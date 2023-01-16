Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart apologised for Hampden red card, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen skipper Anthony Stewart apologised to his manager and team-mates for his Hampden red card, boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

Stewart was sent off just before extra-time in the League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers for a reckless, mistimed challenge on Fashion Sakala.

The game was level at 1-1 when Stewart was dismissed by referee Nick Walsh, and Aberdeen would go on to lose 2-1 in extra-time.

Goodwin confirmed the Reds skipper said sorry immediately after the defeat.

However, in the Hampden dressing room post match, the Reds boss preferred to focus on the strong performances of the 10 players who remained on the pitch and pushed Rangers hard.

Goodwin said: “Anthony has apologised.

“It was a little too early after the event to really discuss it in the dressing room.

“I was more trying to focus on praising the guys who stayed out there and gave their all for the jersey.”

‘It left us with a mountain to climb’

It's a RED for Anthony Stewart! 🟥 The Aberdeen skipper has been at the heart of the build-up this week, and his challenge on Fashion Sakala now has him headed back to the dressing room early 😬#RANABE | #ViaplayCup | @spfl pic.twitter.com/Q4VVmNTTlG — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 15, 2023

In the build up to the semi-final, Stewart had received focus for his comment that Antonio Colak was better than fellow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Colak was ruled out by injury with Morelos starting at the national stadium.

Morelos was substituted after 74 minutes as Stewart and centre-back partner Liam Scales kept the shackles on the striker.

Goodwin insists Stewart, 30, was excellent in the semi-final until that moment of madness that earned a deserved red card.

It was Stewart’s second red card in two months.

He was also dismissed against St Mirren away on December 24.

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 in Paisley when Stewart received a straight red for a foul on Jonah Ayuna.

The Dons would go on to lose 3-1.

On the red card against Rangers, Goodwin said: “We don’t have any real disagreement with the decision.

“We certainly wont be challenging it.

“It left us short, there is no doubt about it.

“I thought Anthony and (Liam) Scales were excellent throughout the course of the game up until that particular moment.

“It left us with a mountain to climb.”