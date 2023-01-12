A9 reopens after 11 hours following SEVEN jack-knifed lorries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seven lorries have jack-knifed on the A9 Inverness to Perth road in a night of misery for Highland road users.

The incident began shortly after midnight, forcing the full closure of the road in both directions near Struan for more than five hours.

Although the northbound carriageway reopened at about 8.15am, the road was not fully open until about 11.20am.

The first lorry jack-knifed on the A9 southbound near Dalnaspidal around 12.15am.

Then a further five lorries jack-knifed in the area and the road was closed between House of Bruar and Dalwhinnie.

Then at 2am a seventh lorry jack-knifed at the scene. It is not known if anyone is injured.

Drivers on the A9 reported icy conditions in the area at the time. However, it is not known if they contributed to the incidents.

A police spokesman said: “Police were made aware of a lorry having jack-knifed on the A9 southbound near Dalnaspidal around 12.15am.

“Reports were received of a further five lorries having jack-knifed in the area and the road was closed between House of Bruar and Dalwhinnie.

“Around 2am, officers at the scene were made aware of a further lorry having jack-knifed at the scene.”