Jim Goodwin warns against Hampden hangover for Hearts trip – as several Aberdeen stars ruled injury doubts

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has warned there can be no Hampden hangover for Wednesday’s crunch showdown at Hearts.

The Reds suffered Hampden heartache when losing 2-1 to Rangers after-extra time in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Just three days after an energy-sapping 120 minutes on the atrocious Hampden pitch, the Reds go again at third-placed Hearts.

Goodwin admits his team will be fatigued after their semi-final exertions and he also faces an injury sweat on a number of key players for Tynecastle.

The Dons boss expects the club physios and medical team to be “extremely busy” in the build up to Wednesday’s clash in in Edinburgh.

Attacker Luis “Duk” Lopes and keeper Kelle Roos suffered injuries at Hampden and are set to be assessed, with the former having to leave the field.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson was taken off injured at the national stadium, too.

The Reds boss says there are also other players with “cramps, knocks and issues”.

But boss Goodwin will demand his tired – and potentially injury-hit – Reds pick themselves up for a clash at Hearts that will be key in the fight to finish third.

Goodwin said: “It is a sore result to take, but we can’t dwell on it because we have a hugely important game coming up against Hearts.

“Hearts are on a very good run of form.

“We have to pick ourselves up.

“We do not have a great deal of time to get over these things, especially with the games coming as thick and fast as they will over the next few weeks.

“There are quite a few boys with knocks, cramps and issues, so we will have to assess the squad.

“We will have to see who is available for us for Wednesday.

“And we will have to make sure we can go compete against Hearts to the same levels we did at Hampden.”

Goodwin’s injury sweat for Hearts

Hearts have had two extra days to recover and prepare for the clash as they beat St Mirren 1-0 in the Premiership on Friday night.

Goodwin will definitely travel to the capital without captain Anthony Stewart, who is suspended having received a straight red card at Hampden.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Clarkson was substituted in the 74th minute after picking up an injury when shooting at goal.

Attacker Duk, who has netted 11 goals this season, was replaced just after the hour mark due to a calf problem.

Keeper Roos received treatment in the second half of the semi-final for a thigh problem, however, the Dutch stopper was fit enough to continue.

Goodwin said: “The physio and the rest of the medical team are going to be extremely busy.

“A lot of the guys cramped up and the surface played a huge part.

“We have a lot of fatigue and Hearts have had a couple of days extra to recover from their game against St Mirren.

“So they might be a little fresher than us and we might have to utilize the squad.

“Kelle Roos looks as if he has hurt his thigh.

“Duk was struggling early on with his calf.

“We will have to assess the squad, to make sure we have a team on the park on Wednesday that is good enough and competitive enough to get us the result we want.

“For the next few weeks, it is going to be Saturdays and midweek games, so it will be challenging times for the squad.

“That’s why we have a good, healthy, competitive squad – so that when we have to make the type of changes we have to make, potentially on Wednesday, the players coming in are of equal quality.”

The poor state of the Hampden pitch

A mitigating factor for the injury concerns and fatigue was the heavy, rutted pitch at the national stadium.

Goodwin believes the poor surface affected both teams.

He said: “The problem you have as the losing manager is when you start speaking about the pitch it looks like you are making excuses.

“I am not as I thought Rangers were slightly better than us on the day.

“The pitch was a major disappointment.

“I know there was torrential rain on Saturday, but a national stadium pitch should have a bit more resilience.

“I don’t think it suited either team.

“We are trying to market our game and showcase it in public channels live on television all over the world.

“We want to be showing ourselves in a good light and I don’t think a surface like that helps.

“It also had an impact on the pace the game can be played.

“You are asking players not to take risks before the game because of the state of it. Every time the ball is passed back to your keeper, your heart is in your mouth – that’s because you’re not sure which way it will bounce from one moment to the next.”