Glass’ dismissal in February 2022.

The 31-year-old’s form dipped and he was allowed to return to the US before the end of the season by Glass’ successor at the club, Goodwin.

Ramirez started the season as Aberdeen’s main striker, but has fallen down the pecking order at Pittodrie following the arrival of Bojan Miovski and Luis “Duk” Lopes.

The American has rarely featured for Aberdeen this season with his appearance in the goalless draw with Ross County on January 3 his first start since July.

In total, he has scored three goals in 14 appearances. totalling 470 minutes, this season.